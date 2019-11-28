Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.: A New Phase Of Higher Earnings, But Moderating Growth

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is the largest live event and entertainment promoter in the world with ticketing platforms in 44 countries including its "Ticket Master" brand. The company either owns, operates, or has exclusive ticket distribution rights for over 235 venues recognized for its efficient systems and marketing reach. The stock has been a big winner, up an impressive 850% over the past decade driven by strong growth including acquisitions as the company continues to consolidate its market leadership position. Recent trends including firming margins and higher ticket pricing have added to the bullish momentum and strong outlook. With that said, the company recently reported its Q3 earnings which missed expectations highlighting some emerging valuation concerns as the stock commands a high premium. This article recaps recent event and our view on where LYV is headed next.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Live Nation Entertainment reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 31st with GAAP EPS of $0.71, which was $0.07 below expectations. Revenue of $3.77 billion missed estimates by $300 million and represented a decline of 1.8% year over year. Q4 concert revenue declined by 3% y/y in constant currency which drove the top-line miss.

Considering the timing effects based on the global events calendar, the year-to-date figures over nine months help present a more consistent overview of the underlying operation. Indeed, the company focused on these metrics over the first nine months of the year in the press release. Total revenues this year are up 8% in constant currency while the adjusted operating income, "AOI," has climbed by 15% y/y. The adjusted AOI margin is up to 10.2% year to date from 9.3% over the period last year.

It's important to recognize that while Concerts represent the highest proportion of revenues at 82%, Sponsorship & Advertising segment has the highest adjusted operating margin at 64%. Favorably, this is also the fastest growing area of the business up 17% this year, which is supporting the overall profitability outlook. This segment also grew at 26% y/y in Q3.

During the conference call, management offered a positive outlook highlighting what was a record quarter in terms of total ticket sales, up 6% y/y through mid-October to 92 million and on track to reach 100 million for the full year. From the conference call:

Live Nation delivered its highest AOI quarter ever as we continue to scale our business globally and build on favorable supply/demand dynamics for live music. AOI grew 11% in the quarter and 13% year-to-date, outperforming a record Q3 last year and demonstrating the strength of our business model in today's experience-based economy. And in response to recent questions about consumer demand we are seeing fan spending as strong as ever.

On the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with total cash of $1.8 billion and total debt of $2.8 billion. This is in the context of free cash flow over the first nine months of the year at $531 million.

The story has been firming margins evident by trend in "AOI" with Live Nation on track to generate its first full year of profitability "available to common shareholder" going back to its IPO. The company has been free cash flow positive and has generated positive operating income over the period, but the reconciliation here comes down to its capital structure as LYV is 33.6% owned by Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) which itself is subsidiary of Liberty Media Corp. Holdings. There is a separate dynamic of related party transactions as Live Nation generates some revenue from the controlling parties.

The relationship here, which is somewhat unique among most publicly traded stocks, creates some skewed financial metrics particularly as it relates to the company's earnings profile. Nevertheless, from an EPS loss of $0.09 in 2018, the market consensus estimate is for LYV to earn $0.202 this year, which is also forecast to more than double to $0.52 in 2020. Overall, the outlook remains bullish even with the weaker-than-expected results this past quarter.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Live Nation in its latest investor presentation does a good job of laying out the bullish case for the stock identifying seven key drivers which it feels presents a strong outlook. Briefly summarizing the main parts from the investor relations material, it becomes evident that Live Nation features aspects that make a good long-term investment; mainly a competitive advantage in a high barrier to entry segment and existing market pricing power.

Increasing global concert fan growth (12% CAGR 2015-2019) Pricing opportunity - event average price around $48 compared to high end of market like a ticket to $135 pass to Walt Disney World Resort (DIS). Onside revenue opportunity - growing food concessions/merchandise sales Music sponsorship/event branding continues to be an emerging area New advertising categories beyond traditional partners "alcohol" Ticketmaster has just a 30% market share globally in a fragmented market

Recognizing what is a solid company with a good business model, our concern here comes down to valuation as the stock appears pricey even with the convoluted capital structure and reconciliation of adjusted operating metrics. We are looking at the enterprise value to EBITDA over the trailing twelve months at 20.8x, which is above a five-year average closer to 17.5x. This is in the context of what is already a moderating revenue growth rate in constant currency that reached 11% in 2018 and was just reported at 8% over nine months through Q3. The growth rate of AOI of 15% is also below the CAGR at 25% between 2005 and 2018. Price to free cash flow at 38x is also on the expensive side in our opinion.

The other point we consider is that the growth drivers for the company are changing from simply concerts and ticketing over the past decade to counting on more value added "on-site revenue" opportunities within its established venues along with pricing upside to continue its growth. Indeed, these drivers are the basis for the near-term earnings growth outlook.

The bearish case for the stock comes down viewing the long-term growth opportunities as more limited than the company believes. We question how many more music festivals for example can be supported in any particular market without cannibalizing attendance or sponsorship opportunities from another. There's a sense that that the "low-hanging fruit" for events and entertainment in developed markets has already been captured.

Takeaway

Live Nation has presented a long history of steady growth benefiting from an industry consolidation and consumer trends in the entertainment space. The story this year has been more moderate growth while the operating margin has expanded based on the Sponsorship and Advertising segment performance. Still, the trend is for more moderating growth worldwide.

Compared to annual average revenue growth of 12% and adjusted operating income of 25% of between 2015 and 2018, the results this year show the momentum is slowing as the company enters a new phase in growth. As ticket sales slow into the single digits worldwide based on maturing markets, the company is looking for new growth opportunities.

All-in-all we view risks as tilted to the downside as the company will be challenged to meet high expectations. We rate shares of LYV as a sell based on valuation concerns amid a new stage of decelerating growth where issues like margin momentum and quarterly volatility of ticket sales become more difficult to manage. Recognizing Live Nation's market leadership position and earnings trends, we think the positives in the story are more than priced in. Monitoring points include the evolution of margins, and we'd like to see the company build some momentum in concerts as a sign of "organic" growth.

