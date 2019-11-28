Natural Gas At Risk Of Slipping Below $2.50 As Mild Weather And Strong Production Keep Upside Potential Limited

Withdrawal projections over the next four weeks to be bearish overall versus the five-year average.

Weekly withdrawal from U.S. gas stocks of -28 Bcf reported on Wednesday fell in line with trader estimates; bearish vs. last year (-70 Bcf) and the five-yr average (-57 Bcf).

Investment Thesis

Downside risk will continue to outweigh upside potential as bulls struggle to find a catalyst that can offset strong, near record level production. The lack in presence of upper level ridging from the northeast Pacific into western North America that would support Arctic air intrusions into the important natural gas consumption regions of the Lower 48 gives way to a mild pattern over the next couple of weeks.

Natural gas futures slip another 3 cents amid continued mild weather support from weather model data and strong production

On Wednesday, the front-month January contract settled down 3.2 cents ($0.032) to $2.501/MMBtu, the February contract settled down 3.1 cents ($0.031) to $2.470/MMBtu, and the March contract settled down 2.7 cents ($0.027) to $2.383/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month January contract over the past week.

On Wednesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 1.23% to $19.20.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 3.67% and 2.66% at $11.80 and $10.98, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 3.53% and 2.21% at $138.62 and $31.87, respectively.

Natural gas inventory withdrawal of -28 comes in line with trader estimates and bearish versus the five-year average and last year

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Wednesday morning. The report revealed an inventory draw of -28 BCF for the week ending November 22. This fell within the trading range of -16 to -42 BCF, but slightly less than the consensus withdrawal estimate of -29 BCF. The draw of -28 BCF for the week ending November 22 was seen as bearish compared to the -70 BCF withdraw from a year ago and the five-year average withdraw of -57 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,610 BCF vs. 3,062 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,641 BCF. Stocks are now 548 BCF higher than last year, but 31 BCF below the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of November 18-22.

Weather outlook over the next couple of weeks remain bearish overall with mild Pacific air being the primary influencer of temperatures and sensible weather here in the Lower 48

The changes amongst the forecast models over the past 4-5 days have been extraordinaire going from advertising Arctic cold for early December to essentially evaporating that cold over this time span. Volatility and erratic shifts in forecast models, the jet stream, and overall the weather pattern are notorious during the shoulder months with warm and cold battling it out over position as we transition from winter to summer or vice versa (summer to winter). With that said, there has and continues to be some consistency amongst the forecast models lately in keeping in play this milder pattern overall over the next couple of weeks in support of natural has bears.

Over the course of the next two weeks, forecast models continue to feature the presence of upper level troughing over the northeast Pacific/Alaska area or the lack in presence of upper level ridging over this area. This setup is not favorable for Arctic air outbreaks/intrusions into the Lower 48 as this setup cuts off/inhibits flow from the Arctic and instead allows flow from the Pacific. The overall configuration of the jet stream pattern will be low amplified (zonal to semi-zonal). The cut off of Arctic cold air and the influx of mild Pacific air will keep temperatures on the mild side across a vast majority of the country (Pacific source as opposed to Arctic source). Figure 4 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (November 28-December 4) temperature scheme.

Figure 5 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (December 3-8) temperature scheme.

The European and Canadian models continue to advertise a slight buckle in the jet stream with upper ridging amplifying some over the western U.S. - a setup for downstream troughing over the central and eastern U.S. that will allow for cooler air to move into the eastern half of the country in the 11-15 day time period or second week of December. However, any cool air will be of Canadian origin as the amplification of the pattern is not strong enough to tap into the Arctic and the aforementioned upper level trough still being present over the northeast Pacific into Alaska. Figure 6 below is a map from the 0z CMC ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (December 8-13) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

In its first day as the front-month, the January contract slid an additional 3.2 cents to $2.501/MMBtu. With the mild theme advertised over much of the next couple of weeks combined with strong production running near record highs serving as catalyst for the bears, downside risk will continue to outweigh potential. This puts the January contract at risk of sliding below $2.50.

Expect a price range between $2.45 and $2.65 over the next week for the front-month December futures contract. UNG will trade between $18.00 and $21.50.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 8 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

