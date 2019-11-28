Euronav NV Frontline IMO 2020 Strategies: Assessing Which Will Be Superior

The International Maritime Organization (“IMO”) regulates many activities associated with global shipping, including marine fuel quality. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the sulfur specification of bunker fuels in non-emission control areas (ECAs) will be reduced from 3.5% to 0.5%. The regulation is referred to as IMO 2020.

Source: Drillinginformation.com

Shippers have the option to either buy the compliant fuel or install scrubbers while continuing to use the higher sulfur fuel. If they decided to install scrubbers, or buy ships with scrubbers already on board, they must also decide if they use closed-loop, open-loop, or hybrid scrubbers.

The open-loop scrubbers dump the waste water into the ocean, in effect, transferring air pollution into water pollution. About 78 percent of scrubbers installations are open-loop.

The water used by the closed-loop scrubbers passes into a holding tank, followed by a water treatment, and then into a sludge tank and finally a holding tank. The end waste product is a powder which may be discharged upon arrival at a port, if the port accepts the waste. The cost of the closed-loop scrubbers including installation is about 30 percent higher than for open-loop scrubbers.

Hybrid scrubbers allow the flexibility to switch between open and closed loops. Ships using hybrids would use closed-loop within territorial waters where open loop scrubbers are banned and use open-loop scrubbers out-to-sea. About 22 percent of the scrubbers in use are hybrids and only 2 percent are closed-loop.

The decision of how to comply with IMO 2020 may provide a competitive advantage. Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline”) (NYSE:FRO) chose a scrubber-centric strategy. Euronav (EURN) chose to pre-buy the lower sulfur compliant fuel in bulk and stored it on an ultra-large crude carrier (ULCC) near Singapore.

Frontline

Frontline’s scrubbers’ strategy is more fully described in an article I published a couple of months ago. In summary, it retrofitted about 40 percent of its tankers with scrubbers, then acquired ten more in August, with an option to buy another four, all equipped with scrubbers. The timing of the deal was fortuitous because tanker rates surged following the U.S. sanctioning of Cosco Shipping, which effectively squeezed available tanker capacity.

Euronav

Euronav hedged their risk exposure to a price surge in low sulfur bunker fuel prices by pre-purchasing the fuel at a very competitive price around $100 below the current retail price in Singapore and storing it in their ULCC, the Oceania, near Singapore. Mr. Hugo De Stoop, CEO of Euronav, described the rationale of the strategy more completely in this article.

Source: Euronav.

In summary, the economics of using scrubbers depends on the relative price of using high sulfur fuel (with scrubbers) or using low sulfur fuel. A wide differential would compensate for the initial investment in the scrubbers and additional operating costs. However, unless closed-loop scrubbers are used, the scrubbers are an environmentally-poor decision if it results in polluting the ocean.

IMO 2020 Compliant Fuel Availability

According to Edmund Hughes, who has day-to-day responsibility for MARPOL Annex VI including the development and finalization of the instruments to support the consistent implementation of the 0.50 percent sulfur cap, he says “there is every reason to be confident the industry is ready. Major refineries and bunkering ports have confirmed that low sulfur fuel oil to meet the 0.50 percent limit is going to be available from now (the last quarter of 2019).”

Banning Of Scrubbers

Major marine fueling hubs do not want ships to dump toxic waste in their waters. “Ships calling to the Malaysian Ports are advised to change over to compliance fuel oil or change over to close loop system (if hybrid system) before entering Malaysian Waters and Ports,” reads a notice posted on the department’s website.

Singapore and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, both major marine refueling hubs, have banned the use of open-loop scrubbers from the start of next year. China is also set to extend a ban on scrubber discharge to more coastal regions.

Waste Discharge Issue

Simon Neo, CEO of consultancy SDE International, says that Asia is very much prepared for IMO 2020. However, he thinks the area could prove tricky for scrubber-equipped tonnage.

Refiners’ Impact on Low-High Sulfur Spread

Marine bunker demand for high sulfur fuel is forecast to drop sharply and that is the argument for using scrubbers; i.e., the price differential could be large, thereby resulting in a lower overall cost for using scrubbers in combination with high sulfur fuel. However, the argument does not consider how refiners with complex units are going to react.

A coker is a unit that can process high sulfur fuels and turn it into gasoline, a high-valued product. The U.S. has about 3 million barrels per day of coking capacity and is likely to be the destination for the high sulfur fuel no longer consumed as bunker fuel. I expect this demand for high sulfur fuel will reduce the spread between high and low sulfur in time. Refinery economics are complicated, but if high sulfur bunker fuel is used to make gasoline, that frees-up capacity in the refining system elsewhere to produce more marine-compliant fuels.

Conclusion

One-year tanker charter rates have risen sharply and have lifted the equity share prices of both firms.

FRO has appreciated a bit more thanks to its addition of capacity in August.

But in my judgment, Euronav’s strategy regarding IMO 2020 is superior to Frontline’s. The spread between high and low sulfur may not be large enough to justify the costs of scrubbers in the final analysis. In addition, using the compliant fuel is a more environmentally responsible choice. And finally, discharging the waste produced may present logistical problems for shipping firms to the extent that discharge sites are unavailable where desired.

EURN also has a “second mover” advantage as described by Mr. De Stoop. It can decide to add scrubbers if the economics are justified and benefit from the expense of mistakes recognized in the early adoption of scrubbers.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.