Splunk: Avoid This Stock

The message for shareholders is that its revenue growth rate is decelerating.

The message from Splunk is that customers are happy to adopt its renewable contracts.

Investment Thesis

Splunk (SPLK) has incredible momentum, and its stock up more than 50% over the past twelve months and far outpacing the S&P 500 (SPY). Splunk has continued to push the bar of success and has been rewarded for doing so.

However, the problem now is that Splunk's success has been factored in so many times already, not only fully eroding its stock's margin of safety, but the pendulum has also now overswung and is priming shareholders for pain.

This stock is best avoided for now.

Strong & Predictable Growth Rates?

The massive takeaway this past quarter was that Splunk was converting its customers away from single sales toward renewable (or recurring contracts), and investors loved it. The stock popped and hasn't looked back.

But I start to question just how stable and predictable these rates actually are?

Source: author's calculations

In the past, Splunk was consistently growing in the high 30s% year-over-year. Presently, looking out to Q4 2020, it appears that Splunk's revenue growth rates are now approaching just 25%. Isn't this pointing toward an 11% deceleration in just 12 months?

On this front, bullish shareholders would accuse me of misunderstanding the big picture: that most of Splunk's customers are now on renewable contracts:

Source: Q3 2020 slide 4

Admittedly, renewable software revenue is up, but this time last year, it was already above 80% too. The recent bump, if anything, is a slight drop sequentially.

Sector Has Huge Tailwinds

During Q3 2020 results call, Splunk's President & CEO Douglas Merritt charged that data is a 'strategic asset' - which I concur. Merritt went so far as calling data the new paradigm for solving the world's most pressing problems.

On the other hand, in the Q&A section of the call, Merritt acquiesced that for some of its customers, Splunk's value proposition was ''new news or not entirely understood by them'' and how Splunk will have to ramp up and ''lean on'' marketing to explain to these customers how they will benefit from harnessing their own data.

Long-Term Visibility

The whole point of moving away from its legacy offering of one-off sales toward a renewable contract is to improve its cash flow visibility. And here is the carrot for investors to latch onto:

Investors willing to hold out until calendar 2022 (3 years out) are likely to be rewarded with very strong cash flows.

Splunk's CFO Jason Child proclaims that investors will have to embrace a little more pain before pleasure. How Splunk's vision is to patiently defer maximizing cash flows and how Splunk continues to ramp up expenses to continue its land and expand strategy.

Valuation - Primed For Disappointment

Next, it is worthwhile understanding that Splunk has plenty of competition, although this is predominantly privately held. Thus, what follows are the more established big players:

And the table above notes there is a wide range of investor sentiment.

From the Big Blue, IBM (IBM), trading in the bargain basement, but being incredibly poorly managed; to Microsoft (MSFT) which is well-funded, laser-focused, and insanely driven.

On balance, from a valuation standpoint, investors are having to pay a heavy price to become shareholders in company with decelerating growth rates.

The Bottom Line

The message out of Splunk is that its customers couldn't be happier to be on renewable contracts. And everything is ticking along smoothly.

For shareholders, I fail to see anything smooth. If I see anything, it is an overvalued stock, with declining growth rates, and an enterprise that may (or may not) reach $1 billion in cash flows from operations (before capex) in calendar 2022.

Even if Splunk succeeds in reaching this far out target, investors are already paying close to 25x forward (hypothetical) cash flows from operations.

In summary, I believe this is too much risk and too little reward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.