Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) CEO Damian Cope on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Damian Cope - CEO

Pavel Mucha - CFO and Executive Director

Stamatios Draziotis - Eurobank Equities

Iakovos Kourtesis - Piraeus Securities

Victoria Pease - Edison

Adnan Bilgin - Metzler Equities

Fani Tzoukalia - Wood and Co.

Damian Cope

Thank you very much, Kelly and good evening, good afternoon or good morning to everyone. And Happy Thanksgiving to anybody listening from the States. I'm delighted to welcome you to OPAP's Q3 2019 Investor Conference Call. As always, we will provide you with a review of our results and performance and we will also elaborate on our progress so far in 2019. We will then answer any questions you may have.

With that, I'm handing over to our new CFO, Pavel Mucha. Pavel over to you.

Pavel Mucha

Thank you, Damian and good afternoon to everybody. I would like to start by indicating that although I am on Board for only two months, I can say with confidence that OPAP's business has been built on solid pillars and that I'm here to continue to drive the company on the successful path which was laid down over the last past couple of years.

Let me start my opening statement with a short reference on macro developments which are mostly positive. Tourism has outperformed expectations with the relevant proceeds reaching new highs, aided by higher spending as well as higher number of overall arrivals. In addition, unemployment levels continue to improve. Private consumption rebounded from negative ground, while leading indicators are also trending higher. As a result, GDP estimates for the year hovering around 2% seem to be substantiated, while consensus calls for a reasonable growth in 2020 as well.

On the other hand, retail sales still remain subdued with the latest month demonstrating mixed performance signs. In this kind of environment, now I would like to comment on the Q3 results. Our top line demonstrates a continuation of our performance over the past couple of quarters, while our profitability confirms that 2019 as a whole year will be a year of substantial growth in all metrics.

To start with Q3 GGR increased by 6.7%, further improving our quarterly run rate, but more importantly reaching new 10-year higher levels for Q3, despite the material drop across economic activity over the same timeframe. On top in-line with the latest quarter's Q3 gross profit from gaming operations rose by roughly equal 6.3% due to incremental profitability from new products which complement our legacy portfolio.

EBITDA-wise, our Q3 growth came in at 16.5%, giving an EBITDA of €102 million and the respective EBITDA margin of 25.8%, which is higher by 2.2 percentage points year-over-year. The fact that these margin levels have been achieved despite the relatively high GGR taxation, when comparing to European benchmarks is a result of both revenue growth, but also clear cost efficiency initiatives that became evident for yet another quarter.

Our operating expenses reduced by 5.2% largely driven by IT cost reduction by 37% for the quarter. As a reminder, it was within Q3 2019 that our new IT contracts became effective under the renegotiated terms scope and one year later we feel vindicated by our decision on the back of both lower costs, as well as higher reliance on our own people.

Going forward as mentioned in the past, it would be fair to assume that IT costs in the fourth quarter should be expected at numbers that would stay close to Q3 figures. Marketing costs came in higher by 29% on a quarterly level, but still the nine months figure is perfectly in line with our expectation expressed during the half year goal mentioning a full year figure that is expected to hover around 2018 levels. We remain with this view further noting that this would consist quite an achievement when taking into account the material revenue growth and the launch of several new projects and initiatives.

Going to payroll expenses, they increased by 6% in the quarter reflecting the increased business needs in terms of human capacity. Still, our run rate was lower versus the first half of the year while we have not yet seen the full benefit of our recent small scale VRS. Further down the profitability line. the net profit reached €49 million demonstrating improved run rates versus EBITDA mostly due to the human contribution, which for the nine month period brought in €4.7 million.

Nine month cash flow from operating activities is 29% up on last year, driven by increased operating profitability. Of this, we invested €14 million year-to-date, out of which €20 million related to the acquisition of Intralot stakes in Hellenic Lotteries, and the remaining investments were related to IT and network upgrade.

We expect that the acquisition of Intralot stake, which was accompanied by a renegotiation of IP and logistics contract terms will have a sizable positive impact on our recurring profitability. Going forward our overall investments for the year are expected to reach approximately €50 million, of which CapEx will be about €28 million and investments €22 million. And obviously we do not include the second part of the EMMA transaction into these numbers.

Dividend wise OPAP has probably been the company, with the highest yield in the Greek Stock Market since its IPO, and our commitment for future dividend returns remains firm. Since a new law is expected to lower dividend taxation to 5% from the current rate of 10% we declare our intention to announce the amount of an extraordinary dividend in Q1 next year. And this extraordinary dividend will be no less than the company's net profit for the full year.

The Extraordinary dividend payments will be financed from existing cash balances, as well as additional external debt. We will on top distribute ordinary dividend post our full year results announcement in a move that we believe maximizes the value directed back to our shareholders. In the long run we expect to continue to pay dividends in the same manner as we did in the past, meaning interim and the remaining dividend throughout the year.

Q3 also marked the conclusion of the tender offer that Sazka Group which is Emma Delta Hellenic Holdings, and implicitly OPAP's leading shareholder addressed to all shareholders. In total, they have reached 7.25% which means that Sazka Group now controls in total 40% of OPAP.

On the product front, Q3 has been one of those cases where all our segments demonstrated encouraging performance. Starting with Lottery, our growth rate actually rated further to 4.1% versus 2.7% in Q2 and versus 1.6% in Q1. JOKER was the main driver behind the growth, with JOKER Online also having a positive contribution.

Keynote run rates, although they slowed down a bit, but they still remain positive for the quarter. Going forward, Q4, 2019 will have to face past year-on-year comparisons, because KINO, five KINO sites [ph] that became effective in Q4 2018.

On sports betting, the picture remains roughly unchanged versus Q2. Reported revenue dropped by 5.7%. However, this drop was a result of a drop in virtuals and the absence of World Cup related revenues in July last year. On the like-for-like basis, i.e., when we adjust for the World Cup contribution in July 2018, Stoixima increased by 5% on a year on year

Gross Stoixima's KPI such as live betting weight and SSVTs contribution continued to perform well gaining ground and the mix in line with international evidence.

VLT wise, Q3 revenues once more reached a new quarterly high of €73 million also improving year-on-year the GGR per machine on those machine that have been operational for the full course of the quarter. And the improvement is from €38 in Q3 2018 to €40 now.

Finally as for Hellenic Lotteries following the quarter-on-quarter improvement of the drop rate from minus 11% in Q1 to minus 4% in Q2 Q3, 2019 turned positive mostly driven by scratch. Going forward we would expect that annual performance would be a tad lower compared to 2018 but we are continuing to take initiatives so as to increase Hellenic Lotteries contribution to our net profit and having acquired INTRALOT stake in the company will help us towards this direction.

With that I am now handing over back to Damian.

Damian Cope

Thank you Pavel. So overall I would say Q3 was very much more of the same in terms of the positive trends we have seen so far throughout 2019 with good GGR growth tight cost management and higher registered customer activity. It was also another step forward in the delivery of our 2020 vision once more demonstrating that our long-term transformational plan has led to a meaningful and sustained improvement in our financial performance.

So starting as usual with our core retail network on slide 16 of the presentation deck, which is available on our website, our comprehensive program of shop modernization continues. And it is evidence that our focus on the enhancement of our state through shop upgrades, the creation of new larger stores and the ongoing digitalization of the in-shop experience is indeed paying off.

Our slate of just over 3,800 OPAP shops at the end of September is around 70 shops less than we had in operation 12 months ago. And we expect this trend to continue. As a reminder our focus remains on establishing a stronger overall estate with a healthy balance of the newer bigger shops that we will continue to open combined with some smaller outlets which will provide a dedicated experience to local communities. This modernization program will therefore likely continue at a similar pace until at least the end of 2020.

On VLTs on slide 17 it's clear that we're now coming to the end of our mammoth rollout program of 25,000 machines. Every machine that needs to be certified is now being submitted to the Hellenic Gaming Commission, and of the 2,100 still to be made operational 1,500 have already been certified with just 600 remaining to be certified. We’re therefore confident we will conclude the rollout as planned by the end of 2019.

On slide 18 you'll see the very steady trend of customer activity even increasing during the summer in Q3 when we were adjusting to the temporary suspension of the rollout. The extended customer reach is heavily influenced by our CRM actions which helped maintain engagement both for new and existing players alike with spend per visit numbers nevertheless remaining stable at €30 versus €29 in Q2.

Absolute GGRs you can see on slide 19 therefore increased slightly to €73 million with a yield per machine of €40 in line with the year-to-date performance. As Pavel mentioned we're now entering the seasonally important Christmas period where we are expecting the usual boost in total activity. At this point it's worth also mentioning the new law recently passed by the Greek Parliament, implementing a smoking ban in Greece across all public places. Although other attempts have been made by authorities on previous occasions in the past it is clear that this government is determined to enforce the band in the interest of the wider Greek society with no exception so far being allowed for any businesses.

The band was only introduced a few weeks ago so it's too early to judge the long-term impact for our business. We are monitoring performance closely. One early insight that those players that play VLTs and both gaming [ph] in OPAP stores are shifting a slightly higher element of their activity to our OPAP stores.

Needless to say that we'll be watching customer behavior closely during the seasonally busy holiday period, and already taking a number of measures to ensure that our players continue to enjoy their gaming experience with OPAP, whether they be a smoker or a non-smoker, including the development of dedicated outside smoking areas. We will certainly have much more data on this by the time of our next call in March.

Turning now to sports betting on slide 20 and it was also another good quarter of the Pame Stoixima with both live penetration and SSVT demonstrating once again, improved numbers. We're continuously improving our sports betting retail experience by adding more features on the SSVTs and improving the user interface. In addition and as part of the ongoing digitalization of the retail customer journey, we recently launched an instant cash out option through our retail mobile application, which allows retail players to close out their bets and lock in their profits, even when they are no longer inside an OPAP store.

OPAP's online growing business on slide 21, has again made steady progress as reflected through our online registered base, now standing at over 125,000 customers and average monthly actives, reaching over 50,000 for Q3. While GGR numbers is still relatively small in terms of the rest of the group, and we will share these at the full year results in March. They are indeed growing rapidly.

What we've already seen over the last few months is a meaningful crossover between our lottery and sports betting customers. And we expect this to confirm opap.gr will in time develop into a unique and attractive online destination. We believe that the potential for OPAP's own online business is very significant indeed and in this regard, we're also making the necessary preparations for the new online gaming law, which we expect to be fully implemented and new licenses granted in the first half of 2020.

With regards to the second leg of our dual online strategy on slide 22, the investment in Stoiximan is already paying off as you've heard from Pavel already. The first tranche of our €50 million investment is generating favorable returns, as a contribution on a net profit line has already reached €4.7 million for the year so far. Stoiximan continues to report impressive growth in both revenues and profitability with GGR growing 42% and monthly actives well over 150,000 customers. Equally importantly, all countries in which Stoiximan operates demonstrated double digit growth rates.

In terms of the transaction itself, we're still working hard on the closure of the second part, which will enable OPAP Group to have an overall 69% stake in the Greek and Cypriot operations following the recent approval of the Greek competition authorities, we expect that the remaining prerequisites, including the approval from the Cypriot Competition authorities would also be covered in the following weeks.

When it comes to new ventures on Slide 23, our TORA related activity continues to evolve nicely. Bill payments transactions set a new record each and every month in Q3, and when taking into account the seasonality of this service together with certain supporting initiatives that are being introduced, by the end of the year, we have every reason to believe that December will exceed current numbers, which in turn will drive even more traffic into our shops.

We're also now in the final stages of piloting the TORA app, which is expected to go commercially live in the first half of next year. As a reminder, this app will offer a range of everyday convenient services coupled with certain options that support our own gaming customers, including cashing out online winnings.

Delivering true entertainment to our customers is a particular area of focus and on slide 24, we show some examples of our most recent new locations offering an appealing gaming experience. And on Slide 25, I wanted to highlight some of the activities that have taken place in recent months, and which have been well received by many thousands of our customers.

Markopoulo Park was the venue for two separate events which both exceeded 10,000 visitors, the first ever OPAP music concert, and the 73rd [ph] Greek Derby. And but we believe that there is more potential to develop this into one of the most popular entertainment destinations in the Ethika region, and thereby further extend the trusted OPAP brand.

As it is November, this is also the month of the Athens Marathon for which OPAP was proudly once again, the grand sponsor. As in previous years, we combined the event with the opportunity for around 300,000 people to download and use the marathon related app, which in turn led to a €3.1 million of contributions being made by OPAP to the children's hospitals here in Athens.

So in conclusion, it was another very busy quarter for the OPAP team. Overall, I'm pleased with both our business and financial performance in Q3. And despite tough comparables against the very strong Q4 last year, we remain confident in meeting our full year 2019 expectations.

With that, I'm concluding my opening statement, and Pavel and I are ready to answer any questions you might have. Thank you very much for your attention.

Stamatios Draziotis

Hello, and thank you very much for taking my questions. May I start with two questions relating to your operating performance and then we could maybe discuss the capital structure. So to start with, could you tell us what the latest run rate of your [indiscernible] game have looked like and whether you feel that we are really, past the inflection point for this game, please?

And secondly, on the recently introduced smoking ban, which you briefly mentioned earlier, could you just maybe a comment a bit more on the initial experience so far, primarily in the VLT gaming halls, and maybe elaborate a bit on some of the measures that you said you intend to take in order to mitigate the effect? Thank you.

Damian Cope

Hi, Stamatios. Sorry, you're going to come back to this on your -- the questions you had on the capital structure.

Stamatios Draziotis

I'll probably let you provide your insight on these questions before I move on to the last two. Yes.

Damian Cope

Okay. On the core sports betting experience, I think you talked about an inflection point. I think we're not quite sure how you would define that. But I would say we're past that inflection point on the basis that we're now sharing growth. I think it's fair to say that -- and again, we've talked about this on previous calls. It was a sort of a steady decline in our core sports betting business for many years.

We've addressed that over the last 12 to 18 months with SSVTs, with a wider product range, with some changing in our pricing, and as I gave you just now another example of really making the betting experience in our shops, very attractive so the retail cash out option, which is -- now exist in other markets but not many other markets, is quite an interesting feature for retail customers to engage particularly around live betting, which is -- we've seen from our numbers in Greece is growing consistently with most other markets worldwide.

So I think there's still more room for sports betting to go. I'll echo what I said on -- by any betting business, it's a results business so you have good months and you have bad months. But overall, I think definitely there's still some more way to go for core sports betting.

On smoking ban again, it's very fresh and I keep being told by my Greek colleagues that the full ban has been attempted many times before by authorities. But the point I was trying to make is that this time, it seems very clear that this government is determined to enforce it and enforce it consistently across many aspects of society. And the small difference I mentioned so far about playability and playing activity in OPAP stores versus gaming halls is really just a very practical one.

So our gaming halls are bigger destination. So if somebody wants to finish that session, and don't forget, every session in a VLT requires a player card to be inserted into the machine, somebody has to leave effectively leave the premises, go outside, have a cigarette and come back in again. A lot of our app stores are obviously much smaller so that and that may sound like a small thing, but the distance to walk to go outside to have the cigarette and come back again, sometimes can be quite meaningful.

I deliberately haven't sort of made any other comments on trends because it's very early. Even this trend that we're seeing is really something that we've already been noticing over the last couple of weeks and is really 1% or 2%. So I think you know from previous markets how smoking can impact any kind of business particularly kind of late-night businesses if you like. And again you'll appreciate that any kind of activity happens in the evening restaurants bars, bouzoukia locations are similarly affected.

So we're doing everything we can. In terms of some of the measures again it's obvious things like dedicated smoking areas, looking at even areas as part of the back of a particular location that we can turn into if you like smoking court and honestly trying to use initiatives that have been used successfully in other markets, particularly in Europe. So what we're facing is not something new and we've already got quite a few ideas of ways that we think we can ensure that our smoking customers' enjoyment is not affected too much. So like I say it's really just a couple of weeks old so I can't really say much more at the moment.

Stamatios Draziotis

That's very clear. Thank you. And just another couple of questions on the -- related to the capital structure. Just firstly on the dividend policy. You have communicated your intention to distributable free cash flow to shareholders irrespective of extraordinary outlays that might come up from time-to-time relating to M&A activity which as you have said will simply result in a temporary uptick in the level.

I guess as background, could you maybe help us understand why you decided proceed to a special dividend now. And maybe tell us whether this will affect at all the FY19 dividends i.e., we will still return all the, let's call it, adjusted free cash flow to shareholders, i.e., cash flow excluding the M&A related outlays. So that's the first question.

Damian Cope

Okay, thank you for the question. Look I will try to correct slightly. You said, we are distributing -- we intend to distribute all the free cash flow. We always said that we will try to distribute the bulk of our free cash flow and we certainly intend to do so. When we looked at the structure of our balance sheet we saw clearly an opportunity maybe to increase the leverage of base and return some more dividend to the shareholders.

So yes for the upcoming extraordinary dividend we do plan to really distribute bulk of our free cash flow and complement it with some more external debt and that will be the source for our extraordinary dividend.

Then going forward clearly we do intend to continue to distribute the free cash flows and pay regular interim and final dividend for the year. The investment activity and M&A acquisitions, obviously we have the Stoiximan transactions coming up. We have already taken extra €100 million loan for that back at the beginning of October. So that's also debt which is already on our balance sheet and its mentioned in the nine months interim management statement.

Stamatios Draziotis

Okay that's clear. And lastly I guess related to this question is whether you have any plans to tap the credit markets through the issuance of a Eurobond we recently saw a major Greek corporate proceeding to its first such issue at 2.5% cost. So any thoughts on that matter would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

Damian Cope

Thank you. Well obviously we are looking at various options. We want to have diversified financing for OPAP. The markets are very good at the moment although local Greek market and the rates are really positively moving as well as the whole European market. So yes we are looking at various options, how to structure the total debt of the company.

Stamatios Draziotis

Okay that's great. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Kourtesis Iakovos with Piraeus Securities. Please go ahead.

Iakovos Kourtesis

Yes good afternoon gentleman. And my first question has to do with the timeframe for Stoiximan. I would like to clarify, would you expect the whole transaction to be completed by the end of 2019 so you will have the full effect and 2020? Second, has to -- do you -- you plan any specific initiatives for Pame Stoixima for ahead of the Euro 2020 that will take place next year?

Third question about Tzoker Online so far as I can see it's accounts -- currently accounts for 4% of total GGR. Do you have any midterm targets? Would you be happy with a 10% in the midterm, you could be please further elaborate your plans on this? And about KINO, do you plan to launch it online during 2020 as mentioned in a previous call? Thank you very much.

Damian Cope

Okay. Thank you very much. So Stoiximan, look we've been very patient and we're waiting for the authorities to get comfortable. We're delighted that the Greek authorities are happy for us to proceed and we're patiently waiting for Cyprus. We very much hope that this will be concluded before the end of the year. But obviously it's not in our control completely but we would hope for that to be the case.

On Pame Stoixima 2020, yes it's a very big footballing year. Every two years is a big footballing year. Sadly Greece will not be participating in the finals next summer which is a shame. But you're absolutely right, we will be working on a number of different initiatives to be honest. We haven't finalized all the details of our Euro 2020 plan. We do have a number of activities including recognizing the 20-year anniversary of the launch of Pame Stoixima.

So there'll be some communications and some attractive customer offers around that of course. But we haven't finalized the plans, but certainly we were very supporting both our retail and online business.

Tzoker Online is 4% of our total Tzoker spend that we see. I think international benchmarks over a number of years get to about 10%. So we would hope to steadily reach that level. Again don't forget, we've only been running that for 7 or 8 months so far. So it's still very early days for that product. And then the last one is KINO. Yes, I mean eventually at some point in future we may very well put KINO online.

What I mentioned in my script though probably is more important is the new online law and the related regulation and the approval of new gaming products that will be formerly licensed for the first time to include things like Casino and other gaming products. So I would say that would be of more importance to us than putting KINO online.

Iakovos Kourtesis

Thank you very much.

The next question is from the line of Pease Victoria with Edison. Please go ahead.

Victoria Pease

Good afternoon, everyone. I have a couple of questions. The first one is, if you could chat about regulatory changes in the online well it's increased. Just wondering, if you could just clarify what's really going on with the sports betting and what's happening there. And also the next question was on your net debt target. Obviously you're raising no debt to pay the dividend. I'm just wondering if you have a specific net debt target that you have to reach in order to keep paying dividend. Thanks.

Damian Cope

Hi, Victoria. Yes. Just -- I will take the first one. As you noted there's a sort of a, I think it's called a transitional period now before the new licenses are issued. Again, we expect that to be sometime in the first half of next year because you need the regulation approved and then the normal process for operators to apply. So there's a transitional period and we're currently operating under that transitional regime and we would obviously apply for a new license in the future.

So it's a process I think what is different again, this time is the a bit like the smoking law. The government has shown real commitment and determination to clarify the situation in online. So I know this has been a long running topic. I think since even before I came OPAP about three or four years ago, It feels like 2020 will finally be the year where we have a very clear online framework.

And then on net debt, I think I'll let Pavel respond.

Pavel Mucha

Yes, we are carefully looking at the appropriate level of the net debt for OPAP. In the past, we have repeatedly said, the level of leverage of the net debt to EBITDA, which we will feel comfortable with is up to two. And that remains the case for the time being. So for the foreseeable future, we wouldn't be looking at increasing our leverage to more than two in terms of net debt-to-EBITDA.

Victoria Pease

Okay. Thank you.

Next question comes from the line of Bilgin Adnan with Metzler Bank. Please go ahead.

Adnan Bilgin

Good afternoon. Hi. Congrats on the results, very good news across the board, maybe not that much for the smoker community. But everything else looks quite strong. I have a question on the free cash or cash conversion ratio. So you had a significant savings with the OpEx line, which you communicated to be sustainable also in the next quarter and going forward.

So now my focus shifts below that line actually, and free cash flow conversion has been actually quite strong over the last quarters. How should we expect that to perform going forward? Thank you.

Damian Cope

Well, in Q4, we do not expect any extraordinary activities. As I mentioned, we have the big M&A piece coming up which is the Stoiximan acquisition, for which we already took debt at the beginning of October and the cash flow be used for that M&A. Otherwise speaking just purely about Q4, it's business as usual. You will know that in terms of the seasonality, it's an important quarter for us in terms of the GGR. And that is extra GGR and revenue from the normal operating activity.

At the same time we are running some promotional activities related to the Christmas until the Christmas season, but there is nothing unusual expected in Q4 compared to previous years. And as was mentioned we are committed to contain both the marketing expenditure to finish overall at the level of 2018. And also to continue to realize the IT cost saving, which are the results of the last year activities. So those should be projected or so into the Q4.

And if I could just add on CapEx, as you know we've had over the last couple of years a fairly significant investment in CapEx particularly around technology. But as we stated at Analysts Day about four months ago, possible run rate or standard run rate of CapEx around €25 million is what we continue to work towards subject to course to any sort of particular one off transactions or acquisition.

So again, I'm sure -- haven't been asked about it so far, but we normally get asked about CapEx, so giving you the answer ahead of time.

Adnan Bilgin

That's very clear. Thank you very much.

Mr. Tzoukalia, can you hear us.

Fani Tzoukalia

Yes. Hello from my side. So could you please clarify whether the extraordinary dividend will be subject to the script dividend program. Thank you.

Damian Cope

Yes. Obviously the Board of OPAP approved the script dividend program which is valid for five years and it includes all dividend distribution, be it interim a normal dividend or extraordinary dividend. So yes the Scrip program applies also to this extraordinary distribution.

Fani Tzoukalia

Okay, and just to clarify so the extraordinary dividend announced is irrespective of the normal dividend policy to distribute the bulk of the free cash flow post any potential acquisitions right?

Damian Cope

As I explained we do intend to distribute the bulk of our free cash flow. The last component that with some additional extra debt to allow us to pay this extraordinary dividend while still enabling us to finance the Stoiximan acquisition for which we already secured the financing.

Fani Tzoukalia

Okay, thank you.

Damian Cope

Thank you very much for your time today everybody and we look forward to talking to you again very soon. Thank you. Bye-bye.

