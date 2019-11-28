Amarin: An Unfolding Growth Saga

I'm weighing the effects of all catalysts against the market sentiment to give IBI members an edge in predicting where their stock is heading.

Asides from concerns relating to the China Trade War and drug pricing control, the Oppenheimer downgrade and (ironically) a potential buyout are keeping a lid on a rally.

Does the company have depth to its management? - Philip Fisher

Make no doubt, Amarin Corporation (AMRN) is one of the most powerful growth equities of our time. As strong market forces are acting on the company, you should revisit this investment thesis. As you research Amarin, you should be asking yourself, what strategies are you employing? Of note, I recently wrote in a blog about prudent strategies that you should check out. Accordingly, if you choose to invest in Amarin for the long haul, I believe that you'll likely gain over one fold profits. Nonetheless, you can leverage a mixed approach of investing and trading catalysts to reap the highest returns.

In this article, I'll share with you my history with Amarin, in the hope that you can better appreciate its unfolding developments. More importantly, I'll cue you in my probability analysis and expectation for this mega-growth stock.

Figure 1: Amarin chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll provide a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the next section. Operating out of Bedminster, New Jersey and Dublin, Ireland, Amarin is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of drugs to fill the strong unmet needs in cardiovascular health. With expertise in lipid science, Amarin successfully launched icosapent ethyl (i.e. Vascepa) in the U.S. with an in-house sales team. Despite that initial commercialization was gradual, the company is galvanizing sales efforts aggressively, thereby enjoying strong results.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Amarin)

Of note, patients in the U.S. are already enjoying the health benefits of Vascepa. To deliver hopes to patients worldwide, Amarin is working with various global partnerships. As a result, Vascepa is also available in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. And, it'll reach markets in China and the Middle East in the near future.

Initial Interest in Omega-3

Now my story with pure Omega-3 fatty acid (i.e. Vascepa) goes back as far as 2007. During the time, I was attending the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. As I sat in one conference, Omega-3 started to pique my interest. In a sleepy mid-day lecture, I remember my professor detailed the forefront research on Omega-3. In other words, he presented the health benefits of Omega-3 like anti-inflammatory, neuroprotection, and cardiovascular risk reduction. At first, I became alert as it sounded intriguing.

Of note, my professor is a huge proponent of Omega-3. Since I knew that he doesn't waste time on mediocrity, my gut feelings (i.e. instinct) told me that he's onto something. As such, I dug deeper into the data and thereby realized that Omega-3 is truly a compelling medicine.

Over the years, I read various topics related to Omega-3 which improved my understanding of the drug. That aside, my newfound knowledge improved my dieting habits.

In 2012, I called up an Amarin executive to ascertain my hunch about Vascepa. During our conversation, I was impressed with what I learned. As my instinct proved correct, Vascepa was approved in the following months. As I mentioned, Vascepa was slow to gain sales traction in the early days. Adding further insult to the injury, the market exerted significant pressure against Amarin that the former CEO had to depart.

Developments Under Thero

After that catastrophic event, a new Hero emerged, John Thero! As he came onboard, the hard-nosed heavy hitter CEO Thero was poised to steer the Amarin ship back on course. In my view, Thero will ultimately ferry Vascepa to the Promised Land of blockbusters. Under his leadership, all the ducks are lined up, one after another for Amarin.

This year alone, both stellar organizations - i.e. the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and American Heart Association (AHA) - recommended Vascepa into the standard of care. As physicians follow their governing bodies, they'll prescribe more Vascepa to their patients.

Not satisfied with good, I believe that Thero is going after greatness. Specifically, the Chief is aggressively expanding his army of sales reps. In the 3Q2019 report, Thero stated that Amarin is pushing from 400 to 800 professionals. Interestingly, the company has already received over 10,000 resumes.

Since the addition of one rep equates with many more Vascepa prescriptions, I expect that sales will ramp up aggressively in the upcoming quarters. If you think about it, one sales professional will convince at least several doctors to prescribe. With one doc serving many patients, the prescription growth is not linear as you might think. Instead, I strongly believe that Vascepa's upcoming sales growth will be similar to a hockey stick's curve.

Riding the aforesaid catalysts, it's spaghetti to sauce that Vascepa will hit over $1B sales (i.e. blockbuster status) in a year or two!

Most Powerful Catalyst

Interestingly, there is a more powerful development (perhaps stronger than all previous catalysts), waiting to be unlocked soon. And, I believe that it'll deliver the most bang for your buck when working synergistically with other advancements (i.e. the ADA/AHA recommendations and the doubling of reps).

Look no further than the supplemental new drug application ("sNDA") for Vascepa's label expansion. As you probably know, Vascepa's current label simply allows it to be marketed as a lipid-lowering drug for patients having triglyceride ("TG") level ≥ 500 mg/dL. Due to the unanimous 16-0 votes by the advisory committee (i.e. ADCOM), I strongly believe that the FDA will grant an approval decision by December 28 this year. After all, the agency nearly always follows those experts' advice.

If approved, the new label will have heart disease (cardiovascular) risk reduction. That'll make Vascepa, the first of its kind to be able to achieve this feat. That aside, the label expansion will allow Vascepa to be prescribed for patients with TG ≥ 150 mg/dL.

As such, it's a no-brainer that this crucial catalyst will easily catapult Vascepa's sales to at least $6B. Based on my forecasting, there is a 75% (i.e. extremely favorable) chance of a broad label expansion. In my view, the upcoming sNDA catalyst should be just as favorable, if not more so, than the positive ADCOM binary that I forecasted.

Probability Events Trading

If you recall, Amarin shares appreciated by 39.7% last week due to the positive ADCOM. Interestingly, the stock traded as high as over $24.02. At that point, I recommended IBI members to take profits on 60% of their shares while letting the rest ride further upside. There is nothing wrong with taking profits on highly profitable equities. That is to say, it's strategic to safeguard profits and thereby deleverage risks. But remember, don't completely sell out because you need some shares to enjoy further gains.

Because this story has many twists and turns, I anticipated that a downturn will hit Amarin thereafter. Specifically, I foresaw a high probability of significant bearish attacks. IBI members who took profits contributed to the decline. But the concerns about the China Trade War certainly fueled more depreciation. The Oppenheimer downgrade delivered another punch.

An Anti-Catalyst

I doubt that a large pharmaceutical company would go in for the bid before they are certain of the sNDA approval by December 28. No one is foolish to make a multi-billion dollar decision unless the label expansion approval is secured. Hence, it's prudent for the acquirer to keep the stock from flying until after approval. Else, they'll have to pay a hefty premium, at least over $36 is my conservative estimate. As such, I believe this catalyst, though rarely mentioned, can exert powerful pressure against your stock.

Essentially, the cumulative effects of various catalysts explained why your Amarin shares traded the way it's been trading. In other words, there was a strong momentum that rallied Amarin shares to trade (around +3%) in the early morning of November 11. And yet, the stock is pushed lower to end the day's session with only 1.28% appreciation. Simply put, the opposing catalysts keep a lid on the current rally.

Financial Assessment

Asides from the aforesaid development, you should periodically check the financial health of Amarin. Just as your health is affected by "blood flow," your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." Keep in mind that this financial analysis will be brief since I already covered the 3Q2019 earnings.

As follows, Amarin registered $112.3M in product revenues. Compared to the $55.0M sales for last year, Amarin enjoyed a 104% year-over-year (YOY) increase. Because of strong traction, Amarin will easily reach its Fiscal 2019 revenues guidance (i.e. $380M to $420M).

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Amarin)

Of the bottom-line, there was $3.4M ($0.01 per share) net loss compared to $24.7M ($0.08 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, earnings improved by 87.5% year-over-year. About the balance sheet, there were $673.2M in cash and equivalents. As such, I'm not worried about an offering due to the abundant cash.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main risk for Amarin is that the FDA might delay the Vascepa sNDA.

In that case, I'd expect Amarin shares to tumble over 50% and vice versa. After all, the market is betting on a positive sNDA catalyst. Any unpleasant surprise can cause a "market overreaction." As such, you cannot take the sNDA catalyst as a guaranteed victory, despite that probability analysis is highly in your favor.

As Amarin recently cleared Vascepa's ADCOM with flying colors, the December approval decision is significantly de-risked. Since I ascribed the 75% chance of a positive event, there's only a corresponding 25% odds of failure. Putting things into perspective, my 25% equates to others 5% chance.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Amarin with the five out of five stars rating. Viewing the big picture, there are opposing catalysts acting against your stock. Examples of positive events are the ADCOM recommendation and the upcoming sNDA approval by December 28. Moreover, the ADA/AHA recommendation and reps expansion constitute other positive developments. Conversely, the negative catalysts include the China Trade War and drug pricing concerns, as well as the Oppenheimer downgrade. More importantly, the biggest negative variable is that the acquirers want Amarin to trade lower for their best interest.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold Amarin is ultimately yours to make. If you already took profits, I'd grab a cup of tea and wait. My instinct tells me that a positive event will be in your favor soon. If you haven't built any shares, it's a good idea to pick up some stocks. Even without an sNDA approval, I strongly believe that Vascepa will become a blockbuster due to various catalysts (i.e. the ADA/AHA recommendation and the doubling of reps). In my view, Amarin will either be acquired or grow into a giant in the future.

Looking ahead, the market sentiment and the effects of those catalysts will determine where Amarin shares will head into the Holidays. Hence, I'll continue to monitor Amarin and alert you of a future break out. Be sure to tune into IBI!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.