AMD: The $15 Billion Plan

The company only needs to achieve a rather meager 25% market share in desktop, notebooks and server.

The biggest negative against Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is the general lack of current profits in relation to the stock price around $40. My previous work has focused investors on the drastically improving profit picture when the chip company gets to $10 billion in annual revenues. This article will focus on the next step of reaching $15 billion in annual revenues based on the company obtaining 25% market share in several key markets.

Product Innovation

AMD forecasts generating $6.7 billion in revenues for 2019 with the key being Q4 revenues hitting $2.1 billion on the backs of surging CPU and data center revenues. For the company to reach $15 billion in annual revenues, AMD has to continue innovating on products and taking market share from at least Intel (INTC) and possibly NVIDIA (NVDA).

The release of the third-gen Threadripper CPU chips on Monday was another step in the right direction. The 32-core 3970X and 24-core 3960X both use AMD's 7nm Zen 2 architecture and have the potential to dominate the desktop CPU market.

Image Source: PC Mag

After testing the new Threadripper chips, this review conclusion from Antony Leather at Forbes is what should alter investor mindsets on the market share prospects for AMD:

What AMD has done, though, is turn the high-end desktop market on its head. Intel has nothing in the desktop space that gets close, especially in multi-threaded software and the bandwidth the TRX40 platform brings is massive. Intel really does have its work cut out here, and it needs to stop clinging to niches and cutting prices and take the fight back to AMD. Until it does that, AMD will continue on its rampage and that looks set to continue next year.

This follows SemiAccurate suggesting the Epyc 2 server chip "pummels" the data center chips from Intel.

$15 Billion Plan

The general case that AMD now has comparable products, if not better, is easily made. For this reason, one shouldn't really question whether the chip company can reach 25% market share levels in desktop and data center.

Analyst Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities brought up this concept of AMD reaching 25% market share in a combination of desktops, notebooks and servers with an estimated TAM of up to $60 billion. The semi company would have a $15 billion revenue target just from these categories while AMD has constantly projected addressing markets reaching a TAM of $74 billion. The immersive category has another $15 billion TAM where AMD performs strong in the game console segment and potential cloud gaming area with a deal to supply chips to Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) new Stadia platform.

Source: AMD November presentation

Despite the case for substantial market share gains, analysts aren't forecasting much in the way from revenue gains once AMD hits $2.1 billion in Q4 revenues. The base case is for the chip company not even topping $10 billion in annual revenues by 2023.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

A prime example of this analyst mindset is this negative view from Northland Capital Markets. Analysts Gus Richard downgraded AMD to Market Perform with a $36 target price despite his estimates for these current market share positions:

Desktop - 18%

Notebooks - 15%

Server - 5%

A negative view on AMD despite these minimal market share positions only occurs due to analysts viewing the market dynamics from the last 20 years. One viewing AMD as competitive to Intel should view these low market shares as massive opportunities for growth in the next few years.

Due to scale, a clear opportunity has always existed for AMD to close the margin gap with the other major players in the chip sector. Historically, AMD has hardly crossed above 40% gross margins while both Intel and NVIDIA consistently generate margins above 60%.

Data by YCharts

Another part of scaling is using leverage to squeeze out more profits. AMD spent about 30% of revenues on operating expenses during the last quarter. The company only has a budget of about $2 billion in comparison to Intel at $20 billion for less than 25% of revenues.

The financial break down when AMD reaches the $15 billion annual rate is as follows:

Revenue = $15.0 billion

Gross Margins @ 55% = $8.25 billion

OpEx @ 25% = $3.75 billion

Operating Income = $4.5 billion

Taxes @ 20% = $0.9 billion

EPS = $3.6 billion/1.2 billion shares = $3.00

The previous model had AMD reaching 50% gross margins as the new 7nm chips all top this level. The new target is for the chip company to approach 55% gross margins due to the higher scale with 50% revenue growth from the $10 billion level. The forecast here is for OpEx to remain at 25% to basically match the level of spending from Intel.

The new model suggests AMD reaches a $3 EPS target when achieving $15 billion in annual sales. The upside potential here is that 25% market share in desktops, notebooks and servers would generate total revenues in excess of $15 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD appears expensive at $40 when looking at analyst EPS targets for $1 in 2020, but when investors look at the full picture the stock is cheap. As investors start realizing the potential for 25% market share in these key markets, the stock will easily head to my $50 price target. One might even need to start wondering, if 25% market share isn't actually a base case.

