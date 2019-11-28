LCI Industries To Acquire Polyplastic For Europe Expansion

However, LCII's stock appears expensive here, and little deals like this in questionable growth regions like Europe won't likely move the needle up.

With the likely small deal, LCII continues to extend its offerings in the European region in important markets there.

An LCI Industries subsidiary has announced the acquisition of Polyplastic Group B.V. for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

LCI Industries' subsidiary LCI Industries B.V. (LCII) has announced the proposed acquisition of Polyplastic Group B.V. for an undisclosed amount.

Polyplastic has developed an acrylic window and door products business for the European region.

LCII is acquiring Polyplastic as part of a continuing focus on expanding its geographic presence within Europe as well as extending its market reach there.

However, given LCII's richly valued stock price, I don't see the deal as a catalyst.

Target Company & Market

Rotterdam, Netherlands-based Polyplastic was founded to manufacture and distribute a variety of acrylic window and door products.

Management is headed by owner and CEO Jan Peter Veeneman. The firm was founded by Veeneman's father in 1952 as part of a fascination about plastic as a lighter alternative to glass.

Polyplastic's primary offerings include products for the following applications or channels:

Caravans

Supermarkets

Trailers

E-mobility

Heavy Equipment

Buses

The company typically works with original equipment manufacturers throughout Europe and in other major economic centers worldwide.

According to a 2018 market research report by Technavio, the acrylic sheet manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2018 to 2022.

The main driver for this expected growth is growing demand for acrylic sheets from the automotive industry.

The APAC region is expected to hold the largest market share during the report period, at 44%, an increase of 2%.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

LCI Industries' subsidiary LCI Industries B.V. didn't disclose the acquisition price and terms but said Polyplastic's trailing twelve-month revenue was approximately EUR55 million.

Given that the Building Materials sector in U.S. public markets was at a Price/Sales multiple of 0.99x in January 2019 according to the NYU Stern School data, it is likely that LCII paid in the neighborhood of 1x sales or approximately $60 million.

The firm didn't file a Form 8-K other than to reference its press release and didn't provide a change to financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, LCII had cash of $27.5 million and liabilities of $637.4 million, of which long-term debt was $261.6 million.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $161.8 million

In the past 12 months, LCII's stock price has risen 43.9% vs. the U.S. Auto Components industry's rise of 0.9% and the overall U.S. Market's growth of 15.5%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been largely stable after rising from a low in Q3 2018, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,660,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,970,000,000 Price / Sales 1.13 EV / Sales 1.27 EV / EBITDA 11.20 Earnings Per Share $5.49 Total Debt To Equity 44.11% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $154,920,000 Revenue Growth Rate -5.72%

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $81 versus the current price of $107, indicating they are overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

LCII is acquiring Polyplastic as part of an ongoing expansion of its window business to other geographies.

As LCII stated in the deal announcement:

Once the transaction has closed, this acquisition of Polyplastic will accelerate LCI's expansion into the European recreational vehicle, trailer, supermarket, and e-mobility vehicle window market, and allow it to introduce Polyplastic's acrylic window products to its customer base throughout North America.

The deal will provide a significant expansion into the European caravan industry, which LCI has long desired to extend its offerings into.

While we don't know the terms of the deal and Polyplastic's revenue is not a large addition to LCII's revenue base, the deal makes sense as LCII seeks to build on its core competencies.

As long as it didn't overpay for the acquisition, it should be a strategic positive for LCII as it expands in Europe.

However, LCII's stock price is richly valued at its present level, and I don't expect small acquisitions like this, especially ones located in slow-growing Europe, will serve as a catalyst higher from here.

