Obsidian Energy: A Look At Potential 2020 Results

Obsidian's leverage is significantly lower than Pengrowth's though, leaving more potential value for its common stock.

Pengrowth Energy was forced to sell itself for a nominal amount above debt with its credit facility maturing.

Obsidian Energy's (OBE) operational results look decent, but it is facing significant challenges with its leverage being higher than ideal and its credit facility maturing late in 2020. Pengrowth Energy's (OTCQX:PGHEF) recent sale shows the potential results of a maturing credit facility combined with a lack of access to alternative capital.

That being said, Obsidian's leverage is lower than Pengrowth's and asset sales should leave more value for Obsidian's shares.

2020 Outlook

Obsidian's Q3 2019 production declined to 25,505 BOEPD, but its new Cardium wells should boost production in Q4 2019.

If Obsidian then attempts to maintain production at around 26,500 BOEPD in 2020, it appears that it could generate around $295 million USD in oil and gas revenue in 2020 at current strip prices.

Type Units $ USD/Unit $ Million USD Light Oil And NGLs [BBLS] 5,018,750 $45.00 $226 Heavy Oil [BBLS] 1,423,500 $28.00 $40 Natural Gas [MCF] 19,381,500 $1.50 $29 Total Revenue $295

This results in a projection of $135 million USD EBITDA in 2020. Obsidian would then have around $25 million USD in positive cash flow in 2020 with a maintenance capex budget that is similar to its 2019 budget.

$ Million USD Revenue $295 Less: Operating Expense $100 Less: Transportation $21 Less: Royalties $24 Less: Cash G&A $15 EBITDA $135

One thing that affected Obsidian's 2019 results was $12 million USD in other expenses incurred over the first three quarters. This included legal fees related to ongoing claims against former Penn West employees related to the 2014 restatement of certain financial results.

Obsidian notified the former employees in Q3 2019 that it would not be making any further advancements on account of indemnification and this (including potential repayment of amounts already advanced) is being argued in court now.

Source: Obsidian Energy

Not having to pay these legal fee costs could have a noticeable effect on Obsidian's cash flow, as that has been a factor in Obsidian's net debt remaining unchanged in 2019 so far.

Debt Situation

Including the effect of 2020's projected positive cash flow with a maintenance capex budget, Obsidian's net debt is projected to be around 2.6x EBITDA. This is certainly higher than ideal, but should also still leave some value beyond Obsidian's debt.

Pengrowth Energy recently sold itself for a token amount above the value of its debt after running into challenges with a high debt level and an expiring credit facility, combined with a lack of access to new capital. The total transaction value for the Pengrowth deal appears to be around 4.3x EBITDA, which is significantly higher than Obsidian's current value. However, it should be noted that Pengrowth's proved reserves (in BOE) were a bit over double that of Obsidian's at the end of 2018, due to its long-life Lindbergh thermal project.

Obsidian could also halt drilling activities and focus on paying down its debt some more, but I don't think that would improve its situation in the end as it has been generating solid results from its recent Cardium wells. A scenario where Obsidian minimizes E&D capex could result in it paying down its debt to around $310 million USD by the end of 2020. This scenario may also lead to production averaging close to 24,000 BOEPD in 2020 and EBITDA of around $110 to $115 million. Obsidian's leverage may end up slightly higher in this scenario, and it would still have debt issues.

Conclusion

Obsidian is facing challenges with its credit facility currently set to mature in November 2020 and its overall leverage being noticeably higher than ideal. It also can't pay down its debt quickly enough by ceasing development activities and focusing on generating positive cash flow. Similar (but more extreme) challenges resulted in Pengrowth Energy selling itself for a token price per share.

Obsidian's debt level is a fair bit lower than Pengrowth though, and a similar multiple to EBITDA would put Obsidian's share value at around $3 USD. Pengrowth also had a substantial amount of decommissioning liabilities, although its long-life reserves probably boosted its multiple to EBITDA.

Obsidian is valued at under 3.0x projected EBITDA now (including its market cap), so I continue to believe there is a good chance that asset sales can result in a noticeable boost to its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OBE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.