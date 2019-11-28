PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals: One Wild Ride For Shareholders Since Debut

The company is focusing on finding treatments for orphan diseases and has a few 'shots on goal'

Today, we provide an in-depth look at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals which has taken its shareholders on one wild ride since it IPO'd in 2018.

Today, we take an in-depth look at a small ‘Tier 4’ biotech stock that has taken shareholders for one wild ride since it debuted on the market almost a year ago. Back down to under its original IPO price, it was worth taking a more in-depth look at this volatile name.

Company Overview

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) is a Malvern, Pennsylvania-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2018. The firm is dedicated to bringing to market novel therapies to treat orphan diseases, particularly for cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s lead product candidate is PB2452 which is in development for major bleeding or prior to urgent surgery in patients on Ticagrelor. The company’s other product candidate is PB1046 which is in development for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has a proprietary platform base on recombinant biopolymers called ELPs. The technology extends the circulating half-life of proteins and peptides and also provides a sustained-release mechanism which increases the duration of exposure from a single subcutaneous injection. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals trades for just over three bucks a share and sports a market capitalization just north of $90 million.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

PB2452:

PB2452 is a novel recombinant human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment, designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor. Ticagrelor is an antiplatelet therapy prescribed to reduce the rates of death, heart attack and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome or patients who have previously had a heart attack. Due to ticagrelor’s antiplatelet activity, patients on ticagrelor have an elevated risk of spontaneous bleeding, particularly those who need urgent surgery and thus cannot wait for the effects of the drug to leave their system. This is where PB2452 comes in. Currently, there are no FDA-approved reversal agents for ticagrelor or any of the other antiplatelet drugs on the market. The drug was exclusively licensed from a wholly-owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, and PhaseBio has worldwide commercial rights to the drug.

Source: Company Presentation

The company has completed a Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial of PB2452 in healthy subjects who have been pre-dosed with ticagrelor. The results, which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrated no adverse or serious events, and rapid and complete reversal of antiplatelet activity was observed within five minutes of infusion.

Source: Company Presentation

On June 17th, the company announced preliminary data from their Phase 2a clinical trial. The patient population of the trial is comprised of older and elderly individuals who are on dual antiplatelet therapy of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin. Consistent with the Phase 1 trial, a statistically significant reversal of ticagrelor was achieved within 5 minutes of infusion and sustained for over 20 hours.

On August 12th, the company announced the receipt of minutes of end-of-Phase 1 meeting with the FDA and alignment on a Phase 3 trial to support a BLA submission for PB2452. With a clinical development plan and accelerated approval path confirmed, a Phase 3 trial is expected to initiate in Q1 of 2020 and will support both major bleeding and surgery indications. In addition, the company should complete the Phase 2a trial completed in late September. The treatment achieved immediate and sustained reversal of ticagrelor in older and elderly subjects on dual antiplatelet therapy using ticagrelor and aspirin. The company is now proceeding to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: Company Presentation

In October 2019, PhaseBio announced that the first patient had been dosed in a Phase 2b clinical trial of PB2452. This Phase 2b trial marks the beginning of FDA-aligned registrational trials to support the submission of a Biologic License Application or BLA for potential accelerated approval of PB2452. Approximately 200 older and elderly (ages 50-80) subjects are expected to be enrolled in this study. A Phase 3 trial should commence sometime in the first quarter of next year.

PB1046:

PB1046, in development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, is a subcutaneously-injected, sustained release analogue of the native human peptide vasoactive intestinal peptide, which is fused to the company’s ELP biopolymer. By leveraging the company’s proprietary platform, the company seeks to harness the positives of native VIP while mitigating the drawbacks that make native VIP unviable as a direct therapy. Native VIP rapidly dissipates in one’s body, limiting therapeutic effect, and causes gastrointestinal issues. The company’s ELP technology can extend the half-life of VIP and, due to the drug being predominantly active on VPAC2 rather than VPAC1, reduces the potential for gastrointestinal issues.

Source: Company Presentation

The company is currently conducting a Phase 2b trial in patients with PAH and expects to report results from the trial in the first half of 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

The company ended the third quarter with just over $80 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Its loss for the quarter was $11.4 million.

Since the Phase 2a trial completed for PB2452 on September 24th, four analyst firms including Needham and Cowen & Co. have reiterated Buy ratings on PHAS. Price targets proffered have ranged from the high teens all the way up to $20 a share.

Verdict

The stock has been too volatile since coming public to recommend it for a large holding. However, PhaseBio has multiple shots on goal and seems to be advancing its pipeline at a solid clip. It is picking up increasing analyst support and has some upcoming potential catalysts on the horizon. At current trading levels, the company's market cap is not far above the cash on the balance sheet.

Options are not available on this equity yet, so it is not a candidate for a buy-write option strategy. However, a small ‘watch item’ position in PHAS seems warranted at these trading levels pending further developments.

