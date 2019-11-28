Energy Transfer: 10% Yielding Concern Seeing Major Insider Buying

We take a look at this undervalued high yielding concern in the paragraphs below.

However, the entity sports better than a 10% annual distribution, is reasonably valued and has just seen major insider buying.

Today, we take a look at a high yield concern that has taken a dip on Q3 results and other recent events. This energy concern has just over a 10% annual payout and also has just seen large insider purchases in its shares. We take a deeper look at this name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a huge midstream master limited partnership based in Dallas. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines and has various other assets in the midstream space. In all, the company has just over 85,000 miles of 'energy infrastructure' according to its website. Even with the recent decline in the stock, the entity still has just over a $30 billion market cap.

Insider Buying:

The CEO bought approximately $10 million in new shares on November 19th. The CFO added $200,000 to his core stake in the firm five days earlier. There was some small insider buying (just over $50,000) by a director in mid-June. This is it for insider buying in ET so far in 2019.

Recent News:

On November 6th, the company posted third quarter earnings of 32 cents a share on $13.5 billion in revenues. Both numbers missed expectations. Adjusted EBITDA did increase 8% on a year-over-year basis to nearly $2.8 billion. Q3 distributable cash flow rose 10% from the same period a year ago to more than $1.5 billion.

That same day Barron's posted a piece on how Chesapeake Energy's (CHK) huge challenges could affect those carrying its product to market which would include Energy Transfer. The article did state that Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) and Williams (WMB) were the two most potentially heavily impacted concerns. ET should have less potential impacts.

On November 13th, the FBI announced an investigation into the $3 billion Mariner East pipeline project. The focus of the inquiry 'involves whether Gov. Wolf and his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits and whether Wolf or his administration received anything in return, according to the report.' The 350 mile Mariner 2 pipeline came online in 2017. The longer Mariner 2X is scheduled to come online in 2020. Both pipelines are owned by Energy Transfer.

Finally, in mid-September, the company acquired SemGroup (SEMG) for some $5 billion which included assumed debt. This purchase's prize asset was the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal, which has 18.2 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity. This will strengthen Energy Transfer's crude oil transportation, terminalling, and export capabilities. The deal does appear to have good synergies.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of the end of the third quarter, the company's revolving credit facilities had an aggregate over $3.3 billion of available capacity, and its leverage ratio was a tad over 3.6X. RBC Capital ($20 price target), Citigroup ($18 price target), Credit Suisse ($16 price target), and Robert W. Baird ($17 price target) have all reiterated Buy ratings since Q3 results were posted. Of note, most of these ratings have slight downward price target revisions.

Verdict:

It seems a lot of bad news is priced into the shares. This entity goes for approximately nine times earnings. At current trading levels, its annual distribution payout is just north of 10%, which seems absurd in this low interest environment. Most importantly, the company threw off more than $700 million of distributable cash flow in the third quarter that was not paid to shareholders given it a coverage ratio of nearly 1.9X. Excess distributable cash flow will go toward the $9 billion of major capital projects under construction. This, in turn, will boost Energy Transfer's future growth and distribution payouts.

Add in an approximate $10 million purchase by a key insider last week, the longer term risk/reward profile of ET seems very favorable once it gets past some current challenges. I added some shares in this high yield concern this week as a result. I offer up this quick analysis to those that might want to do the same after their own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.