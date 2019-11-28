Helmerich & Payne: There Is No Recovery In Sight

I believe HP is attractive in the $35-$36 trading range. I recommend selling about 30% of your position on any uptick above $40.50.

The US land operations are still struggling even if utilization is increasing year over year. The company expects activity in the U.S. land to decrease 5.5%-6.5% during the next quarter.

Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $649.05 million in the fourth quarter fiscal of 2019. Results were down 6.9% from the same quarter a year ago and down 5.7% sequentially.

Source: Helmerich & Payne

Investment thesis

The Tulsa OK-based Helmerich & Payne (HP) is a contract drilling company that is viewed as the leading operator in the top three U.S. basins. While, up until recently, the company's predominance in the domestic segment was regarded as a substantial advantage, it became a liability increasingly when the US Shale is shifting to a negative with reduced CapEx starting to bite free cash flow.

Helmerich & Payne operates in a highly cyclical business, where oil prices are an essential factor that affects the demand of its drilling rigs and consequently reduce profit margins as we can see in my fiscal fourth-quarter results analysis.

Oil prices aren't sufficient to support substantial industry-wide CapEx, leaving demand relatively weak with eroding margin and lower rig utilization. It is the primary reason why the stock price has been fading despite a sound balance sheet, first-class management, and attractive dividend yield.

However, in spite of continuing slowing market conditions experienced in the fiscal fourth quarter, H&P managed quite a decent pricing in the super-spec market space. Rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - decreased to $25,365/d for the quarter from $26,122/d in the preceding quarter.

The US Land operations represent 299 rigs in which 200 rigs were contracted or 89.3% of the total fleet. Please see the table below:

Source: HP Presentation September 2019

The situation has been even worse than what has been indicated above, with only 194 contracted rigs.

We exited the fourth fiscal quarter with 194 contracted rigs, a sequential decrease of approximately 9% quarter end to quarter end and at the low end of our guidance range. H&P's U.S. land market share increased to 22% from quarter-to-quarter, as less capable legacy industry rigs were sidelined. (conference call)

Despite a challenging business environment, I continue to believe that Helmerich & Payne is one of the most influential companies in the US onshore drilling category.

For patient investors, the company stock is an excellent long-term investment, especially at the stock price now. An attractive investment with a dividend of $2.84 per share or yearly dividend yield at 7.02%.

However, the onshore drilling sector is extremely volatile and may experience a new period of adaptation in the US land sector in 2019 called a "shale maturation." Signs of future weakness abound, and while I recommend holding your long-term position, I advise trading short term about 30% of your position using technical analysis.

As we are witnessing this quarter, E&P operators are steadily reducing drilling activity in the US and instead concentrating investments on draining down the large inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUC").

We have a total of 7,642 DUCs as of October 2019, according to the EIA, which was over 8,700 in November 2018. We are seeing a definitive drop in DUCs count.

The U.S. land rigs revenues represent 84.0% of the total revenues of the company and show how necessary any change in this region can strongly affect the company revenue and cash flow. Below is the revenue per business segment:

The average rig expense was $14,934 per day this quarter.

Unfortunately, HP has underperformed the oil sector and is now down about 21% from a year ago even if the stock is still above its January low.

Data by YCharts

John W. Lindsay, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The dedication of our employees, combined with our rig fleet, digital technology solutions and customer partnerships are unmatched in the industry and give us a solid base to build and innovate upon.

Helmerich & Payne - Balance sheet: 3Q'2019 (fourth quarter 2019 fiscal) - the raw numbers

Helmerich & Payne 1Q'18 (Fiscal 2Q'18) restated 2Q'18 (Fiscal 3Q'18) 3Q'18 (Fiscal 4Q'18) 4Q'18 (Fiscal 1Q'19) restated 1Q'19 (Fiscal 2Q'19) 2Q'19 (Fiscal 3Q'19) 3Q'19 (Fiscal 4Q'19) Total Revenues in $ Million 577.48 648.87 696.83 740.60 720.87 687.97 649.05 Net Income in $ Million -12.60 -8.73 2.35 18.96 60.89 -155.46 40.41 EBITDA $ Million 146.15 152.09 175.79 155.09 240.10 -37.10 171.71 EPS diluted in $/share -0.12 -0.08 0.02 0.17 0.55 -1.42 0.37 Operating cash flow in $ Million 124.78 161.43 186.11 209.48 199.54 250.35 196.38 CapEx in $ Million 99.50 131.46 143.93 196.09 133.89 73.59 54.83 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 25.28 29.97 42.18 13.39 65.65 176.76 141.55 Total Cash $ Million 380.03 350.71 325.82 269.53 270.03 380.52 400.90 Long-term Debt in $ Million 493.43 493.7 494.0 490.8 491.2 491.7 479.4 Dividend per share in $ 0.70 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 108.87 108.91 109.53 109.43 109.503 109.433 108.892

Data Source: H&P Release and Morningstar

Financials and balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues were $649.05 million in fiscal 4Q'19 Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $649.05 million in the fourth quarter fiscal of 2019, down 6.9% from the same quarter a year ago and down 5.7% sequentially.

The company reported a net income of $40.41 million or $0.37 per diluted share from operating income of $39.021 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (Q3'19). Net cash provided by operating activities was $196.38 million.

Direct operating costs decreased to $432 million for the fourth quarter versus $445 million for the previous quarter in correlation with the decline in activity.

Mark W. Smith noted in the conference call:

One, U.S. Land costs were adversely impacted by a one-time legal settlement. Further, the rig count exited the quarter at the low end of our guidance range. Two, International earnings were affected by foreign exchange losses in Argentina as well as higher than expected start-up costs for our first international super-spec rig. Three, offshore experienced a 22-day downtime event on one rig for unplanned maintenance. And four, HP Technologies costs benefited from the reversal of a contingent earn-out liability which resulted in a net credit for expense for the quarter. However, our HPT revenue targets were not achieved, largely due to the rig activity volatility during the quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow is $141.53 million in Fiscal 4Q'19.

Note: Generic Free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial indicator that I always show in my analysis.

Free cash flow is increasing this quarter again, and the company is showing a positive FCF yearly ("TTM") with $397.35 million. The dividend payout represents $309 million annually based on 108.95 million shares and $2.84 per share annually, which is covered by the free cash flow. The free cash flow for the quarter was $141.55 million, which is impressive in this business environment.

However, due to the business slowdown in the USA, I do not think it is prudent to keep the dividend at this level, but I believe the company will not cut the dividend unless the business turns from bad to worse. So far, HP Flexrigs are generating free cash flow, which supports the dividend policy. From the presentation:

3 - Net Debt is $78.46 million in Fiscal 4Q'19. Net debt is $78.46 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of ~0.15x, which is excellent. The total cash has increased sequentially. The company had $400.9 million in cash and short-term investments plus $750 million of availability under its committed revolver.

4 - Guidance Fiscal First-quarter 2020

1 - The company expects activity in the U.S. land segment to decrease 5.5-6.5% during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Average rig revenue per will be in the range of $24,750-$25,250, daily average rig cost is expected within $14,350-$14,850.

Source: Presentation

2 - Offshore segment: Average rig margin per day within $12,000-$13,000 in the fiscal first quarter and revenue days to fall 15% sequentially.

3 - International land segment revenue days will slightly decrease sequentially. The average rig margin per day is expected to be in the range of $3,000-$4,000.

4 - Revenues from H&P Technologies are estimated in the $15-$18 million range.

For fiscal 2020, Helmerich & Payne believes CapEx will be within $275-$300 million.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and technical analysis

Helmerich & Payne released its fiscal fourth quarter 2019 results recently. Earnings beat expectations due to improved results from the H&P Technologies business segment, which profited from a change in contingent liability accounting. However, total revenues were disappointing.

US Land revenue was down almost 7% compared to the same quarter a year ago, while utilization increased from 65% to 68%. John Lindsay said in the conference call:

Despite the decline in industry rig count during 2019, super-spec utilization is still strong in the most active basins and as a company, we have remained disciplined in our approach to pricing.

Overall, I am not very optimistic about the near-term outlook, and the next quarter is shaping up as another weak quarter. The drilling industry is struggling, and we are anywhere close to a recovery. However, Helmerich & Payne is resilient and is likely to survive this bearish cycle.

Technical analysis (short term and midterm)

I believe the Finviz's interpretation above is misleading and should be corrected to represent a better view of the possible trend. I have indicated my analysis in red.

First, the top in May used by the internet site should not be used as the beginning of the line resistance. The resistance is about $40.60, and the line support is $35.60.

The pattern formation is called a "symmetrical wedge pattern," which is close to its "apex" - crossing of the two lines. It means that the risk of a breakout of one of the pattern lines is high.

In the case of a breakout on the downside, it will mark the beginning of the new bearish trend (likely), and conversely, if we have a breakout of the resistance, we will experience a new bullish pattern. Thus, it is crucial to analyze and observe what happens next.

The short-term strategy is selling about 30% of your position at or above $40.60, and wait for a possible breakout.

However, if oil prices stabilize, buying with caution below $36 makes sense, and I will probably add at this level.

My thinking is based on a situation that is not changing much for HP. The domestic part of the business (the most significant segment for HP) is likely to stay weak, and oil prices are trading in a bearish trend even if we see some positives recently. In the case of an extremely bearish scenario, HP may retest its low around $35.20 and eventually drop further down, but it is not likely at this time.

On the other side, the bullish side may push HP as high as $51, which is upper resistance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading short term HP mostly. I own a small long term position for years.