NZD/JPY: Bearish Longer-Term Prospects

On balance, while we are likely to see more further consolidation above 67.50, NZD/JPY is possibly destined to return to a prior trading range (in the region of 59 to 67.50) in the long term.

Meanwhile Japan's negative rates, but otherwise relative stability, would indicate less potential for further rate cuts in Japan.

The interest rate spread has correlated positively with the decline in the pair. The lower the spread goes, so goes the spot price of NZD/JPY.

A long-term chart for the New Zealand dollar versus the Japanese yen provides no discernible long-term direction. As we can see from the chart below, NZD/JPY rose from around 50 to almost 100 (just under 98 at its height) between late 2001 and mid-2007. Through the month of July 2007, the pair fell, and in January 2009 the pair bottomed at about 45.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

After January 2009, the pair appears to have risen into 2014 and 2015, but NZD/JPY was unable to take its prior high of about 98. Instead, since the beginning of 2015, NZD/JPY has effectively been in a bear market, as a currency pair.

The chart below shows NZD/JPY using weekly candlesticks. Blue trend lines have been added to draw attention to the generally bearish trajectory of the pair particularly since the beginning of 2015.

We can further adapt the above chart by taking a look at the difference between the yield offered by New Zealand two-year bonds and the yield offered by Japanese two-year bonds. The "spread", i.e. the difference, gives us a glance at the carrying value of NZD/JPY. The more positive, the better the carry, and thus the more attractive it is to hold New Zealand dollars in terms of Japanese yen.

Per the red line in the chart above, which is set against the far-right y-axis, we can see that the two-year spread (with respect to NZD/JPY) is positive +1.175% (at the time of writing). The rate has been positive for a significant amount of time, too; however, notice the reduction in the positive spread, which has correlated strongly and positively with NZD/JPY spot prices.

The New Zealand dollar, like the Australian dollar, has been viewed as a riskier currency. It tends to find strength when markets are more "pro-risk" and willing to exploit positive-carry currency trades. The New Zealand dollar also correlates with the Australian dollar, and the Australian dollar is conventionally viewed as a "commodity currency" because of Australia's commodity exports exposures.

New Zealand also exports commodities, such concentrated milk, sheep and goat meat, butter, cheese, frozen bovine meat, wine, rough wood, and more. Exports, in aggregate, have also risen, as we can see from the charted data below (expressed in millions, NZD). The chart shows the extent of New Zealand exports on a rolling monthly basis.

However, the balance (the difference in value between a country's imports and exports) has been on the decline. Per the chart below, we can see that New Zealand's trade gap has been worsening as of late (now in negative territory). (The chart below is also expressed in millions, NZD).

A worsening trade balance is not good for a country's currency. It is a signal that New Zealand dollars are increasingly flowing out of the country through trade. Although this effect can be slowed naturally, because a weaker currency makes domestic exports cheaper and imports progressively more expensive, it is still not a positive trend for the domestic currency (the trend we are witnessing above).

Compare the above chart with the trade balance of Japan (the chart below is expressed in billions, JPY).

The balance of trade does not look particularly good for Japan either. Nevertheless, as New Zealand's balance of trade trends downward, Japan has at least achieved some degree of stability.

Growth in New Zealand is also slowing in recent quarters.

Meanwhile growth in Japan remains muted but stable.

It appears that while Japan was never really "impressing the world" with fantastic growth and inflationary prospects, the country has still remained mostly stable. New Zealand, on the other hand, has been "disappointing the world" somewhat, with its very apparent slowing down.

As a result, markets may be wondering whether New Zealand will be heading all the way toward zero rates longer term. What many overlook, in positive-carry currency trades, is the longevity of the carry in question.

Even if NZD/JPY is a positive carry trade today, if your time horizon as a trader or investor is longer than 12 months, that carry trade could close up. The inevitable response from traders would then be to sell the New Zealand currency off, if the positive carry is to erode, as the NZD will become increasingly less attractive as time passes.

With the Bank of Japan having already set negative rates of -0.10% (back in January 2016, which at the time was a drop of 20 basis points), some might question whether Japanese rates are likely to go lower or simply stay put in negative territory. Meanwhile, New Zealand still has some monetary ammo in the potential to lower rates further (as shown in the table below, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand dropped rates by 50 basis points, a significant move, in August 2019, down to +1.00%).

While the 50-basis-point drop in New Zealand's rate in November 2019 was large, the currently still-positive rate of 1.00% means that New Zealand could repeat this two times before finding 0.00%. If growth continues to falter, more interest rate cuts will not be off the table, and as a result.

The difference between the two central bank rates as above is the difference between +1.00% and -0.10%, which is +1.10% in favor of NZD/JPY (on a central bank rate basis). Compare that to the two-year spread identified earlier of +1.175%, which is nearly the same.

For now, I would not rule out further downside in the New Zealand dollar. Looking back to the monthly candlestick chart, keeping the blue trend lines from earlier, we can see an important area which NZD/JPY recently found support from. This is the same area (from around 59 to 67.50) that NZD/JPY traded within from mid-2009 through November 2012 (over three years).

Therefore, longer term, I see a strong potential for the NZD/JPY pair to return to this (lower) trading range area. That is, notwithstanding the nearer-term possibility of the pair finding some continued standing above 67.50 (at least, at first). A hasty short position would not be recommended at this time. Further monitoring will be necessary. Please follow me on Seeking Alpha to stay updated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.