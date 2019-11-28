Hormel Foods: Finally, The Big Breakout Is Here

Let's talk about a company I have not reviewed before. The Austin, MN based food producer Hormel Foods (HRL) could be an interesting add to investors' portfolios. The company is enhancing its product portfolio, strengthening margins and growing both sales and earnings. In addition to that, management is focused on shareholder returns as dividends keep growing. It's not a growth story like Apple and co, but it seems to be an interesting long-term holding with growth potential, defensive characteristics and increasing dividends.

Q4 Is Exactly What I Hoped It Was

No, I am not referring to adjusted EPS which came in exactly as expected. The company saw adjusted EPS fall to $0.47. This has been expected and is the second straight quarter of contraction. In this case, adjusted EPS is down 8% on a year-on-year basis after being down 5% in the third fiscal quarter.

As the title and the introduction suggest, I am very positive towards the company. This might seem a bit odd as the company has just reported two consecutive quarters of declining earnings. Nonetheless, the underlying business is strong as I will show you now.

First of all, fourth quarter production volume totaled 1.24 billion pounds. This is down 2%. Again, that seems bad. Fortunately, this is due to divestitures as I will show you in this article. Organic volume was up 1% in the fourth quarter. The same goes for sales. Total sales came in at $2.50 billion. This is a decline of 1% compared to the prior-year quarter. Sales on an organic basis were up 2%.

Organic volume and sales growth were provided by three out of the four business segments. Starting with refrigerated foods, the company reports 1% higher production volume and a 4% sales increase. Sales increased due to strong foodservice demand from items like Hormel Bacon 1 and Hormel Fire Braised as well as from retail products like Hormel Black Label bacon, Applegate product and Hormel Natural Choice products. Unfortunately, segment profit declined by 3% as rising sales were unable to offset a 46% decline in commodity profits and higher operational expenses.

The next segment perfectly shows what is currently going on at Hormel Foods. Grocery products reported a volume decline of 9%. Meanwhile, organic volume is up 2%. The same goes for sales. Total sales were down 10% while organic sales improved by 1%. Segment profit improved by 2%. In this case, the volume decline was caused by the divestiture of CytoSport while organic volume and sales benefited from strong demand for products like MegaMex items and SPAM products. These gains more than offset the negative effects from lower pricing on SKIPPY peanut butter products and the divestiture of CytoSport.

Segment number three, Jennie-O Turkey Store reported a 5% volume increase, 3% higher sales and 6% higher segment profit. Growth from the whole-bird and commodity business more than offset lower retail sales. Jennie-O lean ground turkey results improved during the quarter as a result of successful advertising and promotional activities while lower freight expenses helped to boost segment profit.

Last but not least, international (& other) saw a volume decline of 14%. Organic volume was down 13%. Sales declined 12% while organic sales declined 100 basis points less. Segment profit plunged 30%. All of this was driven by weakness in branded and fresh pork exports as well as the multinational business in Brazil. The African swine fever caused input costs to soar in both China and Brazil. The good news is that these problems do not indicate any weakness at Hormel. These problems would have hit any company regardless of its operational strengths. The good news is that SPAM luncheon meat and SKIPPY peanut butter products continue to show strength in China.

There Is More

So far, I think the results show that things are not at all as bad as earnings might indicate. Organic growth is up in every segment but international sales. In this case, the company is hit by ongoing trouble in the pork market. Meanwhile other international products continue to show strength. This is one of the reasons why the company is expanding. The company announced to build a new dry sausage production facility to increase capacity for its Columbus charcuterie products. This will allow Hormel to expand distribution of these products to the East Coast. The new plant is expected to be operational in early fiscal 2021.

And speaking of expectations, for 2020, the company expects to grow operating income comparable to 2019. In 2019, the company grew operating income by 1%. The company also expects to grow sales. Note that this outlook assumes higher protein prices and further African swine fever related volatility. Organic pretax earnings growth should be between 5% and 7%. All things considered, EPS should come in between $1.69 and $1.83. I expect that swine fever developments will have a major impact on guidance.

I am also glad to say that the company announced an 11% increase to its annual dividend. This pushes the new dividend up to $0.93 per share. This translates to a yield of 2.1% based on the current share price of $44.88. This is not 'that much' if you are buying right now. Good thing the company has a history of raising its dividend. The company has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. For the past 11 years, the company has raised its dividend by double-digits in every single year.

I think it is also important to mention that the company could technically pay off roughly 74% of its long-term debt. Adding to that, total liabilities are worth less than one-fifth of total equity. The current ratio is at 2.10, indicating that both the liquidity position and long-term financial stability are rock solid.

Takeaway

I am not a big fan of technical analysis as a tool to generate trading/investment ideas. I do like breakout patterns, but trading only based on technicals causes problems because traders are unaware of the stock they are trading and its characteristics. In this case, we are seeing a potential breakout backed by fundamentals after the stock has gone sideways since the start of 2016. Note that this is no coincidence as 2016 marked the start of a reflation cycle that lasted until 2018 and caused 'yield' trades to underperform. I think we are dealing with a great opportunity here as this stock is continuing to show potential.

I expect this breakout attempt to be successful and believe this stock will reach $50 on the mid term. Besides that, I think this stock is also a great long-term holdings thanks to its defensive characteristics, successful product portfolio, solid financials and dividend history.

It's not a very exciting stock, but I think it's a solid long-term investment.

