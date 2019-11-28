Eyeing Up ArcBest For A Long-Term Value Play

We are eyeing up ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) for a potential long-term investment. The freight transportation company has a pretty attractive valuation at present, and momentum seems to be on its side. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.02 per share in its latest quarter which was a convincing beat by $0.15. The question now is whether the firm can keep this momentum going into the fourth quarter and beyond.

The transportation company at present has the following valuation multiples.

Earnings multiple of 12.7

Book multiple of 1.0

Sales Multiple of 0.3

Cash flow multiple of 3.5.

The firm pays out a dividend of $0.32 which equates to about 1.1% annually. The reported debt to equity ratio is 0.32, and ArcBest has made $90+ million in operating profit over the past four quarters. Therefore, initial signs look positive.

However, when we go to the long-term chart, we can see that shares fell off the proverbial cliff back in 2012. It is difficult to foster confidence in a long-term investment when we see these types of wild swings in the share price. Shares have managed to print higher highs and higher lows since that point, but this does not guarantee that this pattern will continue. What does look attractive is how oversold shares look at present on the monthly chart. Furthermore, because of the rally since June, we now have a monthly swing low.

Therefore, from this perspective, let's see if present momentum can continue. If price were to firmly trade above $30 a share for a sustained period of time, it would definitely strengthen the case that the stock's multi-year lows are indeed in.

When investors look at the chart above, they should realise where the company was coming from back in 2012. Operating income actually came in negative in three out of the four years between 2009 and 2012. 2009 was especially a tough year for the firm.

This is why our objective at all times is to invest in companies turning a profit. Many times, investors can get sidetracked by the valuation of a stock and ignore the firm's earnings profile. Earnings growth is predominantly why stocks rally on Wall Street.

Fast forward to today and ArcBest has grown its operating profit by 42% on average per year over the past five years. Furthermore, analysts who follow this stock expect net earnings to grow by 2% this year followed by a strong double-digit year in 2021.

Obviously, it can be very difficult to predict what these earnings come in at. Trucking is an industry that is heavily influenced by economic activity. However, because of the established profits the firm is making at present, the growth profile is on a sound footing here.

What is also apparent is that recent earnings growth has not been fueled by over-extending the balance sheet. Although long-term debt has grown at the firm over the past few years, so has the company's cash position and its shareholder equity. Although some investors may bemoan the ArcBest's low dividend, we like the fact that retained earnings and treasury stock continue to increase. We like seeing growth in retained earnings especially as the float is more or less the same as what we had 10 years ago. Treasury stock of over $100 million is testament to the firm's strong free cash flow generation.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe the next objective for ArcBest is to trade above its present 200-day moving average of around $29.70 a share. Shares really have not been above this resistance point for a sustained period of time since January of this year. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.