Canadian National: Upside From Cost Cuts Already Could Be Priced In

Source: Forbes

Earlier this month Canadian National (CNI) announced it was laying off about 1,600 employees amid freight volume declines and global trade tensions:

The layoffs affect managers, office employees and unionized rail workers in a range of positions across CN Rail's network in Canada and the U.S., according to the report, which adds the number of job losses could rise if demand from rail customers continues to decline. "The company is adjusting its resources to demand," a CN spokesperson tells the Globe, without specifying the number of job cuts.

The trade war between China and the U.S. is not only impacting the U.S. economy, but it may have knock on effects. Global trade is slowing in general, which could hurt economic growth in Canada, Europe and other parts of the world. Rail traffic is also slowing. Canadian railroads reported a 4.4% decline in carloads and a 6.8% decline in intermodal units for the week ending November 16th. U.S rail traffic has been stagnant to declining for most of the year. Now headwinds have hit further north and the Canadian railroads have to decide what to do about it.

Railroads Are Cutting Costs

U.S. railroads have been cutting costs amid slowing rail traffic. CSX (CSX) began to make deep cost cuts as far back as 2017. Its Q3 2019 operating ratio was 57%. Its operating ratio has consistently been below 60%, which puts CSX in the same class with Canadian National and Canadian Pacific (CP). Through cost take-outs Union Pacific (UNP) reduced its Q3 2019 operating ratio to 59%. Through headcount reductions and lower stock compensation expense, Canadian Pacific lowered its Q3 2019 operating ratio to just above 56% - a record. Since the Canadian railroads were extremely efficient I assumed they would not need to cut costs. However, Canadian Pacific's cost containment efforts may have pressured Canadian National to rationalize its cost structure as well.

The following chart outlines the Q3 2019 operating ratios for selected railroads. Canadian Pacific had the lowest at 56%, while Norfolk Southern (NSC) had the highest at 65%.

Canadian National had the third-lowest operating ratio of the selected railroads. How much lower can management reduce the ratio? The company would have to reduce its operating ratio by another 2 percentage points to match Canadian Pacific's. To reduce its Q3 operating ratio to 56% Canadian National would have to reduce Q3 operating expenses by $77 million. Such a reduction would increase quarterly EBITDA by 4% from $2.0 billion to about $2.1 billion.

Will Efficiency Gains Come At The Expense Of Service?

A 58% operating ratio is stellar, in my opinion. Are the benefits gained from reducing the operating ratio another one to two percentage points outweighed by the risks? CSX sharply reduced its operating ratio through headcount reductions. However, critics argued that CSX may have sacrificed safety standards, which may have led to more train derailments. That said, Canadian National workers previously complained about unsafe conditions and chronic overwork:

Nearly 3,200 workers at Canadian National, the country's largest rail operator, walked off the job on 19 November, to protest against chronic overwork and unsafe conditions. "Wages are not a key issue as part of this dispute. It's fatigue. It's health and safety," said Christopher Monette, a representative at Teamsters Canada, which represents workers at CN. "Nobody likes being on strike, but we've been bargaining here for seven months. Our back is against the wall." Unionized workers at CN have been without a contract since 23 July but talks between the two sides have made little progress. Rail workers in Canada have long warned against the growing dangers of chronic fatigue. While employees are given their schedules in advance, last minute changes to shifts can mean long days and night on the job with little rest in between. Some shifts can last as long as 42 hours, say workers.

Canadian National reached a tentative agreement to end the strike that was disrupting its supply chains. However, there was no mention as to how the employee fatigue would be ironed out. If employees feel overworked now, what happens when Canadian National lays people off and there are fewer employees to handle the work load?

Is Best-In-Class Operating Ratio Already Priced In?

CNI is up 8% Y/Y. Its operating ratio is one of the best in the industry. Cutting expenses further could create earnings growth even if the company's revenue declines. With an enterprise value of $13 billion CNI trades at 13.7x run-rate EBITDA of $7.4 billion (nine months 2019 EBITDA annualized). The valuation likely reflects the incessant melt up in financial markets.

If the company lowered its operating ratio by another 2% (to match CP's), then its Q3 2019 EBITDA would be about 4% higher. Applying this 4% increase to its $7.4 billion run-rate EBITDA would be about $7.7 billion. At 8x run-rate EBITDA (which I deem to be a fair price for railroads) CNI would have an enterprise value of $62 billion. After subtracting $13 billion in net debt, its equity would be worth $49 billion or 44% below its current $88 billion market capitalization. Said another way, if you increased Canadian National's EBITDA by cutting operating expenses, and applied a fair purchase multiple (befitting a cyclical company at peak economy), then the stock would still be overvalued.

Conclusion

I believe CNI is overvalued whether it cuts costs or not. Sell CNI.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.