Realty Income Pays The Bills

One of the most impressive and most consistent distribution-paying REITs on the market today is undeniably Realty Income (O). The company's long history of not only paying out distributions to shareholders but also increasing them every year, no matter how the economy is doing, underscores management's commitment to returning cash to investors. More importantly, though, it's evidence of just how strong the underlying business is and is a positive indicator that while the general real estate market goes through periods of flux, that in itself makes for a compelling long-term play for the right kind of investors.

Realty Income has been a dynamite

The last time I wrote an article about Realty Income was back in an article published on August 29th of 2018. In my article, I made the case that it's an attractive long-term play for investors to consider. In that more than a year since publication, shares of the company have soared 31.3%, but if you include the dividends being reinvested into the enterprise, shareholders would be up 37.3%. This fares far better than the roughly 7.8% gain posted by the S&P 500. At first glance, this kind of performance may seem shocking, and the fact of the matter is that I would not have guessed that the company would have done that well over such a short period of time. However, when you dig down into the business's historical results, you find that this kind of upside is nothing new.

Source: Realty Income

Since 1994, Realty Income has been like a rocket ship compared to most other investment opportunities. Its compounded average annual total shareholder net return from 1994 through the third quarter of this year comes out to about 16.8%. This compares favorably to the 10.9% return seen from the Equity REIT Index, and, as the image above illustrates, it is quite a bit better than the broader market. Capital appreciation has definitely been a part of that upside, but another major contributor has been the consistent and growing distributions per share paid out by management to shareholders. As the image below shows, the company began paying out an annualized distribution of $0.90 per unit back in 1994. Every year, that number has increased, and, as of the time of this writing, the annualized distribution stands at $2.72.

Source: Realty Income

This yield today is rather small at only 3.5%, and there is a real probability that the company will see near-term downside before it posts additional material upside, but it's also worth saying that the business may deserve to trade at a premium. Over the time period covered, its distribution has seen a CAGR of about 4.5% per annum. This is noticeably higher than the 2.9% CAGR seen from the median growth posted by S&P 500's REITs.

Source: Realty Income

What allows such impressive growth over time is a solid business model with quality assets driving value. Few companies in this space (if any) can match up to Realty Income on this basis. As an example, we need to only look at the image above. In it, you can see the occupancy rates boasted by the firm over time. As of this writing, its occupancy rate stands at 98.3%, and since it started reporting in 1991, its occupancy rate has never dropped below 96% in any given year. The image below illustrates how the company's occupancy rate, which itself had a median of 98.3% over time, compares to the S&P 500 REITs' median occupancy rate of 93.7%.

Source: Realty Income

With these high occupancy rates also comes strong store performance that limits Realty Income's downside risk in the near term. As the image below illustrates, 12 of the company's top 20 tenants are investment-grade firms. Not only that, but they are also all well-diversified players as well. The top 20 tenants make up 54% of the company's overall rental revenue right now, but they are split between 11 different industries. When it comes to exposure to risk, the company has even more impressive information to relay.

Source: Realty Income

In its presentation, Realty Income looked at the major retail bankruptcies from 2017 through to today. During this time period, many retailers have begun to suffer and, in all, the company found 68 different bankruptcies in the space. Of these, it found out that 55 (or 80.9%) didn't have even one of the following traits: providing non-discretionary goods, being a low-priced competitor, and/or having a service-oriented component to its business. Though these points might be considered somewhat relative, management's approach to this analysis was interesting. Applying these same principles, the company estimated that less than 1% of its rental revenue is exposed to retailers who don't have at least one of the aforementioned attributes. This is particularly important because 82.7% of its revenue comes from retail players who rent out, in aggregate, 5,787 of its properties. The next-largest space the company plays in is classed as industrial, where the firm gets 11.6% of its revenue from 120 properties.

Source: Realty Income

To continue operating as they have, Realty Income has determined that it cannot be shy when it comes to M&A activities. This year so far, management has invested about $2.03 billion toward a total of 241 properties. This is actually the highest they have spent in any given year on properties with the exception of 2013. Although the initial average cap rate is only 6.2% (which is the lowest the company has purchased in recent years), the average term of the leases on the properties comes out to 15.5 years.

Source: Realty Income

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that Realty Income is truly a best of breed player in this space. The company's share price has roared higher over the past year or so and for good reason. In the long run, so long as management can maintain the quality they have established over time, I see this as a company that can and will continue to reward shareholders handsomely, even if the short-term might bring with it bumps and bruises.

