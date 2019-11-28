Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Funds From The Sector Increased Their NAVs

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

Recently, we do not observe some significant movements in the prices of the municipal bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in them. The situation on the market is relatively calm and the investors are not very interested in safer assets. However, the price of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.30 and finished Friday's session at $113.88 per share.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on U.S. Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several closed-end funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) $0.0458 per share.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) $0.0320 per share.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) $0.0531 per share.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF) $0.0243 per share.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Portfolio (MMU) $0.0450 per share.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) $0.0475 per share.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT) $0.0590 per share.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) $0.0235 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

At the beginning of our weekly review, I want to start with the closed-end funds which had significant changes in their prices. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) was the worst price performer in the sector after a 4.98% decline in its price. This fund has the quality to be part of your portfolio. It has a positive earning/coverage ratio and UNII/balance per share. Also, its effective leverage is only 12.17% which is below the average value of the sector. However, recently MUA was trading close to its all-time premium and it was overpriced compared to its peers. This correction of its price seems justified from our perspective.

Data by YCharts

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) increased its price by 3.16% and continued its uptrend. The current yield of the fund is 4.42% and the premium which it is traded at is 18.57%. Definitely, too high premium and it remains out of my scope when I am trying to find interesting opportunities.

At all, the past week was positive for the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. Only two funds from the area reported a decrease in their net asset values. The rest of the Muni CEFs increased their net asset values.

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. We use it on a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period. For those of you who follow the performance of the sector, it should not be a surprise that most of the funds do not provide us with a statistical edge. Currently, my focus remains at these municipal bond closed-end funds which have relatively low Z-scores and there is a low risk of a dividend cut.

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand are the closed-end funds sorted by their highest Z-score. From a statistical point of view, they should be overpriced. In the current market environment, when the sector is very strong and we saw several interest rates cuts, it is very difficult to say which of the Munis are overpriced. Yes, the Z-scores are high but they are still traded at discounts. My simple recommendation is to play the game smart, and when some of your long positions are traded at Z-score above 2.00 points, close them and buy some of the funds which have a lower statistical parameter.

DTF Tax-Free Income (DTF) is the fund with the highest statistical parameter of 2.66%. In addition to its relatively high Z-score, I can point out another problem. The latest earning/coverage ratio which I find is below the important border of 100% which can be transformed into a potential dividend cut in the near future. So, my suggestion is to avoid this fund for long positions until its earning/coverage ratio improves and its Z-score has at least average value for the sector.

Source: CEFData.com

The average 1-year Z-score in the sector is 0.68 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.88 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Still many of the funds are traded at a discount of more than 11.00%. Very quick research will show us that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Data by YCharts

If you want to extend your investments in California, then BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) may catch your attention. It has a below-average Z-score of 0.38 points and one of the highest discounts in the area. The widened spread between the current discount of BFZ and its historical average discount can be easily noticed on the above chart. The current yield of the fund is 3.70% and the yield on net asset value is 3.25%. The credit quality of BFZ is more than impressive as 71.70% of its investments are rated as a "AA" rating.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Although we saw a dividend cut for several PIMCO funds in April, the funds from this sponsor continue to be the ones that are traded at the highest premium. The trust in the management team and the good past results are one of the main reasons why the market participants want to have them even at a price higher than the net asset value.

My simple recommendation here is to stay away from long positions in closed-end funds which are traded at a high premium or relatively high Z-score. PNF is a very good example of what I am talking about. No doubt, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) is another fund that should be avoided.

Data by YCharts

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.72%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -4.42%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. As you see, most of the participants are sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, and these good results are the reason why the market participants are willing to pay a premium for them on a regular basis. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.87%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price is 4.11%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.92%. Of course, each of us want to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid these ones which are threatened by dividend cuts.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) are the funds that caught my attention in a positive way. Both of them offer one of the highest yields in the sector and have stable values of their earning/coverage ratios. On top of that, their management teams proved their quality in the past by beating the sector average return on net asset value for the last five years.

Source: CEFData.com

Source: CEFData.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 33.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on November 24, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PCQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.