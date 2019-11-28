Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAF) CEO Richard Hausmann on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCPK:EKTAF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Representatives

Richard Hausmann - President, Chief Executive Officer

Gustaf Salford - Chief Financial Officer

Cecilia Ketels - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Michael Jungling - Morgan Stanley

Sebastian Walker - UBS

Johan Unnerus - Pareto Securities

Patrick Wood - Bank of America

Kit Lee - Jefferies

Veronika Dubajova - Goldman Sachs

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux

Cecilia Ketels

Good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to the presentation of Elekta's Second Quarter, in the Fiscal Year 2019 and '20. My name is Cecilia Ketels and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Elekta.

With me here today in the slide presentation I have Dr. Richard Hausmann, Elekta's President and CEO; and Gustaf Salford, our CFO.

And on the screen you can see the agenda of today. Richard will start by explaining the development and some highlights in the quarter. Then Gustaf will take you through more details on the financials and at the end, Richard will summarize the key findings and the outlook for the coming quarters. And of course there will be a Q&A session at the end, with questions both from the audience here in Stockholm and from the conference call.

But, before we start, let me remind you that the information discussed here today, including our projections on the revenue, on the operating profit, cash flow, project and product development include forward-looking statements, and these statements include uncertainties and risks and therefore the actual results may differ materially from what is set out in the statements here.

And with that, I hand over to you Richard.

Richard Hausmann

Thank you, very much Cecilia. Good morning everybody here in the room and good morning everybody on the phones and the screens.

Q2 performance as we already know, as you already know, because of our Interim Report two weeks ago, it was a mixed quarter. Let me go into that in a bit more detail, but before I do that, what I would like to reiterate, what Elekta is really standing for, and we are standing for precision radiation medicine. Actually, we are precision radiation medicine, and it means that we want to provide everyone in need for cancer care with the most precise and the most personalized therapy possible. That's our mission, that's what we are standing for.

The precession gives the ability to really target the tumor only and save as much healthy tissue as possible. I think that's why we have the best solutions for that one, not only with our Unity, but also with our existing systems, even starting with the Gamma Knifes and the Brachy Systems for example.

And then the personalization comes of course and precision comes of course, also with our software tools which gives the right information about the patient at the right point in time to the clinicians, to the technician, to anybody who is involved in the process of treatment. But we are standing for radiation, that's our core competence. That's what we are really good. Our engineers, their ability to target, to really focus the radiation beam to the spot where it's needed, that's our core competence, that’s what we are standing for that one, and want to bring to everybody around the world, even in the emerging countries.

And the world medicine stands for the idea that our software tools really, not only managed the radiation therapy, but also other treatment methods like medical oncology or chemotherapy, immunotherapy, as well as surgery, because we all know that cancer treatment is not a one-way street into radiation therapy. It is a combination of a lot of efforts and methods and we bring software tools to our clients which really help to manage this complexity very well so.

I just got an email this morning by chance from Australia, a customer thanking us personally, right, for the installation of a MOSAIQ® Plaza System on St. Vincent's Hospital and chain in Australia, which ran so seamless that he really sent me a personalized letter. Yeah, that's not happened often and I'm really happy about that; it came right in time. So that's what we are standing for.

Now, just a few highlights off the quarter in terms of our presence: ASTRO, Chicago 2019 few weeks ago, enormous response on our booth, user meeting with 700-plus people attending, doubling the leads compared to the years before. I'm not saying that every lead leads to a final order, but it gives a tendency of interest into our products and it’s not only Unity, it was the whole spectrum for MOSAIQ® Plaza, our new TPS version of Monaco and our Linac coming off, etcetera. So it’s a complete spectrum which grabbed attention in the context of precision radiation medicine.

The same happened just a week ago, actually the beginning of this week in Japan on Jastro, which is Japanese ASTRO if you will. In Nagoya, where there the first Jastro where we officially where able so to say, to offer Unity, because Unity got released in Japan in May this year, and the interest was also enormous.

We see Japan as one of the major markets for Unity, because as we all know, Japan is a very high tech, very advanced radiotherapy market. One of our strong holds, for example was with the Gamma Knife as you know, and that is the Tier 1 hospitals in this country. It will definitely have a lot of interest and shows a lot of interest in our Unity. So that is so to say, another stone in the MOSAIQ of where we get our Unity now going and the paradigm shift in radiation therapy, so Jastro.

And just also recently last week as well, the CIIE, this is the Chinese International Input Exhibition. It’s interesting you know that China’s the most exporting, but they also want to show that they are importing, and they do of course and radiation therapy equipment is one of the major topics they are importing, because the local competition is rather moderate in that aspect.

So, I was personally there last year, this year. Ioannis our, Head of Sales and Marketing was there, signing around about 30 tendered different purchase agreements. As you know Chine is not black and white; it’s more always on a gray side. But these are really interesting agreements, not only related to purchasing but also to collaborations with the Academy of Science in China, etcetera and Universities, which is very important and a very big success factor of us as Elekta in China; a huge connection to the education and training efforts of the country to promote radiation therapy and the surrounding softer tools. So that was a quite positive event as well.

And then last but not the least, I had the pleasure to sign a collaboration contract with a Russia company, Rusatom. They will actually produce for us in Russian, in Moscow, our Infinity product for the Russian market. Localization of the product to that extern to harvest also the quite massive investment plans which are existing with the new oncology program in Russia, you see the numbers of Linac they a planning now to implement in the country 2020, 60 and then totally the next five years around 137 Linac.

Of course, there is a need for localization, that’s a typical thing. Our main competitor also went that way before earlier bit, and I think that's an enabler for us also in the country to participate in those tenders even more successfully. So that is a thing which we signed interesting enough in Germany for whatever reason, between Russia and our Swedish company Elekta.

That is a little bit marketing in a sense of awards. We are pretty proud and I think our team should be proud about those various awards. I just want to highlight a few of them.

The TSIA award is actually an award for our service innovations, Technical Service Innovations like the preventative maintenance, the artificial intelligence support behind those topics, etcetera, which I'm very proud about, because that is something which clears uptime and it's seen. There were lot of design awards which were more related to the Unity and the user Interface and the whole setup of Unity for patient friendliness and user-friendliness, and there is one on the upper right side which is the IOP, the Institute of Physics Award for business innovation on the Unity side for the paradigm shifting idea of adapting based on high-quality, high-field MRI images and through the treatment planning, as well as adoption with that.

So that’s just a little bit of summary of what is happening, which I think is a good feedback for our employees all over the world, participating in our product development and our service.

Coming to the numbers, I would like to say that our quarter was in a context, you know our business is not – is a volatile business in the sense of quarters, but if you look at the overall trend on our growth, both on orders and net sales, I think over the last three or four years it’s quite significant.

We also on the EBITDA margin side, we're on a different level again if you want to say that, but we came from a level of under 10%. We are now – after a little bit of this tweak with the change of our revenue recognition system so to speak in 2018-2019, it was a little bit artificial. You should, I’ll show the real number, but you should be little bit inter-polite between that, but we now have done 18% average, 12-months average level with the perspective which we’ll come to later to increase it even further.

Coming now to the quarter two; this was a mixed quarter. I think you remember what I said two weeks ago. Mixed quarter in the sense that we had good growth, but we also had one-off effects on foreign exchange rate and delayed installations, which affected our profitability negatively, and I’m not happy about that, that’s what I clearly said.

The organic order intake was plus 5%. This is a growth, but also that could be higher, but that's the quarterly changes; I will come to that in a second.

The organic net sales growth was 7%, good delivery, good start of installations. Don't forget that we have in our different systematic, but we are more dependent on delays, because we are depending on the fact that the customer really starts installation or we start installation at the customer and that we ship it to the – we ship it off the factories. This is easy to control.

This is not so easy to control them. I'm pretty proud about the 7%. We are guiding for 8% to 10% for this year. That is in line with that and we have always typically a stronger second half of the year as you know.

Gross margin development was pretty stable, 41%. EBITDA margin was a real disappointing thing. That's why we also went out and did this interim report of 14.5%, 3.5 percentage points lower than expected, mostly affected by foreign exchange rate, 200 basis points, and 150 basis points were related to some shifts in installation. So the installation readiness, start off installations mostly on the Gamma Knife side, but also a few Linac, which of course are only shifts and will come back in the future.

So – but if you now take this quarter and relate that to the first half here, the same number on the left side, but now look at the first half here, we have a total organic order growth of 17%, which I think is quite as satisfactory. We’re getting that sales growth of plus 8%, in line with our guidance. The gross margin increased by 1.5 percentage points roughly compared to last year, and the EBITDA margin is of course because of the second quarter and also not to optimize the first-quarter as usual on a low level, but will recover in the quarters to come; not fully and that's why we re-guided from the 19% to the 18% okay, for the full year.

If I look at the regions, order income wise, we have pretty good order growth in North and South America as a combined region; very strong development in Canada, Mexico and Colombia. We had also 3% growth in the U.S. We have not published that number, but there probably comes questions. Anyway, 3% growth, that’s not what I would really look for and maybe look for more, but it was still growth in the U.S. only market.

We had an agreement with Premier in Q2, which is a large independent purchasing organization, which is a very good basis, starting point for future business. We had two new Elekta Unity orders in the quarter, so overall quite a good and strong development in this region.

Going to Asia Pacific, good order intake overall, good development in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South East Asia. We’re not talking too much about it, but I’m always more and more convinced that we have real good management in that area and good dynamics and see that it was 23%. We had three new Elekta Unity orders in this region and we continue gaining market share. And China have strong market share leadership with independent sources, so I’m not doing only marketing, but are we looking at independent IPSOS data in China.

What was not satisfactory was EMEA, so the middle of our few of the world, and that is most – was mostly driven by a weak Europe. Middle East Africa was quite strong and the dynamics with the new management as I expressed last time already is very, very positive, but Europe itself was a weak quarter, but that’s seasonal. It's not a systemic thing, it’s a seasonal thing. We lost a few orders now here and there, but there are other tenders going on where we have high chances of winning in the quarters to come.

There was only one new Elekta Unity order in Turkey, so also Northern Europe, so we’re expecting a few – quite a few more Elekta Unity orders, projects running which are – should've been decided a few of them already in Q2, but they are now going into Q3, so that was also missing. That made Europe not the greatest performing region this quarter, this last quarter. But as I said, its volatility of this project business which shouldn't astonish us too much, but doesn't make us happy.

In terms of first half, it looks different. Yeah, we have 17% in North and South America, 12% in Middle East, Africa and Europe 26%, so overall strong growth adding to this 17% which I mentioned before.

If you look at Unity, the number which we are always tracking, 75 orders in mid of 2020, we are right now at 64 in total. We added two in North America, one only in Turkey as I said, three in Asia-Pacific. You see the distribution, very confident about our 75 in the middle of next year. I think we will make the 75 ready at the end of the fiscal year to be honest. So that's a good dynamic in the overall Unity order income.

But what makes me even more happy, is our customers are happy with the Unity, yeah, and more and more customers are happy with the Unity, and more and more customers say this is a new way of treating. It's a unique method for strong [ph] therapy. For German, this is actually easy to translate. The Swedish statement has a unique method for radiation therapy. There was this – it was set by Zahra Taheri-Kadkhoda, Chief Medical – Section Chief at Uppsala University Hospital, where we went live now a few weeks ago.

But that was not the only one. We actually have now added in total five new clinical installations. I’ll come to that slide in a second; in the quarter five new clinical Unity's which is quite a bit.

This is a slide which I got from my team, because I asked for a slide which explains why Unity is a paradigm shift, and they gave me that slide, and this slide really tells you a story, because that is a rather straightforward application, usually for radiations therapy, namely prostate. So sorry, it's not gender neutral now; it’s just men, and from that point of view, what you see here is the prostate changes, the size, the shape, actually everything, location, every single day of treatment. And what happen here, and that is a case from NEGRAR-VERONA, who got the system actually only a few weeks ago also, but they are doing this paradigm shifting way of treatment already; five fractions only for a prostate.

Think about it. In the United States, in the payment model of today, there are 30 to 40 fractions done on a prostate with the same plan the whole time, yeah, the whole time. And they are now incentivized with the new payment models to reduce the fraction, which is very good for the patients and for the payers by the way.

This is five fractions, one-week treatment compared to four or five weeks treatment. Think about going back and forth to radiation therapy; this makes a difference. Needless to say that you can only do that because you adapt every time the treatment volume to the particular situation of the prostate tumor, and in that way you can enhance, increase the dose and you save so much healthy tissue and reduce side effects. This is the story.

This is the story, it's not even esoteric applications, it's just the prostate, and that is also the reason why the second system in Utrecht, the second unit in Utrecht does only prostates, only prostates, that’s the whole load off the system, because it does it so much better, so much faster, so much less fractions and so much less costs, that's the story.

And I think this is really tells you the story, needless to say that this also tells you the story that on our system we basically have 16 beams, so we really optimize the field. It’s basically a remapped equivalent for the so many different directions of beams that it's more or less continuous. So that also shows how we optimize the treatment.

These were the 18 installed Unity’s which were – these are actually the 11 installed Unity’s before the quarter. These are the ones which are now installed after the quarter, plus the two which are installed already in the first month of this quarter. And you see the team is getting extremely international. People have now done roughly 510, 520 patients already on the systems, so continuous growth. Installation speed is really outpacing our competition on that side and the feedback is really very, very positive. So – and this, it’s a routine system now for all these customers.

I just wanted to stop here and give the microphone to Gustaf for the more financial details. You saw that I'm getting quite excited when I talk about Unity, so let's talk about numbers first and then I’ll tell you a little bit about our future. Gustaf?

Gustaf Salford

Thank you, Richard. So I’ll briefly take you through the financials and I will focus a bit on revenue of course, but also what happened down to the EBITDA margin and then based on working capital and cash flow aspects of it.

So if you look on the P&L perspective, as Richard mentioned 7% growth and if you break it down into solutions and service, that I think is a very important way of looking at our business. You see a strong service number, 8% being driven by the increase in our installed base. That's growing with around 8% on a rolling 12-month basis.

North and South America came in at 1%. We saw good growth in U.S. and we saw good growth in Mexico and we saw good growth in Brazil. If you look at Europe, Middle East, Africa, it was 8% up and drivers were accounts like Turkey, South Africa and Egypt to more the emerging markets in that region, and then Asia-Pacific 13%, a strong number. Especially from China, they had 20% revenue growth in the quarter and India as well.

And then if you go further down the P&L, we come down to the EBITDA of 14.5%, and it was really about this negative impact from FX and the delayed installations. And if you look at the FX effect, I just want to take this opportunity to explain it a bit. I bet there was a lot of a question around this, of course after the release of the preliminary results and there were a couple of key drivers explaining it.

And if we start with the currency movements in Q2, you see Euro SEK was 0.8 up, U.S. dollars 0.7, but you see a big increase in the pound versus the Swedish Krona. That was of course because of the stabilization of the Brexit discussions in October, so October explains a lot of this change as well.

If you then think about the share revenue and the share costs, we have around 25% in Europe of revenue, 50% in dollars in the U.S. but also in many parts of the world, but only 5% in pounds, of course only to the U.K. But if you look at the share cost perspective, the euro is 22%, dollars is around 20% from our organization in the U.S., but we have a lot of cost, 25% in pounds relating to our Crawley facility.

With effect and increase of the 7% of the pound, we got negative EBITDA impact from these changes, but it was not only that. It was also balance sheets effects. So if you go through the P&L effect of the currencies, we’ve got a positive impact on revenue, because the SEK is weak compared to the dollar and the euros, but then you get the negative effect on comps and expenses and that was primarily the strengthening of the pound as you see here.

You go further down in the P&L and you get the FX differences in the P&L, what you see in the statements and that was a big number in the quarter, minus-120 and that was really about the cash flow and balance sheet hedges, but you also have some smaller currencies like Turkish Lira, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, that can be difficult to hedge and that was a big move in the quarter as well.

In order to get to the EBITDA effect in the quarter, you also reverse lost years FX effect in the P&L. So on the EBIDA impact in the quarter it was around minus-50, but you should have expected it to be around plus-20, so that's the $70 million to $75 million SEK that explains the 200 basis points in the quarter impacting EBITDA.

If we move onto expenses, you see that selling expenses increased by 7% versus last year in the quarter and driven by more investments in capturing market growth, a bit relating to ASTRO as well and more Elekta Digital resources and Elekta Unity resources out in the regions.

Admin expenses sticks out a bit in the quarter, 18% of up, but we have a couple of one-offs there and kick-off of IT related products when it comes to operational excellence in our procurement divisions, but also inventory management and so on. And it’s also partly litigation costs for humediQ litigation that was ongoing in the last couple of weeks and months here. So that’s the key drivers for admin.

If you look at R&D, net R&D and what you find in the P&L, it's minus-3% in the quarter and the explanation is really in the graph to the right where you see that capitalization increased from the one in Q1 to 135 in the quarter, whereas the amortization is quite flat between the quarters, because we're amortizing on the Unity project primarily, and we expect that the capitalization will increase a bit as we go along, when we launch more projects like around Elekta Digital, but also our Linac platforms. But most R&D in relation to sales, the KPI for us is still at the 10% level.

Coming down to working capital and its impact on the cash flow, because it is the key driver in the quarter for the cash. Also the EBIDTA bridge, I’ll come back to the working capital. So if you look at the EBITDA bridge and see versus last year, half year now, we came in at 16% last year, but if you adjust for the main divesture or main business in Q1 last year you know its 14.9%, and then you see the very positive volume and product mix impact on the underlying business. We have additional costs for – and like the Unity and Digital and some additional admin costs, but it's really about the FX rate differences that I talked about previously. You put back the amortizing and then you come to 14.2% in EBITDA.

If I then come to the working capital bridge and the drivers for the cash flow, there's two corresponding effect I would say. You see that the net working capital as a percentage of sales is flat at minus-7 versus a last quarter. You see a big increase in Brexit inventory, the $270 million relating to our Brexit mitigation plan, because end of October was the height on that mitigation plan when it comes to inventory, and now we're focusing on driving that down during the next couple of quarters, due to the stabilization on the Brexit discussions.

But at the same time we were able to reduce accrued income, reduce accounts receivable a bit. I would have liked to see a bit more, but also so customer advances is coming back. So those three effects I would say are offsetting each other.

So, going forward, looking to the next two quarters, we're focusing a lot of course to bring down the Brexit inventory to zero and then also to continue to work with our invoicing and collection process that we have seen and lot of good developments in during the second quarter.

So, with that I would like to hand it over to Richard again for the outlook.

Richard Hausmann

Thank you. Yeah, and I pick up immediately what Gustaf just said. So in principle, these are the two major drivers for the rest of the year. As I said, we are pretty booked in the second half of the year. So we want to drive our profitability forward, and we want to get our cash flow, in particular this Brexit thing is in order.

On the profitability drivers, we see – we expect and see already in the second half of the year some of our cost of goods sold initiatives kicking in. So that improvements will – can start to be harvested in the second half. We will drive strong installation pipelines, we cannot completely compensate the misses probably, but we are trying. On the cash flow side, we will get rid of the Brexit inventory.

We have been outdone twice so to say, the Brexit mitigation and nothing happened. So in other words we think that it's now kind of hard Brexit will not come, is our assumption, and even if so we still have some inventory, but we work it down till the end of the fiscal year, which will reduce quite some cash. We had kind of 50 Linac pre-produced, I mean to be safe, to be on the safe side, but we will now of course install them and ship them.

And we will, as Gustaf already said, we’ll continue to improve our invoicing collection process because I can tell you we still have a lot of work to do there. We're centralizing a lot in our business center in Warsaw, which I think is the right way to go forward, but there are some glitches and so happening, which we’ll sort out.

And then overall, I just wanted to mention one other thing which we did in the last two quarter, more or less in the background without talking too much about it. We have changed our internal organization at Elekta towards a business line focused organization. So five different business lines and are driving our business forward into the regions where basically we do the real business with our customer, but this generates much more accountability, much more identification with the individual business lines – business lines, I’ll come to that, and also make us faster and more customer focused.

That's quite a cultural change to be honest, because we go from what, call it a big ship, a big boat going in a direction to five speed boats going maybe a little off, because we want to try out something, but drive the boats fast and effective.

These are the five business lines: Oncology Informatics solutions, MR-Linac Solutions driving the paradigm shifts, and don’t get excited now again, but you know what I'm talking about. Linac solutions have a lot of good things coming out of the Linac side. You remember the value of Linac and other things that is also very important, because this is the neuro solution, the Gamma Knife, Ms. Verena leading it and the Brachy Solutions, and interesting enough these are small businesses compared to the Linac business and are sometimes a little bit under estimated in the regions.

Now with this more personalized focus and team focus on individual products, we already see that for example the Brachy business gets a totally different attention now by our own sales force in the regions, highly profitable business, and we see good momentum there already. And so from that point view we empower the ownership with really good leaders as well, clear indication of the people with the products and the solutions, including service by the way. Increased customer focus, being closer to the customer to get the input what is necessarily, how to improve, how to optimize and be more agile. That’s a cultural change in Elekta which I think is necessary to enable us for future growth, profitable growth.

And that brings me to the guidance which we have changed for this year, but we have not changed for the out scenario. We are guiding for 18% as I said, not fully seen to be compensating, but we have missed in the second quarter. We continue the success of Electra Unity. Very optimistic about that one to be very clear, in particular because of the customer feedback, and the speed up which we see recently in our installations going clinical, etcetera.

Harvesting the MOSAIQ Plaza platform introduction which we have done at various shows, and we are really – we have now basically completing the user interphase and slickness in the system; execution of our COGS reduction program as I mentioned before; secured installation pipeline and continue our cost-control, which we are quite good at with this continuous attention. So in that sense we are basically guiding for the same numbers in the years to come.

And in summary, I think we are accelerating the MR-Linac paradigm shifts right now. It's really a true paradigm shift. It's more than just another product, believe me, and I think our major competitor will also at some point realize that. We have a very good order growth in emerging markets, which I think is a very important enabler for additional installed base and the additional service profitability. Profitability is impacted by one-offs, that is an unfortunate thing and we do have a lot of things to do to omit this, to get rid of this one-offs in the future, but there is a very good underlying business with strong outlook for the total product portfolio at Elekta.

And with that, I just wanted to mention that maybe some of you will join us tomorrow, but tomorrow we will go to Tübingen to one of our Elekta Unity Installations, which have benefited on a lot of patients, a lot of reflections already, and we will be able to watch a live patient treatment there.

With that, I'll give it back to you.

Cecilia Ketels

Yeah, then we open up for the Q&A session, and we'll start with questions here in the audience. But while we are handing out the microphone, operator can you state how to ask the questions through the conference call please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. So Cecilia, back to you.

Cecilia Ketels

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, a question regarding your installation capacity and since that seems to an issue in this quarter, could you elaborate a little bit on what you’re doing, how to increase your installation capacity as we are facing longer installation times for Unity than for other linear accelerators. I mean, is it difficult to find people to do it? Is it the question of time or education of these people?

Richard Hausmann

Yeah, okay, good question. It's actually, we have to differentiate between the different products. I mean the one delay which we had was on the Gamma Knife. On the Gamma Knife we have a long-term higher again on our orders and sales. We have for example there, there is a lot of machinery necessarily; a loading system to get the sources in, etcetera. We additionally have already now a group to ourselves with an additional loading machine, so we can install more. People are not an issue, but it has to be scheduled.

On the Linac side, we are working down our – there are two things. We are working down our installation times now quite significantly by optimizing the processes, and we installed more of Linac than we ever did frankly, and we shouldn't underestimate that. We are on a really high there, but it's not the people, so we have good people working more efficiently.

On the MR-Linac, it's a learning curve, I would say and that's not unusual. You know first of all we changed our principle of installations that we bring together basically the components of the MR-Linac at the customer side, which is I think the right way to do it, but still if you had to learn a bit. But you see in the growing clinical sites, now seven and four months, two months in a way, that’s quite moving and that pace we keep and we try more and more people now – we’re getting more and more people to be either Linac or MR-Linac.

The business lines will also help a bit, because they were focused on the individual business - installations. So, I think it's not an overall restriction we have, but we are on a high pace right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Anything about how long time it takes to install Unity and how much people needs to be committed from your side to do it?

A - Richard Hausmann



At the moment I would say we are probably around 18 weeks or something to completely do Unity, and there are different people onsite in different phases. For example, there is a logistics company doing – bringing the stuff in, etcetera; then our pre-installers come; then the magnet people come; then our tuning team comes so to say, that one or two persons are typically on-site in this phase.

Unidentified Analyst

And if its 18 weeks now, what would you be satisfied with going forward?

Richard Hausmann

That's an interesting question for me to be honest, because I would say I would go below ten. Realistically I think between 13 and 15 will be a good time. It is a complex system, there’s no question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, two questions; first to Gustaf. Could you expand why total receivable is somewhat improving more sequentially after that increase we saw in the first quarter. And secondly, on U.S. orders only growing 3%, I know two total Americas were down quite significantly in the second quarter last year. But how would you describe the year-over-year comparison in the U.S. isolated? Thank you.

A - Gustaf Salford



Okay, so if I start with accounts receivable, I think it's always important to look at the asset percentage of revenue to start there. If you look at in the quarter, we collected a lot; we've worked a lot through the process. I mentioned on previous quarter the U.S. I think we have fixed that; however, there are some more collections to be done there.

We had one challenge in Italy that I mentioned in the first quarter. We fixed that – it’s this e-invoicing and databases that you have around Europe, that you need to get the invoices correctly into the system. We fixed that, but it’s also about collecting those volumes. So, I think we have seen good progress there, but more to come in the next two quarters.

Richard Hausmann

In particular also I mean, if I recall the automated – the more automating and centralized invoicing into the United States customers was also paired with little things which were incorrect and then the customers didn't feel the necessity to pay, those kinds of things and this we fixed now in the time of course. It just comes from the centralization also, which I think is the right way to do it, and automization, digitalization and the robots also, kind of robots behind that to make it less manual, less prone for error, but still we have to kind of get the child sickness out a little bit.

A - Gustaf Salford



And I think the way to go is to really look at digital platforms and there are a couple of good ones that we are working with right now to implement across the business, to have to connect the customers and suppliers to have that clarity, because still it’s quite a lot of paper-based invoicing around the world. It’s not an efficient process, so something we are working on.

Unidentified Analyst

What do you think for when we end the year that you could be back at working capital that's minus-10% of sales. Is that realistic?

Gustaf Salford

I mean there are these two big factors; that is Brexit, and that’s around $400 million and then its AR and accrued income I would say, and that could be an additional say $200 million. That will take you below the minus-10 that we have been talking about, but I think minus-10 is a level where we should be able to operate under the current circumstances.

Gustaf Salford

For the future I think I will say we have an – as Elekta we have to learn to get more even through the year. It’s not only we make you nervous, but also we are nervous always at the beginning, because our cash flow is behind, everything is behind. No reason for that, because we have a very constant operative mode now with revenue being taken steadily and more and more steadily. So I think that's something which we need to – which we’re working on and need to fix.

Cecilia Ketels

Operator, I think we’ll take questions from two persons and then we’ll come back to the audience.

[Cross Talk]

Unidentified Analyst

What about the U.S. orders?

Richard Hausmann

Yeah, so the question was isolated…

Unidentified Analyst

How was U.S. orders doing in the second quarter last year? Was that also a really bad quarter, because total Americas was down some 40% I think?

A - Richard Hausmann



If you remember last Q2, U.S. is primarily the services. Service was very weak, but the underlying solutions part of the orders were growing, but it was a poor quarter in Q2 in isolation, yes, order wise.

Unidentified Analyst

And the 3% you talked about now, is that total orders or solution orders or…

A - Richard Hausmann



Total orders, total orders.

Unidentified Analyst

Solution, was that up as well in the quarter in the U.S.?

A - Richard Hausmann



Yes, solution was up, yes.

Cecilia Ketels

Okay, now we hand over to the operator?

Operator

Thank you very much. We have the first question is line of Michael Jungling at Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Hello, Mr. Jungling, please go ahead with your question. Your line is now open. Can you hear me at all?

Michael Jungling

Hello! It’s Michael. Can you hear me?

Operator

Yes, we can hear you now. Thank you very much.

Michael Jungling

Great, great. Thank you. So I have three questions: Firstly, on the guidance for the EBITDA margin of around 18%. Can you give me the specific amount that you are looking into for FX differences in operations, so the amounts, that is backing up that 18% margin guidance.

Question number two is, can you give us an update on the U.S. proposed new payment model? It appears that may have been delayed for next year, but I would like to get some more details off you if I can.

And then question number three is slide 25, the EBITDA bridge. I can't get the math to work and I was wondering whether you could let me know what – what I’m doing, anything wrong in terms of getting from one side, on the left hand side to the right hand side, it didn't seem to quite match up. If you could perhaps provide some clarity. Thank you.

A - Richard Hausmann



Okay, maybe you start with the FX and I can take the slide out.

Gustaf Salford

Yeah, so if you look at the FX where we mentioned minus-50 EBITDA effect in the second quarter. If you look ahead Michael, you know that you can reverse the effect from last year's FX impact in the P&L and there you will see a positive impact compared to last year in the second half. So overall, I would say we are – we have stopped kind of guide for number for the full year, but it is a positive number that is similar to what we saw in the beginning of the year. So expect positive EBITDA impacts in both Q3 and Q4, and I advise you to start with these reversals of last year's P&L effect.

If you looked…

Michael Jungling

So like a bit concerned then, it does concern then. So your saying that the line, FX difference and operation for Q3 and Q4, that those will be positive amounts.

A - Gustaf Salford



No, I’m not saying that. Your question was more on the EBITDA effect and I tried to give you what is visible already when it comes to the FX and it's kind of last year’s P&L effects. Those were negative in Q3 and Q4 and you can find it in the reports and those will be done reverse so to say in this year. It’s very difficult to see what the revenue impact is on expense…

[Cross Talk]

Michael Jungling

I was specifically after the FX differences in operation. What is in that 18% margin guidance for the full-year? Is it $150 million minus the $200 million; what are you thinking please with respect to that line item?

Gustaf Salford

So we see it as a positive number in the end of the year. We see positive effects in both Q3 and Q4 from that. So Q3 and Q4 should offset the negative effect we have seen in the first half.

Michael Jungling

Thank you.

Richard Hausmann

Maybe taking this U.S. payment model Michael before Gustav goes into the EBIDA bridge, yeah, you're right. I mean there is some headwind from different lobbies, including the proton therapy lobby about these new payment models and even others, and it seems to be a bit delayed or more discussions needed.

I think overall we – as I said it in the other calls, we as Elekta are pushing the envelope on reduction of fractions etcetera anywhere with our products and in particular also with Unity as I pointed out before with the prostate case. We see the overall movement positive, and we just have to see how quick it’ll now be implemented. But I think it favors advanced technologies like MR-Linac and similar ones.

Michael Jungling

Alright, but it’s your understanding that it's likely now to be pushed out to 2022, the alternative payment model. Is that your understanding?

Richard Hausmann

I have to say Michael, I cannot judge what it will be now. There are discussions ongoing. I cannot say more on that one. It will be only guessing. Okay coming to the…

Gustaf Salford

And then the question on the bridge Michael, can take that one again. On the overall adding up of the number or was it on the FX rate difference.

Michael Jungling

On slide 25, we start off with 917 and if I sort of add the positives, the 318, the 97 and then it seems that as we move to the right, the negatives, we – you then get to 987. I'm just curious whether I'm doing something wrong or whether there is perhaps something wrong with the calculation?

Richard Hausmann

The greys are also negative. I mean…

Gustaf Salford

I need to double-check that one. It seems it could be some error standing in one of the boxes, but let me check that one Michael.

Michael Jungling

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Okay. we are not over to the line of Sebastian Walker from UBS. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Sebastian Walker

Thanks for taking my questions. I've got three if I could as well. So firstly, can you maybe just comment on the lost orders in Europe? What are those and why did you lose them? Is that just a timing impact or have you lost those to a competitor?

The second question is on China. Verena [ph] in the last quarter mentioned that they're starting to see incremental licenses come online from the quotas. Are you seeing the same thing there?

And then finally just on the Gamma Knife delays, have I understood correctly that the part of the reason we've also seen delays is since Q2 you no longer begin installation before you have letters of credit secured. And if that is the case, then why should we expect that headwind to continue for the remainder of the year? Thank you.

Richard Hausmann

Okay, so let me take them one by one. Lost orders in Europe: So there was – there were two or three. One was in Russia frankly, where obviously the aspect of local manufacturing was playing a role for our competitor and as it was one of the reason why they got this order. I think it was Russia as well as Ukraine I think.

The other one, I recall is – was in the Netherland, in Amsterdam, where I think AMC acquired or was acquired actually, one hospital acquired another one and we were so as to say competitive hospitals in the sense of using us and the competitor. The one which had the decision to make was the one which use the competitor and they change basically the other hospital to the competitive systems. These things happen. There was no other biggest thing which happened. We are in tenders on other sides right now. We see positive momentum there, so that's a normal way of business.

But China, as I said we see good dynamics in China. It is a little bit hard for us to judge which of our deals which we get as orders is part of the “quote,” but I think as I said in the my previous presentations as well, these quotas will be materializing. We don’t have an indication yet that it’s massive, but maybe one of the other of those deals which we have gotten as orders are from the quota.

The Gamma Knife, ah the letter of credit – actually, letter of credits we need already for the order right.

Gustaf Salford

It depends on customer-by-customer, but it's often related to emerging markets like China, Middle East, Africa and South America.

Richard Hausmann

And the delays typically not coming from the finance short situation. More comes from source licenses of the area. We are little bit more vulnerable with our new revenue recognition model, but we are learning more and more to manage that, and these are typically the reasons that the bunkers or the building is not ready. It's nothing really which makes us ultimately totally nervous because we can manage it, but it happened in the Q2 that it was a bit more than normal.

Gustaf Salford

And then yes, coming back on the EBITDA bridge here Michael, it’s the admin, other expenses. This shouldn't be 7%, it should be 74%. So the bar is correct, but it's missing a 4 on that one and that should help you to add up the numbers, so apologies for that.

Sebastian Walker

Could I just follow-up on the last question, on quota. So I guess – not quotas sorry, the delays. What gives you confidence that for the remainder of the year this isn't going to be an issue?

Richard Hausmann

No, we looked at – I mean as I said, we looked at our projects quite thoroughly overall, and we see that they are quite online. Of course there can be a delay or not, but we are also working on getting the ones which have been delayed into it, so I think there's quite some – there’s a good mix there, sort of that we are quite confident that we – the numbers which we are planning for of or we are hitting.

Sebastian Walker

Great! Thank you.

Cecilia Ketels

And then we’ll take some questions here from the audience. [Inaudible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, two questions from me. The first one on the COGS reduction program, if you could give some more details on what is it that you say will happen in the coming quarters that will realize those improvements, and the second one being on – I know that – as I understand it, the few more centers opened up for recruiting for the momentum study during the quarter, and just if you can update on how many patients you have recruited so far?

Richard Hausmann

Okay. Well, the cost reduction programs are as I said, they are typically kicking in after a certain period when you either have changed the component and this is kind of the new supplier which hopefully is a cheaper supplier. We have worked on a few of those topics in parallel and for different products and kicking in now towards the end of this fiscal year will be effective, partially effective, next year full effective.

I personally am still not totally happy about how much we are doing there, so we are reinforcing that more, but there's a certain amount of benefit coming in for the second half of the year. On the center, on the momentum study, actually I don't have the number that. Do you have the numbers Cecilia, how many patients are now?

Cecilia Ketels

Yeah, it’s approximately 250 patients that's been in the momentum study and all of our seven original consortium members are now in the study. But I mean, we do expect to have 6,000 patients when it's all done, but 250 today.

Richard Hausmann

Yeah, yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Cecilia Ketels

And then we have another question here from the audience, from Johan.

Johan Unnerus

Yes, indeed. First, finer thing; admin, you mention that there was some items that were not sort of recurring, but I presume there is some underlying as well. Could you give us a little bit more insight to that, it would be useful?

Gustaf Salford

Absolutely! So if you remember the first quarter, admin was quite low, then we kicked off three or four significant IT projects. So it's about procurement, it’s also about sales and sales funnel forecasting. It’s also about project installation tracking and so on. So that’s the three key initiatives to support some of the topics we have been discussing here to improve working capital management and procurement and so on, so that's one effect.

The other effect is litigation costs. That's one-off in the quarter and that’s around $10 million to $15 million coming from litigation.

Richard Hausmann

By the way, talking about the software programs or this processes which we are implemented, I think it’s important for Elekta to get a complete digital overview of purchases. Also for compliance reasons and other thing to be tractable in all these different aspects, sub-suppliers etcetera and in the different regions, different legal entities. I think that was very much necessarily to really be on top of that one as well.

So I think that it makes us in total – it is an effort. We have to buy the software, etcetera, train the people, but I think it makes us more transparent, it kind of helps us as management also to track things down better; I think that’s important. So it's a process excellence aspect.

Johan Unnerus

It was part IT procurement and perhaps project will continue to be a bit higher than coming quarters are presumably.

Gustaf Salford

It’s often when we kick-off a product and you get a bit of alarmed, but there will be resources of course working on them for a longer period of time. Litigation costs, that was within the quarter.

Johan Unnerus

Yes, and they not that we would focus too much on the senior quarter, but on the U.S. side or Americas you had a high-end margin, good margin in the quarter and the first half of the year. You showed that you grow the installation base rather impressively, 8% I believe, and you have good service support as well. Still the growth in the quarter is quiet low. Is it possible to give any more insight in the mix and perhaps if there is price pressure on sort of traditional Linac and the likes?

Gustaf Salford

It is important to say, the comment around installed base growth of 8%, that was globally, that was not relating to the U.S. specifically.

Richard Hausmann

The margin quality as you pointed out in the gross margin actually is quite stable. There's always price pressure, there's no question. I mean, there is always competition, there is always price pressure and as you all know, all sales people it's always the price why we lose, we know that. So no, but we have with us configuration managed which we have implemented now.

We have quite a good price stability on our Linac and with the new features that are coming now, also from the software side and then next time cost reduction also where the value of Linac etcetera, we find it quite – we have programs ongoing to keep that that way, let’s put it this way.

Cecilia Ketels

Time is flying and I know we have five people that want to ask questions through the conference call and we will try to try to answer those and just extend the time a little bit. So please operator, go ahead.

Operator

Thank you. So the next one we’ll go to is Patrick Wood at Bank of America. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Patrick Wood

Perfect! Thank you. Three as well from me please. The first would be, and apologies if I missed this. Can you give us a sense of how many Unity Systems existing in the backlog currently you expect to come through into revenues over the next whatever, three years. Just a net number there, but it’s still going to come through into the sales line, that’s question one.

Question two, just curious, you know the pushback from the industry, because I also say that on the reimbursement change in the U.S. If the shift to SRS and SBRT is a good thing, you know why do you feel the industry is pushing back so hard against that. I would be interesting to get your views on why you feel others are pushing back so hard on that reform.

And then final one, haven't talked about it much, but ProKnow had quite a lot of feedback from clinics. That was a genuinely very good product. I'm just curious whether that could ever become material to you guys and how you would think about it if you were us. Thanks.

Richard Hausmann

Okay the backlog we need to calculate quickly. I mean we have 64 orders. We have, how many systems on?

Cecilia Ketels

Installed 21 and two under installation, so 23.

Richard Hausmann

Two under installation, so the rest is backlog.

Gustaf Salford

And then all of them should go out in the next three years, so that was your question. That was our booking criteria. We don’t book anything on the project side that’s further out than three-years.

Richard Hausmann

The payment model, I don't think that our main competitor is pushing back so much, but ask them yourself. It's not that industry in totality is pushing back. I think there are some quite massive interests from the customer side, which I could see, particular maybe also some freestanding or radiation therapy centers in the United States which work on quite old machines. That is of course for them a quite substantial issue, because they have to either upgrade or change and go to new technologies.

I think the lots of discussions are related to, as I said before proton therapy, which is a little bit treated. I think that at the moment not special, and has a tendency that as it should be or the wish of those industry in that part and users to treat it special. I don't want to comment further on that one. There was also a little bit of an issue on the Brachy side I think, which needs the sources etcetera need to be discussed at bit more in detail. But the rest of it I think makes quite a lot of sense, is also not a thing which is only happening in the United States.

I know from my home country that as far as I understand in January, Germany's also going from the reimbursement towards a more case oriented reimbursement scheme. Other countries have been already there for quite some time.

I think one has to think more in terms of the patients also at a certain point in time, and patients should come into the benefit – have the benefit and new and less burdening treatments. These are typically the more precise treatments, because then you can do it multiple times and you don't eradiate a lot of healthy tissue. From that point of view I think at least we as Elekta, we are not in any form against these new reimbursement schemes.

And then, what is the last one was?

Patrick Wood

ProKnow.

Richard Hausmann

Yeah ProKnow, ProKnow is a good software, that’s why we bought them. It is actually a software which is even used for global competitions in optimizing treatment plans and it’s very much cloud based and that’s what we also like about this software a lot. So we are integrating that software into our offering for treatment planning solutions, our Monaco product and I think it’s quite well on the way.

Gustaf Salford

Yeah, so we will be a significant part of our product offering I would say on the software side. Yes, that’s what we did with [inaudible] and Smart Clinics, that’s a good example for how it could be rolled out in our offering.

Richard Hausmann

One of these applications basically in this flower so to say, of a bouquet of different applications on top of MOSAIQ and I think this, it shows more and more than this is the right way to go forward, because you need stability on one side on the underlying data structure, that’s what the customers appreciate. Not to change the whole database, and everything. At the same time, we would have, want to have cloud-based ease of use, easy using work flow and other applications and that’s exactly what we are right now providing. Good dynamic right now.

Patrick Wood

Thanks for answering the questions.

Operator

Okay, we now go to the line of Kit Lee at Jefferies. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Kit Lee

Thank you, I have two please. I guess firstly, just on your midterm margin outlook, you know just given the lessons fromthe last profit warning of what gives you confidence on maintaining that target? And do you think this is slightly a scenario now as before? Maybe just walk us though some of the drivers, that will be helpful.

And then secondly on Premier, I guess since the announcement, have you made progress into competitive accounts as a result of this deal or is this still something that will take a while to look through? Thank you.

Richard Hausmann

To start with the Premier, as far as I understand, not yet that we have concrete orders, but I think this just takes a bit of a time, because Premier is an account which of course has other vendors as suppliers as well. So one has to work and our team in the United States is working on an individual deals now, basically within this network, but I haven't seen yet some, as far as I know which materialized, but that’s probably too early also to expect.

On our mid-term guidance question, I think that, yeah, it was a moderate quarter I would say, a mixed quarter as you pointed out now several times. The same time what makes us confident is that overall underlying dynamics of the market is still very strong. The clouds which we saw on the overall economy recently also cleared up a little bit. The trade war stuff and etcetera seems to be at least in a form that people get used to manage it, kind of, yeah. It is existing of course, this kind of trade war situation, but it is managed and from that point of view we see that clouds are a little bit going away.

We see extremely good dynamics in Unity, which I think is confirming our strategy on innovation, on paradigm shift, on moving a market forward, of course with another company as well, doing the similar idea, but that's not bad. It's good to have a company also to be convinced about an idea of changing a market, so that's one thing.

Then our pipeline, our overall innovation pipeline for the years now to come, there’s a value Linac and other things, which we have not yet talked about in detail. It gives us lots of confidence that rose from our margin side as well as from our growth side; we can fulfill this mid-term and long-term scenario.

Gustaf Salford

And from a margin perspective, Elekta did until it was very important. That’s a well calendared foundation and we maybe said last year, builds upon this year and we’ll continue to do so, and that's a very accretive business compared to our other business lines.

Richard Hausmann

And then don't forget, at the moment we’re selling Unity’s, but we are not yet in the service mode, yeah. So the service contracts, the service margins are not yet contributing and they will come now also. They are all in warrant still you know for one year, so those things are also adding to it, and so from that point of view we have not yet seen a reason to change that, okay.

Kit Lee

And I guess just to follow-up on that, in terms of the timing it's 20% in fiscal year 2021 to feel a realistic target?

Richard Hausmann

Well, that’s at least the target we are shooting for, yeah.

Kit Lee

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Okay, we now go to the line of Veronika Dubajova at Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Veronika Dubajova

Thank you. I have two housekeeping questions and then one bigger picture question if I may please. On the housekeeping side, can I just confirm what was the IFRS 16 impact on EBITDA in the quarter? And then Gustaf, I'd love to understand, to the extent that we do see more GDP strengths, which I think is possible at this point in time, do you have hedges in place that can mitigate that and how long are those in place for? So how should we be thinking about the possibility of that? I'll let you answer those and then I'll ask my big picture question if that's okay.

Gustaf Salford

Yes, so on the IFRS 16, when we started the year we mentioned that it would be SEK 200 million EBITDA level and around SEK 20 million on EBITDA level and we are there in the half of the year, in the mid-range there. So you will see around 50 per quarter on EBITDA and you will see around five per quarter when it comes to the EBITDA effect, and then it gets a bit of a negative effect on the EBITDA or net profit impacts. So I hope that answered your questions.

And on the GDP strength, its different parts of GDP, so we have the organization with our costs in Crawley, but then of course we have a lot of working capital and sales through that entity as well. So we are doing hedges, both on the cash flow side and the balance sheet side to mitigate those risks.

I think what you saw in the last quarter with a very big change in the last weeks and months that resulted in negative balance sheet hedges. So it's not so much to cash flow hedge as on the P&L. So we will work with mitigating that bridge [ph] and hedging it going forward and take care of this one, may not one off, but these balance sheet items there going forward as well.

Veronika Dubajova

And normally your hedging policy is two to four quarters or are you able to hedge this out further than that?

Gustaf Salford

No, that’s in line with our policy. Yes.

Veronika Dubajova

Okay, thank you. And then if I can ask a bigger question for Richard. I know you said on the call a couple of weeks ago, you didn't want to look at the business including and excluding Unity, but even including Unity your growth rate is tracking below Varian, and I am just curious how you're thinking about your competitive positioning and Unity has been a tremendous success, but I wonder how you feel about the rest of your portfolio and how competitive it is versus the market leader and maybe give us a preview of some of the things that you are excited about from an innovation perspective that you think might help you accelerate growth.

Richard Hausmann

Yeah, and I didn’t change my opinion on that Veronika. But let me say the following: Number one, every company, if it’s our main competitor or us, we’re doing developments in one area, we cannot do everything at the same time. We're moving one thing forward and then another one moving forward.

I think our overall competitiveness is extremely high and we have as I said before, was the innovation projects in the pipeline which are related to Elekta Digital as Gustaf said, which to the MOSAIQ Plaza and beyond, which enabled us to growth that route strong with a new business line, which is OIS business moving forward.

You're right, the Unity is a tremendous success. That is our innovation which I'm a deep believer in running a business in a forum that you bet on something, you drive this and you make the business going, and then of course you do other things in parallel and we're doing for example acquired significant developments in the value Linac side, on our other Linac as well, which will become visible soon.

So there is a lot of things in the pipeline which I would say – by the way also on the Gamma Knife side, we have a very interesting automated planning tool now for the Gamma Knife which makes a real paradigm shift as well. And it is under testing right now in five different sites, which reduces – not only it increases the quality of the plan, but also reduces the time for treatment significantly. I mean significant 60% for example in some cases.

So I think we have a good pipeline of products that makes me confident, but yes, at the moment we focus a lot on Unity and getting that paradigm shift going, because that's something which replaces also other treatments by a better one. We always said the better is the enemy of the good, yeah, and that’s why we drive it this way.

Cecilia Ketels

So unfortunately, we can only postpone this call another five minutes. May I suggest that, we have three more callers that want to ask questions. If they can reduce the question to only one, then I think we can do all three of them. I'm sorry Veronika if you have a follow-up question, we have to take them after the call.

Richard Hausmann

Yeah, give me a call.

Operator

Okay, we'll now go to David Adlington at JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

David Adlington

Thanks guys. Just on the European orders again, because it's quite a big step-down from last year and my calculations roughly you're down 25, 30 Linac on last year. That seems a bit more than the kind of Russia and Amsterdam you pulled out. Just any further color you can give on that will be great? Thank you.

Richard Hausmann

First of all, if you really look in detail, the last year was a very good quarter. So we are – the second quarter in Europe was very good, so that was one thing you should note. And I don't know if the numbers right, I don't think the number is right, this 25 Linac, because one thing which also we were missing in Europe and that's what I'm really not happy about was Unity orders. The Unity orders didn't materialize in Q2. As of that we are – call it four or five, yeah, very, very strong projects which materialized soon, but they didn’t you know, so that was another one.

It was – and by the way, it was not Russia only. As I said, it was Amsterdam, it was Russia, Ukraine, I think it's really two and that was it basically. I think one in Greece as far as I remember. The hospital was also acquired by some other hospital chain which changed three or four Linac.

David Adlington

Thank you.

Operator

Okay. Well the final question for today is of the line of Oliver Reinberg at Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead your line is open.

Oliver Reinberg

Thanks so much for squeezing me in at the end. I just want to come back on U.S. book of business. I mean orders last – in the second quarter last year were minus-41% and the U.S. was also weak. Now you only have 3% growth. I think this 3% even included two Unity orders. So can you just talk about how you feel about your book of business in the U.S.? We had a discussion, some kind of in to the past, a discussion about a change in management and new setups that you were planning, so why do we not see this improvement coming through yet and when do you expect to basically book a better, say it’s for the U.S. book of business. Thanks so much.

Gustaf Salford

Okay, I can take that. So I'm not saying that I am happy with the U.S. yet, okay, but I think we have a good team in place which we're strengthening also. I think it is an upward battle in the United States and there's no question about that, but we're moving. The Premier contract is an example. We are going more into this larger chains also, which we have not done yet, it takes time. So I see growth opportunity here.

The Unity is coming now also and it gives us in-road into sites which we haven't been before. That is another very important part of it, and that before also the new payment model is actually facilitating our technology also. So we need to be a little bit more patient at the same time, but yeah, we can grow faster, it's true.

Richard Hausmann

And I think U.S. for us is a market share gain market and Unity as shown in the quarters is how we are we doing it in a way. Also, we have launched software installed base in the U.S. and having products like now MOSAIQ Plaza and ProKnow enables us to have growth opportunities on the software side in the U.S. as well.

Cecilia Ketels

I’m really sorry to – sorry, Oliver.

Oliver Reinberg

Sorry, this is just a mix [ph] and do you expect growth in orders in the U.S. in the second half?

Richard Hausmann

We don't guide on specific quarters so to say, on order like this.

Cecilia Ketels

I’m really sorry, but we have to stop for today. But I know that we’ll meet many of you tomorrow in Tübingen and there will also be time for questions there, so let us save all the remaining question until tomorrow.

Thank you for participating today here in Stockholm, as well as on the webcast and in the conference call. Thank you and have a good remaining today.

Richard Hausmann

Thank you. Thank you, bye!