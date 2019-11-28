Abercrombie & Fitch: The Decline Continues

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported quarterly revenue of $863.47 million, non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, and GAAP EPS of $0.10. The company missed on revenue and earnings. The stock is up about 5% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Hollister Continues To Crack

Abercrombie & Fitch was an interesting story last year due to the out-sized growth of its Hollister brand. Hollister helped differentiate the company from other retailers of its size like Urban Outfitters (URBN). There was a fashion component to Hollister, and ultimately, the ANF story. The company's digital platform also allowed management to remain close to the customer and stay abreast of any changes in fashion trends. The days of double-digit sales growth for Hollister appear over. Abercrombie & Fitch's total revenue and earnings growth have ground to a halt.

For the quarter-ended November 2019, Abercrombie & Fitch's total revenue of $863 million was flat Y/Y. On a brand basis, Hollister's revenue was also flat; this compared unfavorably to 1% growth in the August quarter. Revenue for the Abercrombie brand rose 1% Y/Y, an improvement over the 2% decline last quarter. Hollister's comparable sales declined 2%, while Abercrombie's comparable sales rose 3%. On a combined basis, comparable sales growth was flat. By region, comparable sales rose 3% in the U.S. and fell 8% internationally. Hollister has a deeper international penetration relative to the Abercrombie brand; its sales are likely more exposed to headwinds the company is facing abroad.

The retail environment has been marked by heavy promotions needed to drive traffic into stores. Promotions have hurt sales and margins of several retailers. For the month of October, retail sales through department stores fell by 6.9%. In response, Abercrombie & Fitch has been either culling under-performing stores and closing certain flagship locations. It is in the process of moving its Abercrombie & Fitch Fifth Avenue flagship to its Hollister Fifth Avenue location, which utilizes less space. The company could potentially become more efficient by generating comparable sales from fewer locations.

Margins Are Declining

Gross margin was 60.1%, down 120 basis points versus the year-earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $519 million, down 2% Y/Y. Shrinkage accounted for about 50 basis points of the gross margin decline:

FX adversely impacted results by 40 basis points. Constant-currency basis, our gross profit rate was down 80 basis points. Increased shrink losses accounted for an additional 50 basis points of the 80 basis points year-over-year decline, which was not previously accounted for in our outlook and reflected the results of our annual store physical inventories taking place in Q3. The remaining 30 basis points primarily related to higher AUC. China tariffs had a negligible impact on Q3 results, as we expect most of this year's impact to flow through in Q4.

The company's average unit cost ("AUC") is rising while revenue is stagnating. Rising costs could be driven by a combination of tariffs and rising wages. That said, the rise in AUC may not abate any time soon. Store, distribution, and marketing costs were a combined $492 million, up 1% Y/Y. Fulfillment costs (buy online and pick up in store) and marketing costs will not necessarily decline because revenue growth has slowed.

Abercrombie & Fitch must continue to invest in its digital platform and certain customer amenities in order to keep pace with Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT). The fall out was that operating income (excluding asset impairment charges) declined by over 30% Y/Y. A strong holiday season could offset dismal financial performance for most of 2019. However, margin erosion and falling operating income could continue next year.

Strong Liquidity

Liquidity is paramount if a company wants to survive the retail wars. Luckily, Abercrombie & Fitch has lots of it. The company has $411 million in cash, down from $511 million in the year-earlier period. Working capital of $344 million also appears robust. Working capital included $591 million of inventory that could get sold down during the holiday season. The company must ensure it does not get stuck with stale inventory amid stagnant revenue. Inventory days outstanding could become a key metric after the holiday season.

Conclusion

ANF is down over 15% Y/Y, despite the rise in broader markets. Stagnant revenue and declining margins make ANF a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.