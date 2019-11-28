Deswell Industries May Have Printed A Multi-Year Bottom

Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) is a company based out of China and operates in the electronic components industry. The firm recently announced its unaudited numbers for its first six months of fiscal 2020. There was a lot of encouragement in what was reported.

For one, sales from April up to the end of September this year increased by well over 8% compared to the same period of 12 months prior. Deswell's fiscal year ends at the end of March every year. The electronic segment in this six month period saw the most growth (8.8%) as it hit $23 million. The plastics segment increased by 7.7% to hit $14.7 million.

Gross profit reached well over 17% in the six month period which again was well up from the 13.8% number of 12 months prior. Although net income came in lower in this period ($1.2 million) compared to $2.8 million for the first six month period of last year, we must remember that almost $2.5 million of that $2.8 million was non-operative income. The impressive results led the firm to increasing the dividend to $0.08 per share every six months. This means the yield is now just over 6% based off the present share price.

Subscribers who follow our work will know we like to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible. Considering where Deswell has come from and its recent share-price action, there is a lot to like here. Let's dig in.

First of all, if we look at the chart above, we can see that shares jumped forward this month on heavy volume. Therefore, there is every possibility that the gap just below the $2.57 level may not get filled. We state this because breakaway gaps usually take place after shares have been caught in a downward cycle for a sustained period of time.

The MACD indicator also was warning of a trend reversal due to its divergence against price-action. This indicator is basically a read on the trend of shares and their momentum. As we can see from the chart above, we now have a solid crossover on the indicator and the histogram is now well into positive territory. These technical indicators as well as recent volume are illustrating that a hard multi-month if not multi-year may now be in.

On the balance sheet, Deswell's cash and short-term investments of $38 million are almost on par with the market cap of the company ($42 million). The firm has no debt to speak of and its assets of $103 million dwarf its combined debts of $19 million. Total equity of $84.2 million has been steadily on the rise since March 2017. The firm's liquidity position remains sound with its currents assets outweighing its current liabilities by almost a factor of 4.

The long-term monthly chart illustrates how oversold, cheap this stock currently is. The stochastics and the RSI indicators are at their lowest levels since 2015. Does this mean that the multi-year lows are in? Certainly not. What we can do however (especially with that gap) is to start slowly scaling into a long position while at the same time, protect our capital by the use of a stop-loss.

To sum up, Deswell looks attractive at present as we like the risk/reward profile. Its cheap valuation, strong balance sheet and growing revenues lead us to believe that this may be the bottom here. Furthermore, because of that recent gap on strong volume, we can control risk by putting a stop right beneath the top of that gap. Let's see how the stock trades over the next few sessions. We believe support should now hold here.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DSWL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.