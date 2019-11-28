Osisko And Maverix: 2 (Seemingly) Attractive Royalty/Streaming Plays

The second play (Osisko) is not a classic royalty company. Hence, its shares may be too risky for conservative investors.

Unfortunately, the first company (Maverix) runs a risky streaming/royalty portfolio. In my opinion, too risky.

It looks that there are two such plays: Maverix Metals and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Using two different valuation methods, I have tried to find undervalued streaming/royalty plays.

The earnings season is over, so it is a good time to look at the streaming/royalty sector and current valuation measures. To remind my readers, I am using two methods to find the value of these plays:

Discounted cash flow model where I calculate the so-called market cap/equity value ratio Price to Book Value ratio

Market cap/equity value ratio

Here is my methodology:

Firstly, for each streaming company, I calculate the annual (the last four quarters) cash flow from operations excluding working capital issues

Then, I divide the annual cash flow by a discount rate of 5%, arriving at the core value of the streaming/royalty business; in other words, the value of this business is equal to the time value of money generated by the portfolio of streaming/royalty assets held by each company

Then, I calculate the equity value of each company using the following formula: equity value = core value of the streaming/royalty business + cash less debt (as at the end of Q3 2019)

Finally, I calculate the ratio defined as current market capitalization/equity value; if this ratio is higher than 1.0, a company is overvalued and if the ratio is lower than 1.0, it means undervaluation

Now, the chart below depicts the market cap/equity value ratios calculated for seven most popular streaming/royalty plays:

Source: Simple Digressions

According to this chart, one company, Maverix (MMX), is slightly undervalued and two picks are a bit overvalued (Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Sandstorm (NYSEMKT:SAND)). The three plays are more or less overvalued (Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Wheaton (NYSE:WPM), and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)) and one, Metalla (OTCQX:MTAFF), is extremely overvalued (the net present value generated by its two active assets is well below the current market cap).

Price To Book Value ratio

The second chart (below) presents the Price To Book Value ratios calculated for the same seven plays as above:

Source: Simple Digressions

I guess it is no surprise that the same three picks seem to be less valued than the peers: Osisko, Maverix, and Sandstorm.

Now, I am pretty sure that a contrarian investor would like to have a closer look at most undervalued or only slightly overvalued plays. Are they worth investing? Let me check.

Osisko

Unfortunately, Osisko is not a classic royalty company - apart from holding a large royalty portfolio (book value of C$1.3B as of September 30, 2019), the company also has a number of classic mining projects at various stages of development. As a result, although its royalty business looks strong (delivering significant cash flows from operations), the free cash flow generation is erratic - look at the chart panel on the right:

Source: Simple Digressions

Hence, anyone interested in Osisko will definitely face a serious valuation problem (how to value a company delivering such erratic cash flows?).

Maverix

In 3Q 2019, Maverix reported excellent results. For example, the company delivered the highest cash flow from operations ever:

Source: Simple Digressions

Of course, a high price of gold had a great and positive impact on these results, but, apart from that, Maverix reported the highest quarterly production in its history. The chart below gives a clue which assets had the biggest impact on impressive growth of production (compared to 2Q 2019):

Source: Simple Digressions

Here are these assets:

La Colorada: a stream on the La Colorada mine owned by Pan American Silver (PAAS) - it is a very decent asset managed by an experienced miner. Unfortunately, in 3Q 2019, we saw a slight production decline

Beta Hunt: a royalty on the mine owned by RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF); although, in 3Q 2019, Beta Hunt produced a lot of gold, in my opinion, this asset is one of the riskiest in the entire sector (the mine is still under development and production wildly fluctuates from quarter to quarter)

El Mochito: a silver stream on the El Mochito mine in Honduras owned by Ascendant Resources (OTCQX:ASDRF). In my opinion, due to the political risk, Ecuador is not a safe jurisdiction…

Hope Bay - a royalty on the Hope Bay mine in Canada owned by TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF). By the way, it is the main asset held by Maverix - as of September 30, 2019, it accounted for 23.8% of total gross value of the company's royalty/streaming portfolio. Unfortunately, I am very skeptical about TMAC and its ability to develop the Hope Bay mine as planned - the company holds a huge debt which limits its growth prospects.

Moss - a silver stream on the Moss mine operating in Arizona by Northern Vertex (OTCPK:NHVCF). The mine is still at an initial stage of production, well below a break-even point. In other words, it is a high risk operation.

Summary

I am impressed by excellent results reported by Maverix in 3Q 2019. However, its main assets are risky or even very risky so, despite undervaluation, the stock does not seem to be suitable for conservative investors. As for Osisko, as discussed above, the company is not a classic royalty play. Apart from holding a relatively safe royalty portfolio, it develops a number of typical mining projects. As a result, Osisko shares may be too risky for a conservative investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX, SAND, ARREF, DNGDF, DPMLF, HCHDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.