A Cornucopia Of Dividend Stocks: A Thanksgiving For December

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yielders in the Cornucopia of reliable dividend dogs showed 6.15% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price cornucopia dividend denizens led the pack.

This cornucopia of 97 dividend stocks ranged 0.20-14.34% in annual yield and ranged -9.84-45.94% in annual price target estimates per brokers 11/26/19.

This collection of reliable long-term dividend stocks have no pedigree, but are not mongrels. They were groomed for some purpose, probably by billionaires but the details are lost.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 17.24% To 51.92% Net Gains For Ten Top Cornucopia Of Reliable Dividend Dogs Into December 2020

Six of these ten top collected reliable dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these December cornucopia dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 26, 2020, were:

The Chemours Co. (CC) was projected to net $519.24, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 152% more than the market as a whole.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) was projected to net $432.37, based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $415.30, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) was projected to net $381.21 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-six brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% under the market as a whole.

Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) was projected to net $348.70, based on a median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% less than the market as a whole.

General Motors Co. (GM) was projected to net $343.91, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% more than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (MMP) was projected to net $219.84, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Meredith Corp. (MDP) was projected to net $206.77, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% over the market as a whole.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) netted $179.42 based on the median of estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk, 28% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $172.40, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31.86% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 15% above the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The Cornucopia Of 97 Various Reliable Dividend Stocks Per December Target Gains

97 Reliable Dividend Stock Cornucopia By December Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Cornucopia Dividend Dogs By Yield

Top ten Cornucopia Dividends uncovered 11/26/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first, third, fifth, eighth, and ninth places were claimed by energy sector representatives, Vermilion Energy Inc. [1], Shell Midstream Partners, LP (SHLX) [3], Occidental Petroleum Corp. [5], Magellan Midstream Partners LP [8], and Enterprise Products Partners LP [9].

The second and sixth places on this list went to two real estate enterprises, Global Net Lease Inc. [2] and Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) [6].

A lone financial services representative emerged in fourth place by yield, Gladstone Capital Corp. [4]. After that, one consumer defensive representative placed fourth, Altria Group Inc. [4]

A lone consumer defensive representative placed seventh, Altria Group, Inc. (MO) [7]. A single communications services sector representative placed tenth, Meredith Corp. [10], to complete the cornucopia of reliable dividend top ten by yield for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Cornucopia Dividend Dogs Showed 13.18-46.57% Upsides While (31) Two Downsiders -2.99% and -4.89% Emerged

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 6.15% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Cornucopia Dividend Dogs To December 2020

Ten top reliable cornucopia dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten cornucopia dogs screened 11/26/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Cornucopia Dogs (32) Delivering 27.12% Vs. (33) 25.55% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2020

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Miscellaneous reliable dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.15% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced, Vermilion Energy Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 43.24%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Cornucopia dividend dogs as of November 26 were: Gladstone Capital Corp.; Vermilion Energy Inc.; Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.; Shell Midstream Partners; Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL), with prices ranging from $10.26 to $20.23.

Five higher-priced Cornucopia dividend dogs as of November 26 were: Enterprise Product Partners; Meredith Corp.; Occidental Petroleum Corp.; Altria Group Inc.; Magellan Midstream Partners, whose prices ranged from $26.43 to $59.91.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Miscellaneous Reliable Dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: topdogtips.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.