CAD/CHF To Rise With Positive Carry Despite Risks

On balance, it is likely that the positive carry offered by CAD/CHF will support its way back to the 0.80 level over the medium-to-long term, subject to economic data surprises.

Even if the Canadian dollar under-performs relative to other major currencies such as the U.S. dollar, it is unlikely that the lows of the current range for CAD/CHF of 0.68 will be revisited any time soon.

Despite the spread widening, the CAD/CHF pair has been trading in a range between 0.68 and 0.80 since the start of 2015.

The Canadian rate of +1.75% is far higher than the negative rate of -0.75% that the Swiss National Bank set in January 2015.

Canada's yield curve is currently inverted, at the time of writing, yet despite this, Canada's short-term rate is far higher than Switzerland's.

The Canadian dollar has been remarkably stable against the Swiss franc since the beginning of 2015, which was incidentally the time at which the Swiss National Bank broke the peg between the euro and the franc, causing the franc to strengthen significantly overnight. The CAD/CHF currency pair has traded in the range of 0.68 to 0.80 since mid-January of 2015.

The chart above shows the range between the prices 0.68 to 0.80, as marked horizontally against the right y-axis. The midpoint of 0.74 has also been marked.

It is also worth comparing the price action with the Canadian one-year bond yield. Added to the above chart is this yield (set against the far-right y-axis). As you can see, it is currently trading at about +1.70%. It has also diverged from price in the upward direction.

Most recently it has been stable, and this short-term yield compares with the Bank of Canada's short-term rate of +1.75% (in other words, the two match up quite nicely at present). In turn, this compares to the much lower rate set by the Swiss National Bank of -0.75%. The difference is in favor of upside for CAD/CHF, of +2.50%, the positive difference between the central bank rates signalling a positive carry on this pair.

The greater the spread between two countries' interest rates, the greater the interest-based profit offered by holding the higher-yielding currency in terms of the other (i.e., the higher the so-called "carry"). As we can see from the table, this interest rate spread for CAD/CHF has been moving in the positive direction from both angles: the SNB lowered rates by 50 basis points in January 2015 (when the euro/Swiss-franc peg broke) and the BOC rose their short-term rate by 25 basis points in October 2018.

Despite these changes, especially the rise in the Canadian rate in late 2018, the price has remained quite stable for CAD/CHF. Independent of the Canadian dollar, the Swiss franc is not likely to be a good currency to hold over the long term, as I discussed in a recent article (which also drew attention to Switzerland's recent consumer price deflation).

Therefore, given this strong interest rate spread, our bias should definitely be to the upside for CAD/CHF. At least, I do not see a break of the current trading range, and therefore the next test is likely to be to the heights of the prevailing trading range.

The Canadian dollar is something to revisit independently, however. While the Swiss franc might be bearish, given the low interest rate and (most recently) domestic deflation, the Canadian dollar is not necessarily going to be bullish in itself. As Kevin Muir of The Macro Tourist recently opined, Canada is the only country with an inverted yield curve, which is usually a bad sign for risk-on activity and investment flows.

In the line chart below, I show this inverted yield curve by comparing the yield on the 10-year Canadian bond over the 2-year Canadian bond yield.

The horizontal line illustrates the zero bound, and as we can see, the Canadian yield curve is indeed inverted (i.e., the difference is negative; the shorter-term yield is greater than the longer-term yield).

This compares to a flat-at-best yield curve in Switzerland, as we can see in the chart and accompanying table below (source).

Arguably, the yield curve is "less relevant" for Switzerland; however, as the fact remains that the Swiss National Bank is heavily intervening in markets, particularly through their negative short-term of -0.75%, which is the lowest of all major central banks in the world today.

Therefore, even if the Canadian dollar may be a risky currency to hold itself, the fact remains that it literally costs you more today to hold Swiss francs than Canadian dollars. And while markets can get spooked, uncertainty can beget further uncertainty (and thus spark investment outflows out of countries/currencies), provided that this interest rate spread remains intact the CAD/CHF pair will likely rise.

We should monitor the economic data coming out of both Canada and Switzerland, but unless Canada suffers a significant shock (which is not also suffered by Switzerland), CAD/CHF will likely rise on the basis of the positive carrying value of this pair, driven by the prevailing trading range combined with the sheer distance between these countries' short-term rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.