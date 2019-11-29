Give Thanks For The Gamma 'Pin'

Of course, the spell could be broken if China decides to retaliate after President Trump signed a pair of Hong Kong bills in support of the pro-democracy protesters.

It's Thanksgiving in the US, and anyone who has enjoyed the "range"-y grind to new highs on the S&P can be thankful for a virtuous feedback loop.

To be clear, Donald Trump had no choice but to sign a pair of Hong Kong bills which together represent a formal, legislative vote of confidence from Capitol Hill for pro-democracy demonstrators in the city, where months of violent protests have plunged the local economy into recession.

The bills had broad, bipartisan support and breezed through both the House and Senate last week, over a month after the House passed similar measures aimed at bolstering the protesters.

The bills - which, among other things, open the door to sanctions on officials found by the US to be engaged in activity that undermines Hong Kong's autonomy or curtails human rights - would have become law regardless of what Trump decided. They had a theoretical veto-proof majority. For the first time in his presidency, there was literally nothing President Trump could do, other than refuse to sign the legislation, which would have rankled Senate Republicans and handed Democrats more figurative ammunition headed into an election year.

Although it's likely the administration communicated with Beijing around the inevitability of the situation (i.e., "Don't blame Trump, it's out of his hands"), China is nevertheless displeased, and Thursday brought the customary barrage of accusations, which included shrill talking points about the US "meddling" in the country's "internal affairs" in purported violation of international law.

"We suggest that the US stops sticking obstinately to its course or China will take resolute countermeasures," the foreign ministry said, adding that "the US side will bear all responsibility for the consequences".

Later, Global Times editor Hu Xijin (who tweets on behalf of the Party) said Beijing may consider banning entry to China and Hong Kong by the "drafters" of the bills.

Obviously, the question for investors is how this will affect the trade talks with just over two weeks to go before scheduled duties on another $160 billion in Chinese goods (most of which are consumer items) would go into effect. That escalation, were it to go forward, would mean the Trump administration had made good on the threat to slap tariffs on the entirety of Chinese imports. It's the "all-in" scenario, so to speak, although Trump and some of his informal "advisors" like Michael Pillsbury have suggested tariff rates could go much higher.

US equities are at (or near) record highs, and the S&P is on track for a seventh weekly gain in eight.

(Heisenberg)

Note the bottom pane, which, colloquially speaking, shows that markets are tranquil.

Indeed, two Mondays back the S&P marked 30 straight sessions without a back to back decline. As Bespoke noted earlier this month, "the only other time in the past twenty years that ran as long was back in 2005, ending on the 30th day."

(Bespoke)

Prior to that, there were just a pair of longer streaks, and to find them, you have to go all the way back to the 1950s.

Fundamentally speaking, the recent calm across markets comes courtesy of optimism around assumed tariff rollbacks associated with the "Phase One" trade deal, and also with reasonably upbeat US economic data, which continued on Wednesday, with an upward revision to third quarter GDP.

And yet, I wanted to take the opportunity during the Thanksgiving lull stateside to remind readers on this platform that there is a very real, mechanical reason why stocks have remained so calm and range-bound this month. As usual, I'm going to speak in broad strokes here about dynamics I've discussed in great depth elsewhere in the interest of making the topic as amenable to a wider audience as possible.

By way of reminder, recall this chart from SocGen:

(SocGen)

What that shows is that each and every large move over the summer occurred when the previous day’s aggregate gamma estimate was negative. Here's a bit of color from a September 23 piece which spells out how this dynamic operates for anyone who needs a refresher. Via SocGen:

Periods of gradual upward trends in spot price and low realized volatility often invite more yield-enhancement flows. This leads to a constant build up of gamma around strikes near at-the-money, paving the way for further volatility suppression. However, when spot falls 2-3% lower, the call gamma vanishes rapidly and the puts with negative gamma start to dominate. Price movements over this summer once again clearly emphasized the spot/gamma/realized vol dynamics. All the big daily moves (magnitudes larger than 1.5%) occurred when the previous day’s aggregate gamma estimate was negative. While gamma was comfortably positive at $Bn 27 on 30 July, S&P500 lost 1.09% on the 31 July, bringing the aggregate gamma estimate down to $Bn -0.5. The following few days saw large fluctuations in spot (-2.98% on the 5 Aug, +1.88% on the 08 Aug; +1.48% on the 13 Aug again -2.93% on the 14 Aug). These moves were fundamentally driven by the ongoing trade war news flow but in our view magnified by the negative gamma environment.

If you're looking to explain recent tranquility in US equities (at least at the index level), you can thank the current gamma profile. According to Nomura's estimates, the current dealer long gamma position wouldn’t flip short until at least 3,060 on the S&P.

(Nomura)

Again, this is what's keeping spot "pinned" in and around current levels. This is the tail wagging the dog, and it is a fixture of modern markets. Here's a quick excerpt from Nomura's Charlie McElligott (from a Tuesday note):

Extreme’ SPX $Gamma at 94th %ile and $Delta at 99th %ile continues this ‘feel good’ stasis for stocks up here. Intraday movement is squelched by dealers selling strength and buying dips (thus negligible ‘hi / low’ 1d range) and thus subsequently creating flows which insulate the market against large drawdowns.

Note the deterministic tone there. This is just how it works. Since I first started writing for public consumption, I have continually struggled to communicate this concept to a retail audience, despite my formidable skills when it comes to wielding the digital pen. There is a reluctance on the part of everyday investors to believe that when it comes to mechanical flows, systematic strats, dealer hedging and feedback loops with volatility, some things are just math. Certain outcomes are almost preordained. It isn't something you can have an "opinion" on or otherwise argue over.

That of course doesn't mean that countervailing forces can't mitigate and/or alter the course, and it certainly doesn't mean that one big macro bombshell (e.g., the announcement of new tariffs out of the blue) can't change the game overnight. It just means that whatever happens has to be viewed through the lens of these dynamics.

My favorite example of this is what happened on the evening of Sunday, May 5. That was the night when President Trump broke the Buenos Aires trade truce with one tweet. Minutes later (literally), Nomura’s McElligott sent out a client blast warning that depending on how things panned out, SPX/SPY consolidated gamma could flip negative, beyond which dealer hedging could exacerbate moves or, as he put it, things "could get sloppy."

That was, by and large, exactly what happened. Find the first of May on the following chart, and you'll see what I mean (you can also see it on the SocGen chart above in the first red circle):

(Nomura)

On Tuesday, Charlie wrote that the "range-y" grind higher in the S&P 500 is a manifestation of "the perfect virtuous feedback loop for the market to choke on sustained long gamma as customers sell vol to dealer desks [creating] what feels like [a] perpetual pin approximately between the monster $Gamma strikes of 3,100 and 3,150."

If you're looking for a monster move higher or, alternatively, for big downdraft, you're going to have to wait on the next big macro catalyst.

In all likelihood, that will take the form of either the Trump administration validating the market's "base case" for tariff rollbacks or some kind of escalation tied to the Hong Kong bill.

If, however, you're satisfied with the above-mentioned "range-y" grind higher and attendant tranquility, you can be thankful for the current gamma profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.