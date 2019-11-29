DocuSign: Richer Valuation Heading Into Q3

If the company reports any disappointing growth numbers, particularly billings, which have been choppy, shares could be punished again.

I think the time to buy shares was just before Q2 and just after. Momentum has carried the shares to nosebleed levels again and expectations are high.

Thesis

DocuSign's (DOCU) stock price has been on a tear since the company's blowout Q2-20 earnings report. Shares are up 60% and the valuation for the unprofitable company has seen its forward price/sales ratio stretch from 8 to 13.

While this low-teen P/S valuation has been seen recently in other high-growth Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, the valuation raises the stakes for those looking to buy shares before Q3-20. The company is growing revenue at a blistering rate. The company expects revenue growth in Q3 to be at least 42% vs. revenue growth a year ago of 37%. In Q2, the biggest blowout figure was billings growth, which was up 47% vs. expectations of at least 25% growth. Heading into Q3, billings growth is expected to be at least 31%. Shares were punished after Q1 when the company reported billings growth of just 27%. If revenue or billings growth fails to meet consensus estimates, shares could get punished again now that DOCU is richly valued.

At a P/S of 13 at $72/share, I'm a hold on DocuSign.

Source

The Billings Growth Story

In Q1, investors were concerned about the billings growth of 27% and shares subsequently cratered from the mid-$50s to the mid-$40s. While billings growth at the time fell in line with company guidance, there was a concern that deceleration in billings growth may be signs of weakening demand for DocuSign's e-signature software and related solutions.

But billings growth can be lumpy. The company pointed out as much on the Q1 call, noting that several factors influence billing numbers and that they can ebb and flow from one quarter to the next. In Q2, billings growth of 47% crushed expectations.

Source

Despite the stellar billings numbers in Q2, Chief Financial Officer Mike Sheridan downplayed the importance of the quarterly number, noting again, that quarterly billing figures can be lumpy. On a four-quarter average, billings as of Q2 had appreciated 36%, and the company's emphasis is to view billings data on a four-quarter average basis. If DocuSign reports lower billings growth figures again in Q3, it will be interesting to see how the market reacts.

Revenue Growth

Approximately 95% of company revenue consists of subscription revenue, the remainder being ancillary services. Overall revenue grew a whopping 41% in Q2 and the company expects growth of at least 42% in Q3. The company has seen yoy revenue growth acceleration vs. 2018 due to new subscription products and solutions introduced by the company. When the company went public last year, it boasted a client roster of ~350,000 and that number now exceeds 535,000.

Source

When the year began, the company had touted a total addressable market (TAM) of $25 billion for its core eSignature solution. With its recent introduction of complementary solutions, the company says it has doubled its TAM to $50 billion vs. its expected revenue this year of $1 billion. The company introduced its new suite of solutions in Q1. The new solutions are included in what is called the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, which consists of its eSignature and SpringCM contract lifecycle management solutions (acquired 2018). Newer solutions include DocuSign Gen For Salesforce, DocuSign Click, and DocuSign ID Verification.

In addition to strong new customer growth, the company has been seeing strong growth in upsells of these new solutions to preexisting customers. The company's dollar net retention increased to 113% in Q2. In the SaaS world, the conventional thinking is that companies ideally want a dollar net retention rate of at least 100%, which would indicate month-over-month revenue growth from its existing client base. DocuSign customers with annual contract values greater than $300,000 grew 50% year over year in Q2 to a total of 370 customers worldwide.

It will be interesting to see what Q3 revenue growth figures look like. If the company misses on revenue growth, or sees a dip in dollar net retention rate, or revenue guidance to finish the year is subdued vs. consensus expectations, share price could take a hit given the stock's new valuation premium.

Valuation

As stated in the intro, DocuSign is one of many high-growth SaaS players that is not profitable. Interestingly, DocuSign largely avoided the recent selloff that has afflicted other prominent, unprofitable SaaS growth stocks. The momentum coming off Q2 probably kept the bears at bay. At a P/S of 13, a lot of skepticism about DocuSign's growth prospects has been removed from the valuation, which had been at 8 prior to the Q2 report. Given the new premium baked into the stock price, shares could tumble if any key metrics or guidance figures disappoint investors.

In short, there is more risk at a P/S of 13 than there was at a P/S of 8.

Conclusion

DocuSign is the leader in the e-signature market. It has some competition from the likes of Adobe (ADBE) and Box (BOX), but DocuSign is the leader and appears to be gaining momentum with its new solutions. I don't plan on adding to my position before Q3, given the new premium valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long ADBE