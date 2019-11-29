Yext: Still Attractive

The company will see losses widen in Q3. If the loss is worse than expected, that could be an issue for investors. Expense growth may continue to be an issue.

Thesis

Yext (YEXT) took a tumble after its Q2 report. The company reported solid revenue growth, but the stock sold off as much as 20% because investors were disappointed in Q3 revenue guidance that slightly undercut consensus guidance. Additionally, the company expects to lose at least $0.18/share non-GAAP vs. consensus expectations of a loss of $0.13 and cost management could remain an issue for the foreseeable future.

Though shares have recovered from their ~20% drop after Q2, the valuation at a P/S of 6 looks reasonable for an unprofitable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company growing revenue ~30%. Other high-growth SaaS stocks trade at much steeper valuations. Yext doesn't believe it has a true competitor and says its addressable market is likely $10 billion vs. the company's $300 million expected full-year 2019 revenue.

Yext Invented Its Market

Yext invented its market, Digital Knowledge Management (DKM). Yext is a conduit between companies (Yext clients) and the search engines - Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon Alexa (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Maps (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), etc. - that consumers use to find information about companies. Yext provides its customers with a technology platform that enables customers to control the information obtained by consumers when the consumer is searching for information about the company online.

Source

Yext doesn't compete with the likes of Google or Facebook or Yelp. Yext is agnostic and its advantage is that its platform isn't owned by one of the search engines. Instead, it partners with all of the search engines to provide customers with the ability to engage with all search engines simultaneously. If Facebook owned Yext, or offered a competing solution to Yext, Google might see little benefit to helping Facebook and vice versa. Yext is the middleman between companies and search engines.

Source

Last year, Yext crossed what the CEO said he thought was the company's last major hurdle to becoming an indispensable platform in the U.S. The company partnered with Amazon Alexa. And the company now has relationships with all major domestic search engines.

Revenue Growth And Margins

Shares got crushed after Q2 due to guidance that came up short of the analysts' consensus estimates. Revenue is expected to be $75.5-76.5 million vs. consensus expectation of $76.6 million. Net loss is expected to be non-GAAP of $0.18-0.19/share vs. a consensus estimate of a loss of $0.13/share. The revenue differential is a hiccup. And the company did raise full-year revenue guidance from $297 million to $300 million.

But the Q3 net loss differential vs. consensus expectations is much bigger than the revenue expectation differential. On the Q2 call, the company explained the rationale for the expense increase. The company needs to invest more into the business, notably sales efforts, than analysts had expected. Key expenses include facilities, people (sales), and a company sales event in October called Onward. The company has boosted its sales headcount by 35% as it focuses more aggressively on enterprise and mid-market sales.

Still, increasing losses have been a recent theme. In Q2, net losses increased 51% yoy. It remains to be seen if cost controls continue to be an issue that keeps the valuation in check. The company is still in the early stage of capturing market share. If Yext's market truly is $10 billion in size, and the company has less than 3% of it and no real competition, then it remains to be seen when expenses will level off relative to revenue growth.

Source

Valuation

On a forward price-to-sales basis, Yext at 6 is attractive compared to other fast-growing SaaS companies. But with increasingly widening losses, it remains to be seen how the company will manage costs and grow into its massive addressable market.

Conclusion

Shares look like a value despite increasing losses. If the losses and/or loss guidance disappoint analysts again, shares could go sideways or get hit again following Q3.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.