Uber's Fall From Glory Is Not Over

Uber (UBER) was one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2019 and in the years leading up to it was expected by some to have a valuation in excess of $100 billion. However, those dreams quickly faded away and even after initially pricing on the low end of its expected range, the stock is down over 30% from its IPO price.

Despite this decline however, in many respects, the company is still growing fast. Revenue in the third quarter came in at $3.8 billion, up 30% from 2018 and driven by strong growth in total bookings, which increased 32% to $16.5 billion. However, despite top-line growth, the company is experiencing many challenges including dealing with regulatory uncertainty and strong competition in its Rides and Eats segments. As a result, its path towards profitability remains elusive. This article will analyze Uber’s growth opportunities but also point out the many problems that the company still has and why investors should hold off investing in the company.

Uber’s Growth Remains Strong

Starting with the good, Uber’s Rides segment, by far its largest revenue driver, has performed well. Driven by improvements in North America and Asia, bookings increased 22% YOY to just over $12.5 billion. Revenue grew even faster, rising 24% from 2018 to $2.9 billion as a result of changes to Uber’s platform that increased its share of bookings (or take rate) to 22.8%. Most importantly however, the company was able to successfully monetize this revenue growth. EBITDA in the quarter from Rides jumped to $631 million, a record high for the company and able to fully cover all corporate overhead costs, a fact management repeatedly raved about. This increase was caused by higher margins that expanded from 17.8% in Q3 2018 to 22% in the most recent quarter.

Source: Uber Q3 2019 Earnings Slides

Uber’s success in its most important Rides segment shows that despite heavy competition, Uber is still by far the market leader in the rideshare market. The company has been able to use its developed platform and strong brand recognition to not only survive but also grow. On top of that, the company has taken steps to improve monetization and streamline its platform, both of which led to the record profitability the company achieved in the quarter. The company expects to continue to make progress in this segment, which is why management adjusted its 2019 full year guidance in the quarter and now expects a loss between $2.8-$2.9 billion, $250 million less from before.

In its second largest segment, Eats, Uber achieved even greater growth. The amount of food bought through Uber Eats skyrocketed 77% in the quarter to $3.7 billion and revenue more than doubled YOY to $392 million as take rate improved to 10.7%. These increases were driven by Uber Eats’s continued expansion to more restaurants around the world and expanded partnerships with restaurant chains such as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), who it also has worked together with on a nationwide advertising campaign. However, while top line growth has been robust, Uber Eats’ loss actually widened to a loss of $316 million in the quarter. This aspect of the business will be discussed in depth later in the article.

Additionally, the company has a series of promising new business ventures that seek to complement its core ridesharing business. The company recently launched Uber Money, a mobile banking product for its 4 million drivers around the world. Some key features of the new product include a digital wallet that gives drivers real-time access to earnings after every trip, instead of having to wait for weekly payments. In addition, its new debit card offers a $100 overdraft protection for gas, allowing drivers to go into the red so they can continue driving with no fees.

Uber Money is part of management’s effort to expand into financial services and turn Uber into an ecosystem of loyal users. Looking forward, the company has grander ambitions than just a digital wallet for drivers and according to Peter Hazlehurst, Head of Uber Money, Uber could potentially one day offer a bank account to customers on its platform.

Despite Progress, Serious Threats Remain

While Uber’s top line growth is strong, it faces numerous challenges to its business. The following sections will describe the struggle of Uber Eats to actually make money and questions over increased governmental regulation.

Uber Eats Is Growing Fast, But It Is Also Losing More Money

Returning to Uber Eats, despite tremendous revenue growth, the business segment isn't anywhere near being profitable and in fact has seen losses increase. Making matters worse, its future prospects are not bright either. Uber Eats operates in the tremendously competitive food delivery market with a wide range of competitors including Postmates (POSTM), DoorDash (DOORD), Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), among many others. As a result, unlike its Rides business, Uber Eats does not have a major advantage in market share or brand recognition. Uber’s strategy in dealing with this has been to tie Eats and Rides together inside of the app so it can promote Eats to Uber riders who may not know about the service. However, the success of such efforts have been unclear because Uber Eats today trails behind both Grubhub and DoorDash in the US food delivery market.

Source: Second Measure

Looking forward, management believes Eats can move towards profitability by selectively operating in cities it is strongest in. In fact, CFO Nelson Chai reported that “nearly 100 Eats cities... are adjusted EBITDA margin positive.” While this is a promising sign, these cities are not representative of the big picture and in many areas, Uber Eats is actually subsidizing the service. In addition, its couriers have expressed anger over low pay and actions to cut costs in search of profits may alienate these workers who can easily switch to another platform.

On the conference call, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also expressed optimism that competition would lessen as startups lose access to cheap money.

“Many of the startups in the food category have been trying to use cheap capital to buy their way to growth. But we've seen the capitals getting more expensive and can run dry, whereas platform leadership is both far cheaper and more permanent when coupled with excellent execution.” Source: Uber Q3 2019 Earnings Call

Unfortunately, such a feeling is likely too optimistic. While startups may indeed be burning through too much money, some of its food delivery competitors, such as DoorDash and Postmates, are eyeing an IPO soon and will be ramping up competition instead of backing down. On top of that, Grubhub, which recently suffered a collapse after an abysmal quarter, will be looking to get back on its feet and recover from its 40% decline. Meanwhile, as opposed to Uber Eats, Grubhub is actually profitable and will be looking to maintain its leading position in the market. Therefore, at least in the medium term, it is unlikely that the decline in competition will allow Uber Eats to become profitable.

Governmental Regulation Is Worrisome

On top of competition, regulation of Uber is increasing as governments around the world crack down on its controversial business practices. In London recently, Uber was banned over concerns over passenger safety after a series of incidents over fake driver profiles were uncovered. This is the second time the company has been banned in London: back in 2017, the company also lost its license to operate over similar issues and eventually got a 15-month extension after making changes to improve safety. Currently, Uber is appealing the decision and once again, it seems unlikely that it will actually be banned considering the major role it plays in London’s transportation system and the disruption any ban would cause. However, rivals have already begun using this as an opportunity to close in and companies like Kapten and Ola have ramped up their efforts to fill the uncertainty Uber has created.

Elsewhere, Uber is likewise facing intense pressure. In California, the recently passed AB5 law creates an additional regulation over the gig economy and could force Uber to potentially pay all of its drivers minimum wage and provide benefits such as paid sick days if they were to be classified as employees rather than independent contractors. So far, Uber has spent millions fighting the law and with several other companies, created the group “Protect App-Based Drivers & Services” to try to get a referendum on the law onto California’s 2020 ballot.

In New Jersey, the state labor department there handed Uber a $650 million bill for unemployment and disability insurance taxes as once again, the company faces a fight over whether its drivers are regular employees or contractors. This fight, coupled with driver dissatisfaction over poor pay, will certainly continue and a long-term legal battle distracts Uber from the other problems it must address.

Path Towards Profitability Is Still Uncertain

Because of the numerous questions surrounding Uber’s business, it is still not clear how the company can become profitable. Management has said that they expect this to occur in 2021 but such a timeline assumes rosy predictions over the growth of the business, namely continued high growth in both revenue and profits in its Rides business and at least close to break-even in its Eats segment.

Uber’s ability to achieve both of these things is very uncertain. The competition that Uber is experiencing will not go away and in fact will continue to intensify. While it has stood its ground well so far, rivals are starting to make an impact on the company. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)-banked companies like Didi Chuxing (DIDI) and Ola (OLAC) are clashing with Uber and threatening its global growth prospects, This is especially true in Latin America where Didi owns Brazilian rideshare service 99. Due to this and other competition, growth for Uber slowed to a crawl in Latin America, its second largest geographical region. Revenues increased by just 2% in the quarter, much less than the 39% growth in North America and 31% in Asia.

To fuel future growth, management is turning to acquisitions. Under CEO Khosrowshahi, Uber made its biggest purchase ever in 2019 buying Middle East rival Careem for $3.1 billion. This acquisition follows in a series of similar moves as the company is increasingly relying on M&A instead of organic growth to expand. Also in 2019, the company bought a 51% stake in Cornershop, a grocery delivery startup in Chile and Mexico, for $450 million. Back in 2017, Uber and Russia’s Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) merged their ridesharing businesses in Russia and the surrounding areas to create a joint venture worth over $3.8 billion. Later, the venture would buy Russia’s largest taxi company Vezyot in 2019.

Conclusion

It was just over a year ago that investment bankers at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley proposed a $120 billion IPO valuation for Uber, putting it on track for what would be the largest listing in history on an American stock exchange. Today however, the picture is vastly different. Instead of $120 billion, Uber is struggling to hold on to just a $50 billion market cap. This drastic fall is not without reason. While Uber’s Rides segment is still growing strong both in terms of revenue and earnings, other parts of its business are not. Uber Eats, for example, despite doubling revenue has seen losses widen as it fights in a fiercely competitive market where it currently holds just the number 3 position.

On top of this, days of little regulation are over as governments increasingly scrutinize Uber and make regulations that threaten its fundamental business model. From all this, it is no wonder why founder and ousted CEO Travis Kalanick has sold over $1.7 billion in Uber stock since the lockup period expired. Despite the stock seemingly being a clear bargain, investors should follow Kalanick’s lead and stay away from the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.