Why J.M. Smucker May Outperform Despite A Revenue Miss

My recent stance was that the company has started to look appealing again. That opinion hasn't changed. I still consider the company investable.

The company's share price took a small hit and it's possible that further share price deterioration is in the books.

J.M. Smucker reported 2Q20 results a few days ago - results were so-so and negative, at least in terms of guidance (which was reduced).

Going into 2Q20, the company reported some disheartening numbers for the quarters (at least in most respects). Some key indices are down, and despite a small EPS increase, the near/mid-term future for this consumer staples giant seems fraught with challenges that previously did not exist in the same way.

In this article, I'll look back on The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) and reiterate my stance that the company is investable, but could become even more so if and when the market price for the share takes further hits. I'll use a combination of valuation metrics based on both historical data and forward expectations and argue that even considering a moderated guidance outlook, this company at the very least deserves some of your attention due to the potential CAGR if investing here.

Let's take a look.

J.M. Smucker - Negative results for 2Q20

During the quarter, the company's perhaps most important indices dropped low-single digits.

Net sales down 3%

Gross profit down 2%

Adj. Operating Income Margin dropped 60 bps

Adj. Operating income dropped 6%

These are some pretty significant short-term trends - and they're negative. So just where is this coming from?

(Source: 2Q20 Earnings Call Presentation)

Most of these effects are coming from two sources - M&As, divestitures and net price realization. Net Price realization measures actual versus expected price achieved, meaning the company expected to sell goods at a certain price, but due to different reasons (such as competition, inventory, etc.) was forced to mark down goods in order to sell them in a manner the company deemed positive. This isn't a great thing, as we usually want the trend to go the other way.

The company's cash flow is looking acceptable for the quarter, however, with free cash flow actually up almost 29% compared to last year, mostly due to lower Capital Expenditure but due to higher overall operating cash flow as well.

Segment-wise is perhaps more interesting to see. Here we find the company's trouble in all segments (except Coffee, which is flat), but most significantly in consumer foods which is responsible for a YoY sales change of negative 8%.

The company would like us to focus on the fact that it is offsetting volume/sales softness through financial discipline, delivering EPS growth. So what exactly has it done to offset this softness and give us growth in earnings per share?

Well, there's a myriad of things to consider here (as one might expect from a company this size) but most of it is related to a favorable volume mix during the quarter, lower SD&A costs due to reduced marketing and selling expenses as well as a reduction in the company's net interest expenses due to debt repayments.

Changed outlook and Management changes

Most seriously in terms of negative results for the year, the company slashed its guidance and outlook for the remaining 2020 fiscal. As a result of the changed outlook for the company, the following new expectations should guide the thesis going forward.

(Source: Earnings Call Presentation)

With everything down except CapEx (which also isn't up), we can expect payout ratios to rise and for the company's overall troubles to continue.

SJM has also announced changes in company leadership, with the CFO retiring and being replaced, and the company creating a COO position. The company is also searching for a new leader for the pet food business, as well as naming a strategic advisor for the pet food segment. In short - the company is restructuring the upper tiers quite a bit - both expected and perhaps not-so-expected replacements.

Positives

So, did the company deliver on any positives this quarter? Yes - quite a few, as it happens.

This quarter's reduction in CapEx should be considered indicative going forward, given that it represents the completion of the first phase of the Longmont facility in Colorado, a project which in the long run can be considered accreditive.

Singular brands in certain segments had excellent performances during the quarter in terms of sales. Coffee saw excellent, double-digit growth in its KCup brands, including Folgers. The Dunkin' Donuts brand also continues positive results. SJM continues to maintain its leading dollar and volume market share in the coffee category - by a wide margin.

The pet segment in most respects was actually a good performer, with sales growth in Nutrush and other cat food brands driving 4% growth and Milk-Bone another 4%. The negative effects came primarily from a 25% sales drop in the Natural balance brand. Pet food segment profit, as opposed to sales/volume, was up by 11% due to good pricing, synergies, and lower SG&A.

The company is ahead of earlier synergy expectations and expects to deliver on the $55M target by the end of the current fiscal.

The company delivered on the debt reduction, paying down $73M of debt during the quarter and chipping away at the company's $4.58B mountain of long-term debt. (Source: J.M. Smucker 10Q Statement)

(Source: Reuters)

So to characterize the quarter as a failure would be wrong. To say that the new outlook is "too negative" would, as I see, also be wrong. SJM experienced some expected and some unexpected sector-specific headwinds, particularly in pet food. However, large parts of the business continue performing very well and will continue to deliver strong cash flow going forward, less the inherent volatility of retail comps which can fluctuate on a yearly and quarterly basis depending on inventory levels (As we've seen in previous quarters).

Takeaway and Risks

So, my takeaway from this quarter is actually in line with management - though I tend towards more conservativeness than management. It was a quarter below expectations in terms of sales, mostly due to pet food volume declines and some challenges in the consumer segment, but large parts of the company not only continued to perform well, but provided double-digit sales growth.

We'll go into what we want to pay for SJM as a result of this quarter in a moment - but first, some risks to keep in mind.

The J.M. Smucker Company was once known for selling mostly consumer goods such as spreads, coffee, peanut butter, and other things. As a result of changing markets, the company chose (much like General Mills (GIS)) to diversify into new markets - namely pet foods. These expansions haven't been cheap, nor are they guaranteed to be the sort of volume growth platforms that companies expect them to be. Sometimes, they deliver small, positive growth. Sometimes, as we've seen this quarter, certain brands can deliver double-digit volume declines.

Simply put, they're more volatile than long-term investors of SJM might expect from a company which otherwise (and historically) has made its profits from far more stable products, which have seen less fluctuation in sales - not to mention less competition basically across the board.

(Source: SimplyWallStreet)

In doing so, the company decided to take on more leverage as well, to where SJM is now somewhere south of a <4X in terms of gross debt/EBITDA. It's not as high as some companies in the sector, but it's still higher than I'd like, increasing the risk with the company.

Now, mind you, I don't consider this a serious risk for SJM in the bigger picture. Management here has a proven history of managing a fiscally-tight ship, and its previous quarters have confirmed its intent of deleveraging effectively until FY21, when company debt is expected to be below <3X once again.

Until then, however, SJM management has elected to expose itself to mainly two sources of risk.

Point first, SJM now has not-before-seen exposure to volatile business segments which, while profitable, also seems to hold a significantly higher beta/volatility than other segments that the company has traditionally held.

Point second, SJM has a vastly different capitalization ratio than it once did, with (at least for now) far higher leverage, exposing it more to interest risk and limiting company prospects in the case it wants/sees the need to change something else. It's fettering the company as to its current flexibility, and this is also a risk.

Valuation

With all that said, let's see where we stand.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Compared to the sub-$100 dip in early 2018, we're not yet at a level where one can (in my view) consider the company a table-pounding undervalued sort of buy - especially with recent results and the whole market sort of high in terms of valuation.

Still, that doesn't change the fact that the company currently presents a pretty appealing value proposition. The market is, as it should, focusing on the short-term volatility and poor results in new key segments - Pet foods - while mostly ignoring the solid performance found in certain parts of the company's operations. While even some of the company's legacy segments are seeing pressure, this is something I see SJM overcoming in the medium-term - retail comps go up and down as a matter of course.

I won't deny that I'm hoping we see a true crash where this company trades at ~10 times earnings or even below, without much materially changing in the company. Such a development would provide amazing value. Still, it doesn't necessarily mean one should scorn investing here. Let's remember what SJM has done with capital historically (past 20 years).

Double it, compared to the S&P 500, and more than tripled the S&P 500 dividend payouts.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Current forecasts take into consideration very conservative earnings development estimates. Even including those estimates and expecting merely a return to "fair" value, an investment could yield over 12% CAGR including dividends. Even dropping to 11-13 times earnings during this time, if for some reason earnings were to materially deteriorate longer-term, influencing share price, or a recession, your return still can shape up to be 4-8%. That's the sort of downside protection I look for at the very least when I invest in companies such as this. If we consider these values fair, then the current valuations, depending on where you expect the company to end up, can be considered to be around 20% undervalued at the current share price.

Thesis

Potential returns here are in the double digits without assuming too much of a miraculous recovery on part of the company. That alone is a pretty great "deal" in my mind, especially for today's market conditions and overall valuations/uncertainty.

That isn't the same, however, as saying that there's no risk investing here.

If SJM doesn't manage to at least right its operations to the positive, it's entirely possible that the stock will drop further as investors lose faith in the company's plan of leveraging growth using its current product mix of traditional consumer staples/coffee and intensely competitive segments with high volatility/beta such as pet foods. Because of this, investing in SJM shouldn't be characterized as a "low risk" play overall, but perhaps as "low risk" compared to other investment ideas in the current market.

My continued bullish thesis on SJM is built upon the foundations of its conservative/legacy businesses which continue to perform well even during bad times. I believe it likely that the pet food business will continue to be a point of uncertainty here, with earnings varying wildly (but individual brands outperforming), trends being similar as they have been for some time now. The two businesses combined will, as they have during the past years, continue to provide cash flow sufficient to pay dividends and to fractionally grow company earnings at expected rates, with perhaps somewhat of a drop of FY19/20.

Given the company's valuation, that's "enough" for me to justify investing here from a valuation standpoint, were I so inclined. The potential upside, even in the case of continued flat development, is high enough for me to like what I'm seeing, and it's not dependent on any sort of historical market premium valuation for the company.

A company like this is, as I see it, fairly valued at a P/E of 15, given its current market dominance in certain sectors, and its consistent record of cash flow and dividend increases as well as overall earnings growth. It certainly isn't a growth monster, but rather a cash cow. Even with expectations reduced, the dividend is well-covered from earnings and will continue to be so if more "bad" quarters turn up. There's great value both in the legacy and new segments, and these are, as I see it, more than enough to drive long-term growth.

I own the stock and consider it buyable here, though I would also keep capital in reserve in case of a drop, turning this into a potential 15-18% CAGR stock.

Stance

I currently consider The J.M. Smucker Company a "Buy," though I would advise would-be investors to size their investments accordingly given the risk that the stock drops back to sub-$100 levels, which would turn this into an even more excellent opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, SJM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.