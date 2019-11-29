Maximus: Fairly Valued As Healthcare Growth Fades

If the Affordable Care Act is maintained, Maximus will benefit over time as Medicaid enrollment increases and Maximus plays a central role in helping Medicaid members enroll in Medicaid MCOs.

The company was a huge beneficiary of the Affordable Care Act, which expanded Medicaid and led to increased enrollments in Medicaid Managed Care Plans. Maximus specializes in Medicaid enrollment assistance.

Thesis

Maximus' (NYSE:MMS) days of strong organic revenue growth appear to be over. The company rode the wave of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which was signed in 2010. In subsequent years, many states expanded their Medicaid rolls under ACA, and Maximus, the leading provider of Medicaid enrollment solutions, benefited as a result.

In recent years, much of the Medicaid expansion efforts, and new work involving the set-up and support of State Health Insurance exchanges, has not been replaced with new growth drivers. No new laws or policies expanding Medicaid or government healthcare have been adopted to drive Maximus' growth. If ACA is maintained and states continue to expand Medicaid eligibility levels over time, Maximus will benefit.

But it's safe to assume the days of easy organic growth are over. Maximus looks like a stalwart that could continue to return its ever-growing cash pile to shareholders. The company raised its dividend by a factor of 6 in 2018 and the company continues to buy back shares. Earnings continue to grow at double-digit rates. Considering the current financials, the prospects of limited revenue growth, Maximus looks fairly valued.

Source

Maximus 2010-2015: A Healthcare Growth Story

Following the adoption of ACA in 2010, states were granted the ability to expand eligibility to their respective Medicaid programs. Unlike Medicare, Medicaid is managed at the state level and receives partial funding from the federal government. Each state designs its Medicaid program as it sees fit and each state had the option of expanding Medicaid under ACA. Many did, and many of the states that did were preexisting Maximus clients.

Source

Healthcare has consistently been one of Maximus' core business units. And Maximus' primary healthcare focus has been to provide call center solutions to Medicaid programs. These call center solutions focus on enrollment assistance, including helping Medicaid applicants enroll into Medicaid Managed Care Plans. As ACA took root, many states continued to increase the percentage of Medicaid lives that were to be enrolled in Medicaid MCOs. Couple this with expanding Medicaid eligibility levels, and Maximus, a company that provides its call center solutions to agencies based on volume, benefited handsomely.

In the years following ACA's passage, Maximus Healthcare revenue growth shot through the roof and peaked at 31% growth in 2014, a year in which this Medicaid-dependent healthcare revenue represented more than half of all company revenue. Between Jan. 2011 and Dec. 2015, Maximus' stock price benefited from the ACA surge, appreciating more than 250% vs. the S&P 500's 51%.

However, between Jan. 2016 and today, the story has reversed. The S&P 500 has outperformed Maximus stock by a wide margin as much of that healthcare boost has faded and ACA policy shifts at the state level have not been replaced with any new policy revenue growth drivers for Maximus.

Strategy Shift: Returning Cash To Shareholders

It is unlikely Maximus will ever get a gift as great as ACA again. The easy revenue growth is gone. Healthcare had been the bright spot. The company also sells call center solutions to human services agencies at the state level, but there are no policy drivers to make this a growth market. The company also sells similar solutions to welfare agencies in the UK and Australia, but that revenue is lumpy and risky and not a source of consistent growth.

Source

As growth has waned, Maximus has shifted its focus to improving profitability and generating free cash flow. Since 2015, EPS has grown at an average rate of 12% and EPS is expected to grow by another 6-12% next year. Free cash flow generation in recent years has been strong, growing about 9% per year since 2010.

In 2018, the company made a major shift to its dividend policy by increasing the dividend by a factor of almost 6. The company also raised its dividend by another 12% in Q4. The yield is currently 1.5%.

The company also has $146 million under its share buyback program. Total share count in 2019 was reduced by less than 1% to nearly 64 million shares outstanding.

Valuation And Risk

If Maximus can continue to grow EPS at double-digit rates, it looks fairly valued. If Maximus can continue growing free cash flow at 9-10% for the foreseeable future, the company also looks reasonably valued on a discounted free cash flow basis with a discount rate of 6% and perpetuity growth rate of 3% after Year 10.

However, the strong revenue growth is pretty much gone. There will be some revenue growth in 2020 thanks to a federal acquisition Maximus made last year that will result in 2020 Census work. But revenue growth in other segments will be paltry at best. The company is focused on improving profitability and returning cash to shareholders. The dividend payout is likely to continue to grow as the company generates more cash over time.

Source

That said, the risks for Maximus are multiple, notably the risks facing other healthcare companies: potential ACA repeal and potential Medicare For All. If ACA is repealed, Maximus will lose a lot of the incremental revenue that came from Medicaid expansion under ACA. As of 2018, nearly 60% of company revenue was dependent on its Medicaid-heavy healthcare segment. (In 2019, the healthcare segment was combined with the human services segment.)

If ACA is not repealed, but Medicare For All becomes law, it's safe to assume there would be no need for Medicaid anymore and much of Maximus' healthcare business would be eliminated by legislation. That said, I think Medicare For All is not likely any time soon. If ACA is repealed, I suspect it would be replaced by a comparable law that restores Medicaid eligibility levels to ACA levels, thus restoring Maximus' revenue potential with its current state Medicaid clients.

Conclusion

Maximus looks like a reasonably valued stalwart with limited growth prospects. The company's easy healthcare growth days are over. The company should be considered as an investment for its increasing focus on profitability and its dividend potential. I personally believe there are better healthcare investment options elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.