Pending Home Sales Retreated In October

The index for the most recent month is 16% below its all-time high in 2005. The population-adjusted index is 25% off its 2005 high.

The MoM came in at -1.8%, down from a 1.3% increase last month. Investing.com had forecast an increase of 0.2%.

By Jill Mislinski

Wednesday morning the National Association of Realtors released the September data for their Pending Home Sales Index. Here is an excerpt from the latest press release:

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, noted the decline in inventory and a small rise in mortgage rates in October from September to, in part, explain this month's signings drop. "While contract signings have decreased, the overall economic landscape remains favorable," Yun said. "Mortgage rates continue to be low at below 4% - which will attract buyers - employment levels are strong and many recession claims have dissipated." (more here)

The chart below gives us a snapshot of the index since 2001.

Over this time frame, the US population has grown by 16.2%. For a better look at the underlying trend, here is an overlay with the nominal index and the population-adjusted variant. The focus is pending home sales growth since 2001.

Pending Versus Existing Home Sales

The NAR explains that "because a home goes under contract a month or two before it is sold, the Pending Home Sales Index generally leads Existing Home Sales by a month or two." Here is a growth overlay of the two series. The general correlation, as expected, is close. And a close look at the numbers supports the NAR's assessment that their pending sales series is a leading index.

