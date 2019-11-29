Urban Edge: Mismatch Between Asset Quality And Stock Valuation, Yet Still Uninspiring

Despite the strengths of Urban Edge, I'm holding off for now due to the lack of adequate margin of safety, the threat of a recession, and preference for a different New England shopping center REIT.

Management has not been able to capitalize well on its quality assets, but that could be turning around.

Also, there appears to be somewhat of a mismatch between its asset quality and stock valuation, which capital recycling and redevelopment projects could rectify.

Investment Thesis

Urban Edge Properties (UE) is a shopping center real estate investment trust (aka REIT) focused on high-density, urban areas between Washington DC and Boston and especially the New York City metropolitan area. The quality of UE's properties, on average, are not as high as their quality locations would suggest, leaving numerous redevelopment opportunities open that should act as catalysts for funds from operations (aka FFO) growth.

UE's property portfolio is located in some of the densest populated areas of the country and boasts the second highest population density within a three-mile radius compared to peers at 210,000 people. Only Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) beats it on this metric, with a whopping 365,000 people on average within a three-mile radius of properties.

In the next three years, UE expects to generate 3-5% annual same-center NOI growth and 5-6% annual FFO growth (primarily from large anchor space lease-up), while targeting a debt-to-EBITDA multiple of less than 6x. What's more, management believes the current stock price is undervalued, citing data from Green Street Advisors that estimates the implied cap rate for UE's portfolio at 6.2% versus fellow high-quality shopping center REIT peers Federal Realty Trust (FRT) at 5%, Acadia Realty Trust at 5.2%, and Regency Centers (REG) at 5.6%.

Contrary to what management says about the valuation of its shares, however, there has been no recent insider buying, and most company executives' holdings of UE stock are worth less than a year's total compensation, based on my research.

In what follows, I cover the fundamentals of the company and conclude with my (mixed) thoughts about Urban Edge. In short: While the yield, locations, and redevelopment opportunities are enticing, the valuation does not offer enough of a margin of safety to make me pull the trigger at this time.

The Company

Last year, UE poached two executives from retail REIT all-star FRT, which I view as a smart move despite the 1 million share stock options granted to each (vesting over five years) as part of their compensation. This works out to, let's say, about $20 million, or $4 million-worth of stock per year. For a ~$2.5 billion market cap, these share issuances plus those for other executives result in a decent amount of dilution.

I'm not a big fan of this, but perhaps the addition of these seasoned execs will offset the equity dilution. Their experience, after all, is with other high-quality shopping centers in urban locations.

As mentioned previously, most of UE's properties (representing 88% of net operating income) fall in the corridor between Washington DC and Boston. These are some of the densest areas of the country, boasting a combined 50 million people.

Source: UE November Presentation

UE's areas of operations are some of the most supply-constrained parts of the nation. For instance, in Northern New Jersey, one of UE's primary markets, there is only 11 square feet per capita of retail space versus 23.5 SF for the United States as a whole.

Certainly, there is and will continue to be something of a "retail apocalypse" among the most unproductive, poorly located retail real estate, as the US has far more retail space than other developed countries.

Source: Business Insider

But when the unproductive retail real estate closes down or converts into a different use, that will only make the best-located, most productive retail space more valuable, as it will capture some of the foot traffic that formerly visited the less productive retail.

It's increasingly rare to see these top-tier assets exchange hands, so the incumbent landlords who do own these real estate spaces will benefit from increased market share. UE's portfolio, in particular, is positioned well with recession- and e-commerce-resistant anchor tenants like Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), T.J. Maxx (TJX), Lowe's (LOW), and Best Buy (BBY).

These also happen to be UE's top five tenants by annualized base rent, but among the top 20 tenants we also find troubled retailers like Staples, Kohl's Corporation (KSS), The Gap (GPS), and Sears Holdings.

Source: UE November Presentation

On one hand, if and when these struggling retailers close stores, UE will be able to retrofit these spaces with more productive tenants that should raise the sales and rent per square foot. On the other hand, tenant turnover comes with expensive capital expenditures for tenant improvements, primarily paid for by landlords in order to get higher-quality tenants to fill vacant spaces.

Unfortunately, both revenue and FFO per share have been roughly flat since UE's spinoff from Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in 2014. Since peaking in 2016, UE has underperformed each of its closest peers, though that is perhaps turning around.

Data by YCharts

UE has been actively upgrading its portfolio this year with both property recycling and redevelopment. Ultimately, its good locations should prove these investments fruitful (whether or not it achieves the 7-9% yields assumed), but a lot of capital will be required in order to get there. So far, equity investors have not shown much eagerness to fund this through a high stock price, as shareholders of FRT and REG have.

Net debt to EBITDA sits at a comfortable 4.8x (one of the lowest of its shopping center REIT peers), giving UE room to add leverage for acquisitions and redevelopments. TTM EBITDA covers trailing interest expenses a little over 5 times over. The company's weighted average cost of debt comes to 4.1%, and combined with equity, I calculate that the REIT's weighted cost of capital is 4.03%. This compares somewhat favorably to the 2019 acquisition cap rate of 5.5% as well as the estimated redevelopment yield of 7-9%.

In the last 12 months, UE has paid out 74% of its FFO, which gives it some cushion and ability to partially self-fund its investments, though much more capital will need to be raised. And the company's debt maturities are well-laddered so as not to worry about any one large refinancing hurdle in the near future.

Source: UE November Presentation

Valuation

At the beginning of 2015, the market valued UE at 19.5x FFO. Today, the market values UE at 17.4x TTM FFO. (FFO over the past four quarters actually comes to $1.19 per share, rather than the number seen below).

Data by YCharts

This compares to FRT's 21.5x trailing FFO, REG's 16.8x, and AKR's 18.9x. UE seems fairly valued, considering its short and not terribly impressive operating history as a stand-alone company.

When it comes to operating cash flow, however, UE does look cheaper.

Data by YCharts

And then, of course, we find UE relatively cheap based on price-to-sales compared to peers, though the valuation gap here is closing with AKR. Revenue has been edging down this year for UE, though, which lifts the P/S ratio higher than it would be otherwise.

Data by YCharts

By some important measurements, then, UE is cheaper than its peers, but that doesn't necessarily make it cheap on its own or on an absolute basis. The landlord has some significant challenges to tackle in the coming years, including retailer bankruptcies, 10 anchor tenant spaces in need of releasing (as of earlier this year), and the need to raise ample capital for investment purposes.

In terms of dividend yield, UE trades in the same range as AKR, California-based Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), and fellow Northeasterner Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA).

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

UE's revenue has fallen this year as the company sells off non-core properties and invests in new acquisitions and redevelopment projects. These investments should bear fruit in terms of increased FFO. Whether FFO growth will equal 5-6% per year as management expects, or rather comes in closer to 2.3% as Green Street Advisors predicts, remains to be seen.

Assuming UE is fairly valued, 5% FFO growth combined with the current 4.2% dividend yield renders a reasonably attractive expected total return over the next three years of 9.2% per year.

Assuming UE is undervalued by 10%, and that the market will reprice the stock upward to its fair value, the expected total return over the next three years comes to 12.5% per year.

In normal circumstances, this would be a decently attractive opportunity. But, in this case, I believe the downside is greater than the upside. What are the odds that the US economy slips into a recession in the next three years? Considering the shakiness of the economic data recently, as well as the widespread weakness around the globe, I'd say the odds are fairly high. If and when a recession comes, the consumer will cut back on spending, which will hurt retailers and in turn hurt their landlords.

In 2008-2009, most shopping center REITs had to cut their dividends, even most of the higher quality ones. Though UE's dividend is safe today, it's unknown how safe it would prove during the next recession. It very well could be held steady without being cut, as overall debt is low and occupancy at 93% is good while leaving room for growth. But the price of the stock would surely become more appealing than it is today.

Besides, I have a hard time understanding why management would be net sellers of the stock over the last 12 months if they view it as undervalued.

Source: NASDAQ

Granted, the executives are being compensated generously with stock options, but they appear to be disposing of that stock rather than holding onto it. The chief financial officer has disposed of over $100,000 worth of stock this year without buying. So has the chief investment officer. Of course, this could just be for diversification purposes or for some other reason besides pessimism about the near-term future of the stock. But it isn't reassuring, either.

In sum, the stock was a lot more attractive in August of this year when it yielded above 5%, adequately compensating investors for the risk, in my view. But now that margin of safety has shrunk, and the downside outweighs the upside, mostly due to the threat of a recession.

For exposure to shopping centers in New England (specifically the New York Tri-State area), I prefer UBA, though unfortunately it isn't offering a compelling value right now either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.