Launching Potential Multibaggers

If you subscribe now before the end of the year, you get a steep discount.

Potential Multibaggers pt. 11 has been launched already inside of the market place and you can read the article and look around on Potential Multibaggers for free during a 2-week free trial.

Even if you only have one or two multibaggers in your portfolio, the results will make you outperform the market by a wide margin.

The service focuses on finding multibaggers, stocks that go up 10 times or more in value over time.

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce From Growth To Value's Marketplace service, Potential Multibaggers.

Introduction

When it comes to investing, few things can make you as wealthy as holding stocks that go up 10 or even 100 times. These are called multibaggers, and my newly-launched Marketplace service Potential Multibaggers is set up to help you find premium growth stocks that have the potential to become tenbaggers or more over time but also to help investors to cut through the noise of the day-to-day action.

(Source)

There's more to the story

Just picking stocks that have the potential to become multibaggers is often the easiest part of a difficult job. The picking doesn't make it a multibagger yet. It is often a long and very volatile process before you get to the tenbagger status. There is a lot of noise in the market and even though it is said that you have to tune out the noise, it's not easy to make the distinction between noise and a fundamental change in the investment thesis. What is it that you should believe?

It's there that Potential Multibaggers can really make the difference for you. Holding on to a stock when it falls 20% on a day (or two), like Baozun (BZUN) recently, can be very hard. But if you look at the best stocks, with huge returns, this is not uncommon. Netflix (NFLX) dropped 40% on a day in 2011. Amazon (AMZN) lost 90% of its value in the dotcom crash. This kind of drops can make it painfully difficult to hold on to your Potential Multibaggers and cost you a huge amount of money over time. It's not easy to focus on the business fundamentals when a stock crashes like that.

If this kind of dramatic fall happens with your Potential Multibagger, I will be there to support you in the process, not just at the start, as many other stockpickers do. Helping investors cutting out the noise and concentrate on the substance is one of my primary motivations to launch the market place. The chat room will give you direct access to me and the frequent overviews you'll get will give my thoughts on the developments of Potential Multibaggers or stocks you and I are interested in.

Who is Potential Multibaggers for?

Potential Multibaggers is for long-term investors who want to find the cream of the crop of stocks and hold on to them until these stocks become beautiful multibaggers: 5-baggers, 10-baggers, maybe even 100-baggers one day.

Potential Multibaggers is not for impatient investors looking for a quick trade for a fast profit. We go for the really outsized returns of multibaggers, not for 50% gains and patience is needed for that.

Potential Multibaggers are sometimes very volatile and therefore Potential Multibaggers is not a service for investors who get sick of volatility. To get a tenbagger, you need patience, calmness and endurance and Potential Multibaggers can help you in that process. You still have to be able to stomach losers and volatility, but if you can share your worries, they are put into a context by me or other members of the community. And the reward is sweet, as the outperformance of 24% versus the S&P 500 shows.

The approach

A lot of readers will probably already know the concept of Potential Multibaggers from my previous articles. I have picked ten Potential Multibaggers already and I have written dozens of updates on them.

Well, that last sentence is not completely true. I have picked an eleventh Potential Multibagger already, which you can find inside Potential Multibaggers. I can say that, although the stock has been picked very recently, it is already up by 11%. There is still huge growth left, so don't worry. If you are curious, just subscribe to the Potential Multibaggers market place. There is no reason not to do it: there is a 2-week free trial and a money-back guarantee for yearly subscribers.

In the next few weeks, I will also launch a last Potential Multibagger, #12, available to everyone on the site, but after that, the articles go to the market place and the follow-up will be more personal and intense for subscribers.

The approach of Potential Multibaggers is simple: you take outstanding growth stocks and you hold on to them. Because these stocks can be risky sometimes, it is certain that you will have a few big losers but at the same time, your winners will make you outperform the market by a wide margin. After all, stocks can only go down by 100% and can go up by 1000s of percentages.

And that is not just the theory. The Potential Multibaggers portfolio has proven to beat the market in reality very convincingly. The results are outstanding so far:

(returns as of market close of November 26, 2019)

As you can see, the average stock in the Potential Multibaggers portfolio is up 42.41%, the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same periods 17.75% on average. That is an outperformance of 24.66% on average.

A subscription to Potential Multibaggers should pay back itself several times over and you get moral support from the author and the community.

What do you get if you subscribe?

At least one Potential Multibagger pick per month, with a full explanation of why in a longer-form article. These Potential Multibaggers will be exclusive for subscribers.

The portfolio of Potential Multibaggers.

My watchlist for Potential Multibaggers. If you want, you can jump the line and do your own analysis on stocks that I think are at least worth investigating.

Regular updates on stocks that are on our radar.

Regular exclusive articles about stocks that are no Potential Multibaggers but are in our portfolio or on our watchlist.

Updates on stocks that are Potential Multibaggers: how are the earnings? How to see a recent development? Why the big drop in the price of a stock and how to think about it?

Conviction ratings by the author. Sometimes certain developments can take the conviction up or sometimes down.

Occasional book reviews of investing books.

Occasional articles about certain themes. An example is an article around the theme Benioff's Babies, which is already published in Potential Multibaggers. It is the first of a series around companies that have ties with Salesforce (CRM).

Occasional IPO articles.

A chat room where you can ask questions to other members and to the author. You get the support here that you often need when your stocks are up or down a lot.

Subscribe now to get your discount

A subscription to Potential Multibaggers should prove itself over time, and our results so far support that: an average outperformance of more than 24% versus the S&P 500. The normal price is $49 per month or $399 per year.

There's even a better reason to not wait to subscribe: the first 50 members of Potential Multibaggers get an even better deal: 25% discount forever for yearly subscriptions. So you only pay $299 per year now for a full year. So don't hesitate to subscribe to Potential Multibaggers now. I'll be happy to welcome you.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, CRM, BZUN, SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.