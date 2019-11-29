PAK: Attractive Market Yields Are Around The Corner

Pakistan's KSE 100 index has advanced to the highest level in seven months. This bullish trend has come after the market has been under a bearish spell for the last five years. Further, the spike in the equity returns has come as the bond yields have begun to fall after peaking at ~14 percent. Thus, making the debt market relatively less attractive.

Global X Funds - Global X MSCI Pakistan (PAK) is, as of this writing, trading at the NAV of $7.31 with the P/E ratio of 7.20 and P/B ratio of 1.00. On the risk side, the fund has the following risk stats:

Monetary policy

As expected, a status quo at 13.25 percent in the recent monetary policy statement by SBP due to the following factors:

Treasury bill yields move up ahead of monetary policy

The cut-off yield on three-month paper rose to 13.59 percent from 13.29 percent in the previous auction held on 6th of November. The total amount of treasuries sold by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was PKR 179 billion.

Inflation rate has not come down to a comfortable level

In the recent report of SBP, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation clocked in at 11.04 percent as compared to 11.4 percent in the previous month. The rate was reduced, but the reduction was miniscule.

Foreign Reserves need further accretion in order to fund external liabilities

Although after entering IMF program, there is a consistent increase in the total Liquid FX Reserves of Pakistan. This is largely due to the improvement in the current account balance. In the last four years, Pakistan has for the first time booked a current account surplus of $99 million in October as opposed to the deficit of $1.2 billion in the same period last year.

Events that are going to have a material impact on PAK ETF are as follows:

Stabilization of PKR in the foreign exchange market. Expectation of investors regarding the mitigation of balance of payments deficit Fulfillment of IMF requirements FATF report

Conclusion

Keeping in view the policy measures taken by the current administration, PAK ETF is a very attractive investment for high-risk investors with a long investment horizon. Therefore, I give a strong buy rating to this ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.