Curb Your Enthusiasm, But Apple Still Will Hit $300

Case in point, Apple could be had for $175 around this time last year and went even lower as the market sold off in December.

Apple is getting more expensive

Apple (AAPL) is, by most accounts, the world's most successful company. Shareholders over the short and long term have been richly rewarded for their faith in the company. I wrote in my last Apple article that stocks tend to initially under-react to positive earnings news. This effect has been borne out in the price of Apple over the last month, as the stock has steadily drifted higher.

However, the sharp rise in the price of Apple somewhat belies its valuation. Apple is the most expensive it has been since 2007 when the iPhone was originally launched.

So, is Apple overvalued? Not necessarily. I remain bullish on Apple, but investors should curb their enthusiasm a bit on further price gains. One of management's goals is to transition as much revenue as possible from hardware to consumer services. This should lead to a higher valuation for Apple because subscription earnings are more stable than trying to make money by selling new and improved iPhones. Indeed, although the trend in earnings has always been up, Apple has seen periodic dips in hardware sales, putting a lid on its multiple compared to other companies like Microsoft (MSFT). Apple's service revenue, on the other hand, has done nothing but go up. This could justify a fundamentally higher valuation for Apple, as service revenue potentially grows from 20 percent of revenue to 50+ percent of revenue over time.

However, we can see that while top-line and bottom-line estimates for Apple are rising, the higher valuation gives Apple far to fall if iPhone sales fall short of expectations. Luckily, analyst estimates still have some catching up to do, so the company isn't quite as expensive as it appears.

I expect earnings for FY 2020 to come in a hair above $15 per share, and the multiple to come back to earth a little bit (22 to 20). This implies a 12-month price target of $300 for Apple. If you're long Apple, you shouldn't be too upset about this, as it implies over a 12 percent additional return for AAPL from the current price.

Where additional upside could come from

Apple is expected to launch a 5G iPhone sometime in 2020, and the company reportedly told supply chain partners to prepare for 100 million iPhone sales of the new phone. You'd have to make assumptions about average selling prices and the share count to determine the impact on Apple's stock, but it seems reasonable that the new iPhone could lead to sustained record-high EPS numbers.

Several times in Apple's history (2003-2005, 2011, 2013, and 2016 come to mind), analyst earnings estimates have been far too low and the share price has boomed. If the 5G iPhone will be as popular as early reports indicate (and Chinese tensions simmer down), this may be another case of early under-reaction to increased earnings. However, unlike the last three times when Apple's share price has boomed, the starting P/E ratio is much higher, somewhat capping the upside in the stock. Since iPhone sales are cyclical, Apple isn't likely to double in a couple of years from the current multiple, which it has before.

Conclusion

P/E ratios tend to revert to the mean over time. If the multiple for Apple reverts to its long-term average of say 15, then you get a price target for the stock of $225 per share, which means you could be right about increasing earnings and still lose money. This is something that happens to growth investors on a regular basis. If you're buying Apple now, you have to believe in the company's strategy for services will deliver sustained growth in EPS. For what it's worth, I believe Apple is an excellently managed company and deserves its multiple. The service business continues to grow like wildfire and the Apple ecosystem is in the early innings of potential profitability. However, investors shouldn't expect the stock to replicate 2019's returns in 2020. This said, $300 seems inevitable for Apple, barring a broader market collapse.

