Facebook's Total Yield From Its Buyback Program Will Push Its Stock Higher

This new level of buybacks will increase its total yield to over 2% of Facebook stock's market value. These payments represent a real return of capital for FB shareholders.

Right now the run rate of $6 to $8 billion in annual buybacks is 1.3% of its market value. I believe this will increase to at least $10 billion annually.

Facebook has just $6 billion left in the present program. So by the end of 2020, Facebook is likely to declare another goal for their buyback program.

Facebook's buyback program uses about 20% or higher of its FCF each quarter, or $1.3 billion. This is likely to increase to $1.5 billion in Q4.

Facebook's Buybacks Will Push Up Its Market Value

In the past two years, Facebook (FB) has gone on a binge in terms of buybacks. In fact, in one-quarter, buybacks represented greater than 100% of Facebook's available free cash flow that pays for the buybacks.

I believe that Facebook will likely renew its buyback program at the end of this year. The new expected buyback program will likely be at least 2 to 3% of its market value. This leads to a value of Facebook stock 20% higher than today.

Buybacks, Buybacks, and More Buybacks

Right now, I estimate it will complete about $6 to $8 billion in buybacks annually. This represents 34% of its last 12 months FCF.

In fact, in the last two years, over a rolling period of 12 months each quarter, buybacks have over 50% on average of FB's free cash flow. This can be seen in the table I put together below:

Source: Hake compilation of SEC documents

But to be more specific, in the last three quarters, Facebook has reduced its buybacks to about 20%+ of its FCF per quarter:

Source: Hake estimates using historical FB data

You can see in the table above that I estimate that $1.3 billion in buybacks will be made during Q4. This is based on my estimate of FCF. I made that estimate based on Facebook's guidance for Q4 2019 in the conference call for its Q3 earnings. You can also read about my estimate for that FCF in the Total Yield Value Guide.

Source: Hake, based on data compiled from FB's SEC filings

In the chart above, you can see that Facebook is slowly increasing its buybacks as a percentage of its adjusted FCF. I suspect that the long-term average is closer to 40% to 50% of FCF, not 20% as it is now. Based on that estimate, it is possible that FB will buy back $2.5 to $3 billion or so per quarter. That implies $10 to $12 billion per year, not the $6 billion or so now.

Facebook's Buyback Guidance

In Facebook's latest 10-Q filing, the company said that it still has $6.2 billion left in its buyback program (page 22). Given that FB is expected to do up to $1.5 billion a quarter in buybacks, including Q4 2019, it is likely that the company will announce a new buyback program sometime in Q1 or Q2 2020.

Facebook's last program was for $9 billion in share repurchases. If FB were to increase its buybacks closer to 40 to 50% of free cash flow, as mentioned above, the repurchase program would be completed well within one year.

That is why I suspect the new buyback program will be larger than $9 billion. I think it will be closer to $12 billion or higher.

Total Yield of Facebook Stock

Buybacks of $10 billion a year represent a 1.73% buyback yield of capital to Facebook shareholders ($10 billion / $532 billion). At $12 billion a year, the buyback yield represents 2.03% of its market value. This is the total yield for shareholders since FB does not pay a cash dividend.

Subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide are aware of the many reasons I have elucidated why buybacks represent a real return of capital to shareholders. I have found at least six major reasons why this is so. I have written up over 50 stocks in the Total Yield Value Guide that have large significant buyback programs whose stocks have risen as a result of them.

Facebook Valuation

To be conservative, I estimate that next year's FCF will be over $25 billion, up from about $22.3 billion in 2019. In the past several years, FB's FCF yield has averaged 3.75%:

Source: Hake

FB's value is therefore estimated to be about $684 billion. With today's shares outstanding this means the true value price per share is $239.74, or 19% higher than today:

Source: Hake

Since Q3 2017 shares outstanding have fallen 1.7%. If FB were to reduce its shares outstanding by say $12 billion, or 1.73% of today's market value, the value per share would increase to $243.97, or 21% above today's price:

Source: Hake

Summary and Conclusion

I project that Facebook will make over $25 billion in adjusted FCF next year. Given its average 3.75% FCF yield valuation metric over the past several years that puts FB's stock market value at $684 billion.

Facebook is likely to renew its buyback program next year. I expect it will be for at least $10 billion. I also estimate that FB can complete that buyback program within one year. This is because it has been increasing its share repurchases as a percent of FCF. At 40% of FCF, which is below its average of 50%, the buybacks would be $10 billion. That is close to 1.75% of its market value. This will lower the shares outstanding to just above 2.8 billion.

Therefore, the expected true value for Facebook stock is $244 per share ($684 billion divided by 2.8 billion shares outstanding).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.