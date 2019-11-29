Turkey's Credit Crisis Will Continue To Burn TUR Investors

Image Source: Business Insider

ETF Thesis

Investors of the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) have seen over a decade of stock depreciation despite record economic growth of 6-7% CAGR. This is largely due to the un-hedged nature of the exchange traded fund against the US dollar. In the event of the decline of the Lira, the net asset value of TUR would too fall as it holds constituents of the underlying index, the Borsa Istanbul (XU100), in Turkey's local currency. Furthermore, a currency devaluation was triggered by an ongoing economic crisis, which has compounded losses for TUR investors.

XU100 and Turkey's Credit Crisis

After decades of lavish spending on mass infrastructure projects; ease of access to U.S. denominated credit, and under the rule of a dictator reluctant to implement rational economic policies, Turkey has entered into a full-out recession by the end of Q22019.

In the meantime, share of TUR has plunged by over -50% Y/Y. Whilst the ETF is arguable cheap in terms of P/E, investors should note such discount is well justified by Turkey’s economic maelstrom. Furthermore, it is unlikely that issues would be resolved within the short term as the country’s credit crisis has not seen a recovery.

Turkey’s yield curve continues to maintain record levels, with yield to maturity ranging between 12.001% to 13.168%. The 3M to 2Y sovereign bonds are in backwardation, indicating significant headwinds to come in the short term. Meanwhile, 2Y to 10Y bonds are showing marginal signs of contango, and suggest a recovery might be on the table over a long-term horizon.

In the meantime, however, the continued debt crisis has caused the Lira to depreciate from 2 TRY/USD just 5 years ago to 5 TRY/USD as of now. This is bad news for TUR, as the ETF holds all of its constituents in its local currency. In addition, nearly all of Turkey’s sovereign debt are nominated in USD, with the private sector responsible for two-thirds of all of the country’s liabilities.

In terms of valuation, TUR is deceptively cheap with just 8 times earnings; 1-time EV/Sales, 6 times EV/EBITDA, and presents a dividend yield of 3.68% per annum. It’s leverage metrics, however, are not so rosy.

XU 100’s leverage metrics stand at 2.63x Net Debt/EBITDA and 1.09x Debt to EV. This is nearly double or triple to that of SPX’s Net Debt/EBITDA of 1.09x and Debt to EV of 0.34x.

To make matters worse, Turkey’s gross external debt has increased by 350% over the past 2 decades, which now stands at $450 billion USD with two-thirds are attributable to the private sector. Currently, TUR’s underlying companies possess over $13.8 billion in debt; generating $4.9 billion in EBITDA, and all while having a market cap of over $164 billion. In local currency, the numbers look worse, with the components' debt ballooning from 27.6 billion TRY in 2014 to 78.7 billion TRY in FY 2019.

Meanwhile, the overall background of the Turkish economy is making corporations in the private sector harder and harder to operate. Turkey has seen 2 quarters of GDP decline with the latest being -1.52% in Q22019, definitively forcing the country into a recession. Interest rates have also increased to 24%; alongside 19% inflation, 14% unemployment, and falling real wages. Usually in such times, the private sector would turn to the government for a bailout. However, due to a combination of Erdogan's poor leadership and lack of central bank liquidity, such actions may be an impossibility.

With over $450 billion owed by the entire country, debt stands at nearly 6x liquidity in terms of foreign reserves. Again, this problem is further compounded by Turkey’s budget deficit, which has increased by nearly 1,000% since the beginning of 2000 to 80534.4 million TRY in FY2019. With its staggering debt load and continued deficit every year, it is unlikely the government can stage a bailout of the country's struggling private sector.

A portion of this crisis can be attributed to the dictatorial powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish leader and his People’s Republican Party has been in power for over 16 years with an increasingly authoritative regime. One such example was the coup of 2016, where rebels were sentenced to life in prison and over one hundred thousand intellectuals allegedly supporting the incident were fired from public office. To maintain the regime’s validity, Erdogan must provide its people with panem et circenses via exuberant spending on infrastructure, such as Istanbul’s $12 billion international airport due to complete by FY2020. While deficit spending is usually the wise action taken in a recession, this is absolutely not the case in this incident. Due to high rates of default, banks are reluctant to issue TRY debt, forcing the Turkish government to borrow in USD to fund its infrastructure expansion. However, that very borrowing is also fueling the depreciation of the Lira, which would increase its payment obligations.

Moreover, it is likely such projects are merely for show and unlikely to generate revenues even if completed. On the other hand, austerity would not be possible as such action would likely sway popular opinion against Erdogan’s party, despite being much needed.

Summary

With a recession at full gallop; Lira headwinds, excessive USD borrowing due to ease of credit access, and the near impossibility of a government bailout, it is unlikely investors would see appreciation of TUR as any chance of recovery in the XU100 is minimal. To add insult to injury, nearly all of TUR's components do business inside of Turkey and thus generates its 180 billion TRY annual revenues but are obligated to pay debt and interest denominated in USD. With debt 10x that of earnings, and declining as the currency falls, TUR's components faces a series of problems which compounds on top of one another, making the ETF simply uninvestable.

With an estimated $138 billion debt payments from the private sector due next year; rising defaults, and a declining $80 billion foreign reserve, it is extremely likely XU100 will fall as a part of the country's nationwide credit crisis. As a result, I rate TUR a Sell, and investors in emerging markets are strongly encouraged to look elsewhere for exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.