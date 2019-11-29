Workday Looks To Maintain Recent Upside Momentum After Earnings

The stock experienced a pullback recently and that put the stock in oversold territory for a brief period.

The company has grown its earnings and its revenue at an above-average pace over the last few years.

Application software firm Workday (WDAY) has been performing very well in recent years, both the company and the stock. The company is set to report fiscal 2020 third quarter earnings results on Tuesday and investors are expecting good things from the California-based company.

Workday provides its customers with various solutions to human and capital resource decisions. The cloud-based software can help with such tasks as general accounting, accounts receivable, accounts payable as well as human resource management.

Analysts are expecting the company to earn $0.37 per share on revenue of $920.78 million. The company earned $0.31 per share in the third quarter of 2019, meaning that analysts expect earnings growth of 19.4%. Revenue came in at $723 million last year, so it's expected to grow at a rate of 27.4%.

As impressive as the expected earnings and revenue growth rates are, they would actually be lower than what the company posted in the second quarter. Earnings were up 42% in the second quarter and revenue was up 32%.

Over the last three years, the annual earnings growth has averaged 129% and revenue has grown at a rate of 34%. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 24% for 2020 as a whole while revenue is expected to grow by 27.3%.

Workday's management efficiency measurements are good with a return on equity of 18.3% and a profit margin of 13.8%.

The stock's P/E ratio is high at 113 and it doesn't pay a dividend, so it is definitely a growth stock and not a value oriented investment.

Recent Selloff Put Workday in Oversold Territory

Since the beginning of 2017, Workday has been on an incredible tear. The stock is up over 170% and was up almost 240% before a recent pullback. The pullback could be providing investors with an opportunity to get into the stock. From the peak on July 11 through the low on October 23, the stock fell over 32%. It has since bounced back 18%.

There are a couple of things that jumped out at me from the weekly chart. First, both the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings were both in oversold territory for the first time since the end of 2016 thanks to the recent pullback. The indicators have since reversed course with the rally in the last six weeks.

The second thing that jumped out at me was how the stock seemed to find support at its 104-week moving average. This moving average represents two years' worth of data and the stock hasn't really tested it since the first quarter of 2017.

We also see that the weekly closing lows from 2016 and 2018 form a trend line and the stock just tested that trend line with the pullback in the third quarter.

Two Out of Three Sentiment Indicators are Leaning to the Pessimistic Side

Turning our attention to the sentiment toward Workday, we see that two out of the three indicators I always check ahead of earnings are showing signs of pessimism. There are 35 analysts covering the stock with 19 "buy" ratings, 14 "hold" ratings, and two "sell" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 54.3% and that is below average and indicates slightly more pessimism toward the stock than the average stock.

The short interest ratio is at 5.20 which is above average and also indicates slightly more pessimism toward Workday than the average stock. The ratio was pretty high back in July but then fell through the end of October. The mid-November reading showed a jump as the number of shares sold short increased and the average daily trading volume dropped sharply.

The put/call ratio is at 0.676 and this is the one area where we are seeing more optimism toward Workday than the average stock. There are 54,137 puts open at this time and 80,028 calls open. The ratio is well below the average ratio which is in the 1.0 range and the current reading is lower than the 0.85 reading we saw on August 29 - the last earnings report for the company.

My Overall Take on Workday

With the fundamental indicators being better than the average stock, the chart pointing to a reversal after the recent pullback, and the sentiment being skewed toward the bearish side, I am bullish on Workday as a long-term investment.

I view the bearish sentiment from a contrarian perspective. Should the company beat earnings and continue to show the strong growth pattern it has shown for the last few years, analysts and short sellers may be forced to switch camps. If short sellers are forced to cover their positions, this can add buying pressure to a stock that is already rallying.

Workday does have a history of beating earnings estimates and has done so in each of the last eight earnings reports. Even though the company has beaten estimates, the stock hasn't reacted in a positive manner each time. In fact, the pattern seems to be that the stock falls after the earnings reports more times than not. What this suggests to me is that the optimism ahead of earnings is greater than the actual optimism following the report. However, within a few days to a few weeks after the earnings reports, the stock has tended to stabilize and then resume its upward trend.

If you own the stock already, I don't suggest that you sell it ahead of earnings, but you should be prepared if the pattern plays out like it has in the recent past. If you are looking to add the stock to your portfolio, I would suggest waiting until after the report and then look to buy it in a few days. Even in the instances where the stock gapped higher after earnings, it pulled back after the initial surge.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.