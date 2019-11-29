Platinum Weekly: Platinum Market Set To Post A Small Deficit This Year

Against this, we maintain our bullish view for the rest of the year, and have price targets that reflect upside of about 12%.

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) .

Like gold and silver, platinum is undermined by the stronger dollar and the risk-on environment, reducing the monetary demand for the precious metal. However, we believe that the market is pricing in a too optimistic macro scenario, making global risk asset prices vulnerable to a violent sell-off in case of investor disappointment. Since we believe that the VIX is ripe for a noticeable rebound by year-end, we expect a renewed surge in haven demand, which should benefit platinum and therefore exert upward pressure on PLTM.

The platinum market is expected to post a small deficit this year, according to the WPIC, as the ETF buying frenzy so far this year has more than offset the weakness in other demand components and the slight increase in supply. This comes in line with our fundamental view.

Against this, we maintain our bullish view for PLTM for the rest of the year, having set a target at $10 per share.

About PLTM, PPLT

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM), which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Taking into account the total cost, however, PLTM is more costly than PLTM due to the higher spread (0.10% for PPLT vs 1.08% for PLTM over the past 60 days.

But given the lower expense ratio for PLTM, we expect more flows into PLTM. As such, the higher level of liquidity of PLTM will reduce the spread.

Consequently, we believe the total cost for PLTM will ultimately move below than for PPLT.

Speculative positioning

Speculators lifted well their net long position in Nymex platinum over November 12-19, to the tune of 181,300 oz – representing 4% of OI and 2% of annual physical consumption. The Nymex platinum spot price jumped by 3.8% over the corresponding period.

The net spec length has surged significantly by 1.481 million oz since the start of the year – representing 18% of annual physical consumption. Despite this, the Nymex platinum spot price has underperformed, as the chart below shows.

This reflects, in our view, weak demand from automotive. While platinum’s spec positioning could improve further in the months ahead, it starts becoming stretched on the long side, limiting the deployment of “dry powder” to push platinum spot prices higher.

Implications for PLTM, PPLT: From a positioning perspective, we do not expect a substantial addition of net long speculative positions in Nymex platinum. The impact on platinum spot prices and thus PLTM should therefore be limited.

Investment positioning

ETF investors slashed their platinum holdings by 20 koz last week, marking a first week of outflows over the past three.

While ETF investors have liquidated about 26 koz over the past month, they remain deep net buyers of 918 koz since the start of the year. Platinum ETF holdings have surged by 41% since the start of the year. Across the precious metals space, platinum has received the largest ETF flows since the start of the year.

The surge in ETF demand for platinum has absorbed the extra supply from the market, pushing the platinum market into a small surplus this year, according to the WPIC.

Implications for PLTM, PPLT: Because platinum remains “cheap” compared to its peers, we expect ETF investors to continue to add platinum to their ETF holdings. This is supportive of platinum spot prices and thus PLTM.

Fundamentals

The WPIC expects the platinum market to reach a small deficit of 30,000 oz in 2019, compared with a prior forecast of a surplus 345,000 oz. The revision is due to a larger increase in ETF demand than initially factored in.

Platinum demand is forecast to increase by 12% this year, as the rise in investment demand (1.095 million oz, principally from ETFs) is set to more than offset the declines in other demand components.

Total supply is forecast to increase by 2% this year, reflecting increases in both mine supply (+1%) and recycling supply (+3%). The largest contributor to mine supply growth (in oz) will remain South Africa (+50 koz or +1%), followed by Russia (+30 koz or +1%). The largest contributor to recycling supply is set to come from autocatalyst (+75 koz or +5%).

However, the WPIC expects the platinum market to flip back into a surplus in 2020, to the tune of 670 koz, principally because the consultancy does not expect a repeat of the ETF buying frenzy next year.

Implications for PLTM, PPLT: In line with our fundamental analysis, the massive increase in investment demand for platinum has pushed the platinum market into a deficit this year. Contrary to the WPIC, however, we would not be surprised to see a repeat of ETF buying like this year in 2020, principally because the fundamental reasons for owning platinum remain well in place. As platinum is still abnormally cheap, its demand profile is diversified, and platinum posses safe-haven characteristics similar to gold and silver, we expect investors to continue to assert upside exposure to the precious metal until the value is fully captured. This is positive for platinum spot prices and therefore PLTM.

Closing thoughts

Like its peers gold and silver, PLTM is undermined by the upward pressure in the dollar index and the prevailing in risk-on mood, reducing safe-haven demand for platinum. Having said that, we believe that the market will transition from risk-on to risk-off, principally because a too optimistic macro scenario is priced in, making the recent moves in global risk assets increasingly unstable.

From a fundamental viewpoint, the platinum market is tighter than what most investors thought, principally because of the surge in investment demand for the precious metal. The positive fundamentals should therefore lend support to PLTM.

Against this, we maintain our bullish view on PLTM, expecting a high of $10 per share by year-end.

