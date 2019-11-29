Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Dec. 2

Two smaller banking All-Stars should also announce their second raise of the year.

The Bank of Montreal is the only one of Canada's Big Five scheduled to announce an increase.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Here we go. After a quiet week, the majority of Canada's banks are scheduled to report earnings this week. The good news for investors, a trio of banking All-Stars are expected to announce their second dividend raise of the year.

Of note all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Expected Dividend Increases

Bank of Montreal (BMO)[TSX:BMO]

Current Streak: 7 years

7 years Current Yield: 4.03%

4.03% Earnings: Tuesday, Dec 3

What can investors expect: The Bank of Montreal is the lone member of the Big Five that is scheduled to announce a dividend increase. Since the streak began, it has consistently raised dividends twice a year - once with second quarter results, and again with fourth quarter results.

BMO's dividend growth average has hovered around 5% annually, although it has been on an upwards trend. In 2019, the company paid out 7.4% more than it had in 2018.

In three of the last four quarters, the bank raised dividends by $0.03 per share. The lone exception came last December when it raised by four cents. Is this the start of a new trend? I'm going to go out on a limb and say "yes", the bank will match that of last year's fourth quarter raise.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 3.88% $0.04 $1.07

As an aside, I'd like to point out that the Bank of Montreal remains undervalued. When it comes to the Big Five banks, they all have predictable trading patterns. Like clockwork, they always return to trade in line with historical averages.

Case in point, take a look at the Bank of Montreal's F.A.S.T. Graph below:

As you can see, whenever BMO dips below its normal P/E ratio, it always returns to the mean. As such, accumulating any of the Big Five when they trade below their normal P/E has proven to be an effective strategy.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF)[TSX:LB]

Current Streak: 11 years

11 years Current Yield: 5.72%

5.72% Earnings: Wednesday, Dec 4

What can investors expect: Laurentian Bank is the smallest among all banking All-Stars. However, it also sports the second-longest growth streak of the bunch. Much like BMO, it has a history of raising dividends twice a year.

Outside of reliable dividend growth, Laurentian Bank shareholders have not had much to celebrate. Over the past five-years, Laurentian's share price is down by almost 10%. The good news, it seems the company is finally turning a corner. As of writing, it has gained 18.18% in 2019, topping all of Canada's Big Five banks.

Along with its share price, the dividend growth rate has also been on the decline. The company has not raised by more than a penny since June of 2016. Is this the quarter it breaks its streak?

I'm not convinced. Laurentian has the highest yield of all banks, and it is currently undergoing a pretty significant branch re-modeling and is transforming itself into a more digitized bank. There is however, an outside chance that the company surprises to the upside with a $0.015 or $0.02 per share raise. This would be a clear vote of confidence from management that the company is on the right track.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 1.52% $0.01 $0.67

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF)[TSX:NA]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 3.83%

3.83% Earnings: Wednesday, Dec 4

What can investors expect: Just outside the Big Five you'll find National Bank. Since it already raised dividends in the second quarter, the company has technically already achieved a decade of dividend growth. However, the streaks only reset every calendar year. National Bank has the same dividend raise pattern as its peers mentioned above.

National Bank owns one of the strongest dividend growth rates among the banking All-Stars. In 2019, it has paid out 9% more than in 2018. This rate is second only to Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)[TSX:TD].

National Bank also has one of the lowest payout ratios in the industry. As such, investors can expect high single-digit dividend growth to continue.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 4.41-5.88% $0.03-0.04 $0.71-072

