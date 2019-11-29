Bilibili Is Way Too Expensive

However, the valuation is far too high for such an early stage company, especially one that is losing money.

Since its IPO in early 2018, Bilibili(BILI) has done incredibly well, generating over 60% returns for IPO buyers. While Bilibili has shown fast growth, however, it has continued to generate losses and trades at an incredible valuation for such a small company.

What is Bilibili?

BILI is pretty much the largest ACG content provider in China. It started as a forum and has evolved into a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games.

BILI mainly monetizes its audience using advertising, selling online content like special effects or in game items, and also sells ACG related merchandise through their e-commerce platform.

High quality company but with problems

If BILI wasn't so expensive, we would've considered buying it. There is no doubt that users are highly engaged and sticky, with users spending 83min per day on BILI and with 12 month retention rate exceeding 80%.

The site differentiates itself from other online discussion sites in multiple ways, including requiring users to pass a 100 question test to post comments and upload videos, which we personally found hilarious. So far, there are 62mil people who have passed this test. Since the test is quite hard, from what we've heard, the users who pass it are definitely seriously engaged.

Other than having great engagement, BILI is also growing very quickly, with both users and revenue growing faster QOQ in Q3. It has found multiple ways to monetize users, and its revenue diversification initiatives have allowed it to grow as much faster rates than its core gaming business.

It also has investment from both Tencent and Alibaba, making it one of the rare tech firms in China with backing from both these companies.

Despite all these positives, however, BILI has several problems that make it far too risky to be a recommended investment.

For example, while BILI is showing fast growth, it's content is specialized and its TAM is limited, with the ACG market forecasted to hit just 62bil RMB, or just 8x the current revenue ARR.

Drilling down a bit further, the ACG end market is forecast to hit RMB 62 billion by 2023. As China's leading online Gen Z entertainment platform and the leader in the ACG field, we are well positioned to capitalize this market boom and grow our position. Source: Q3 2019 call

For a supposed growth company, this TAM seems quite small. For reference, it would mean less than 4 years of growth at the current revenue growth rate.

Profitability has also been quite poor, with gross margins only at ~19%, which is terrible for an internet company like BILI. Yes, it has improved slightly from ~18.7%, but with the fast growth, we would have expect more economies of scale. BILI is also unprofitable on a bottom line basis, with fast growing operating expenses more than offsetting gross profits. Yes, operating loss margins are declining, but not by much. In Q3, loss from operations increased by 63% even though revenues grew by 72%. Management has mentioned that they plan to improve the bottom line in the long term, but there is no concrete plan and its not clear what management means by long term.

Creating additional operating efficiency also further improved our gross profit margin. Longer term, we believe our monetization efforts, higher-paying user conversion rates and the scale will yield and improve the bottom line. Source: Q3 2019 call

It is possible that the losses stem from short term investments in marketing to help grow the user base, and that profitability would be much higher if management didn't keep pushing this lever. While this is true, we should note that many other companies we have researched like HUYA are profitable even while spending heavily on UA.

Valuation

Valuation is the biggest problem we have with BILI. BILI is very similar to many other Chinese super apps that allow users to do pretty much everything, it's just more focused on ACG. However, BILI has a ridiculously high valuation of $5.31bil despite the fact that it only has 128mil MAUs, representing over $40 per MAU, despite only around 38% growth. HUYA, meanwhile, trades at $32 per MAU despite having nearly 50% growth and being profitable. Many other Chinese companies like WB and YY also trade at a lower valuation per MAU than BILI.

Its largest segment, gaming, is showing slowing growth, with Q2 results showing just 16% growth(Q2 is more indicative of sales growth due to the major gaming regulation in the back half of 2018). The TAM is limited, as we have mentioned earlier, so growth may slow in the next few years.

Investors should also note that BILI trades as an ADR and faces many of the same risks other Chinese companies listed in the US face, like the VIE holding structure and different reporting standards. Given that there are other profitable and fast growing internet companies that trade at cheaper multiples than BILI(like HUYA, which we've written about here), there really is no reason to buy BILI.

Risks

The main risk to our BILI bear case is if BILI starts to show substantial operating leverage. This would help BILI narrow losses much faster and allow it to reach profitability at a lower revenue number. Substantial operating leverage would likely lead to greater confidence in BILI and could drive up its share price substantially.

Even though it burns about 200mil RMB in OCF per quarter, BILI doesn't have a liquidity issue currently as it has over 8.2bil RMB in cash and cash equivalents and has access to debt if needed, giving it a lot of breathing room. It does have 3.5bil RMB of debt, but its not clear when this will be due. Liquidity could also represent a substantial risk if BILI's cash burn rate increases. With the current burn rate, we think a capital raise will be needed in about 10-12 quarters.

Takeaway

Overall, BILI is a fast growing company with incredibly engaged users, which means it should do well in the future, but for a Chinese company that is losing money, it is trading at pretty ridiculous valuations. There are just far more better alternatives if an investor wants exposure to China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.