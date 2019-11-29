Provention Bio: The Time Is Right For Teplizumab - High Potential Upside, Low Valuation, Milestones Approaching

The back half of 2019 was a turbulent ride for small cap biotech stocks largely due to an oversupply of shares via an onslaught of capital raises and IPO’s in the space, coupled with pre-election rhetoric out of Washington threatening drug price regulation.

The biotech and small-cap pharma sector is now better capitalized heading into 2020, and so far there is no consensus once again on prescription pricing bills going through Congress, hence the renewed positive sentiment in the sector of late. We expect this run to continue into the beginning of 2020, particularly with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference approaching and institutional investors seeking to add new ideas to their portfolios. Unfortunately for some companies (but fortunately for investors), there have been positive catalysts that have gone largely unrewarded, due to October’s downturn such as Eiger BioPharmaceutical’s (EIGR) affirming data for lonafarnib in the treatment of hepatitis D and FDA approval for Foamix Pharmaceutical’s (FOMX) Amzeeq™ for moderate to severe acne.

Provention Bio (PRVB) also got caught up in this trend after announcing ground breaking data for teplizumab, which demonstrated the ability to delay Type I diabetes (T1D) onset for at least 2 years, with the possibility of long-term prevention in some patients. After the trial results were announced and the stock rose to over $22.00 per share intraday, a retracted capital raise in mid-June sent the stock down to sub-$10 levels where it has remained since. The company ultimately did capitalize, raising approximately $63 million in September from high quality investors and Amgen (AMGN) which contributed $20 million to the collective financings. Shares of PRVB are now starting to inflect, and as we move into 2020, investor appreciation of the teplizimab data for reducing the risk of T1D onset is likely to increase, as well as the prospects for Provention Bio, particularly with important milestones on the near-term horizon.

We forecast that teplizumab has the potential to achieve peak sales of $2 billion in the U.S. alone, and based on our discounted cash flow projections, PRVB shares could rise as high as $21 based on a present value estimate for teplizumab of $1.35 billion. There is also the potential for Provention Bio to attract a strategic partner to market teplizumab in territories around the world suggesting an even bigger opportunity. With an enterprise value today of approximately $370 million, PRVB shares appear significantly undervalued relative to the teplizumab opportunity. Approaching milestones include the outcome of Provention’s Type B meeting with FDA expected to be announced before year-end. Should the FDA allow the company to file for regulatory approval of teplizumab next year, this would be a major de-risking event and would further validate the strength of the T1D onset prevention opportunity. Additionally, a clear path forward for early approval is likely to be attractive to major drug companies that are leaders in the diabetes treatment segment such as Eli-Lilly (LLY), Sanofi (SNY), Merck (MRK), and Novo Nordisk (NVO), which could partner with Provention or acquire the Company outright.

Outcome of FDA Meeting A Key Inflection Point: Provention has stated that it expects to meet with U.S. regulators in 4Q 2019 to discuss submitting a biologics license application (or BLA) to the FDA for teplizumab approval based on the results of the Phase 2 T1D prevention trial (AKA the “At-Risk” study). The ability of teplizumab to avert the onset of diabetes in patients at risk for developing the disease is unprecedented and results from the At-Risk trial are compelling. As such, it seems likely that the FDA will allow Provention to file for marketing approval on these results.

Independent sponsors lend credibility to the At Risk study results. While Provention acquired teplizumab from MacroGenics (MGNX), the At Risk trial was conducted by a consortium of independent diabetes research institutions including TrialNet, a diabetes research network, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), and the American Diabetes Association (ADA). This lends significant credibility to the study’s design and results, and has raised the visibility of teplizumab as an important breakthrough for the T1D community.

The objective and design of the “At Risk Study is shown below. A key is that patients had to test positively for two (2) or more auto-antibodies associated with T1D onset as well as dysglycemia (abnormal glucose levels) to qualify for entry into the study. Research suggests that 75% of patients with these characteristics will develop T1D in 5 years.

While only a single 14-day course of teplizumab therapy was administered in the trial, the results demonstrated a clear response for patients on therapy vs. those receiving placebo. The clinical onset of T1D was delayed by two years for teplizumab-treated patients compared to placebo patients, a highly statistically significant outcome (p=0.006).

Results of the TrialNet Consortium T1D “At-Risk” Study for Teplizumab

Important takeaways from the trial results are:

At 60 months, 57% of teplizumab treated patients were diabetes-free compared to 28% in the placebo arm. One subject was followed out to 7 years (88 months).

The median time to the diagnosis of T1D was 48.4 months in the teplizumab group and 24.4 months in the placebo group.

The annualized rates of diagnosis of T1D were 14.9% per year in the teplizumab group and 35.9% per year in the placebo group.

The daily burden of T1D makes any delay clinically meaningful, and many endocrinologists and general practitioners agree that the two-year delay in T1D diagnosis is significant.

The study also demonstrated that teplizumab can be safely administered in children who are at risk for T1D. 75% of study participants who received teplizumab experienced an AE related to blood or bone marrow such as lymphopenia, however these events were transient and consistent with the known safety profile of the drug.

Importantly, the subjects in the study continue to be observed, and additional longer-term safety and efficacy results are expected in the future.

The results of the TrialNet At-Risk study received significant attention, and were published in the in the New England Journal of Medicine, and highlighted in the Journal, Nature. Subsequent to these publications, in August 2019, the FDA granted teplizumab Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), and in October, the European Medicines Administration (EMA) granted PRIME status for teplizumab. The strength of the study results, the independence of the consortium that conducted the trial, and the FDA and EMA granting priority regulatory status to teplizumab, bodes well for Provention and suggests that a BLA filing for early review is likely, with potential approval in 2020.

Key opinion leaders and practicing physicians seem enthusiastic about the At Risk study results and the ability to use teplizumab in the clinic. Below are quotes from study investigators and clinicians.

“It’s a very prolonged effect after a single two-week course of the antibody,” said Lucienne Chatenoud, an immunologist from the Necker Hospital for Sick Children in Paris. “This is, in view of all clinical diabetologists, a real measure of robustness. You are really delaying the onset of insulin therapy.” “I seriously can’t express enough what a landmark trial this is,” said Carla Greenbaum, an endocrinologist at the Benaroya Research Institute in Seattle, Washington, who leads TrialNet, the academic consortium behind the prevention study. “I can assure you, if you talk to people who have diabetes, they would jump up and down for two years free of their disease”. Dr. Kevan Herold, M.D., Professor of Immunobiology and Medicine at Yale University, lead author of the study, stated, "These results have real clinical meaning for individuals at-risk of developing clinical type 1 diabetes such as family members of patients. Delaying the onset of clinical T1D may mean the disease burden could be postponed to a point at which patients are better able to manage their disease such as after infancy, elementary school, high school or even college. With PRV-031 (teplizumab), we may now be able to intervene and fundamentally change the progression of T1D for these at-risk subjects. In addition, we look forward to learning more as we observe patients during the study's follow-up period, which will also evaluate the long-term outcomes for those in whom the diagnosis of disease has been delayed to see if they will be diagnosed with T1D or are protected." Delaying or preventing T1D onset has important implications. According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 40,000 people are diagnosed each year in the U.S. with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), and in Europe, a similar number of individuals are diagnosed. A study published in the peer-reveiwed journal PLOS ONE estimates that each year T1D costs the U.S. $14.4 billion in medical costs and lost income, and if the disease were eliminated by therapeutic intervention, an estimated $10.6 billion incurred by a new cohort and $422.9 billion incurred by the existing number of T1D patients over their lifetime could be avoided. The expected lifetime costs for patients newly diagnosed with T1D is shown below.

Expected Lifetime Medical and Indirect Costs Among a Cohort of Patients Newly Diagnosed with T1D (2005 U.S. Dollars)

The disease burden is obviously high with patients requiring exogenous insulin, glucose monitoring, and diet control for their entire lives. Based on an article in Forbes, the average T1D patient must endure 65,000 injections over their lifetime. Complications of diabetes such as retinopathy, nephropathy, neuropathy, and cardiovascular disease are the major causes of morbidity and mortality in people with T1D, while severe hypoglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis are also associated with high mortality rates, particularly in younger patients, according to the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

A child diagnosed with the disease is tough news for both the child and parent, and a new therapeutic intervention to slow onset or prevent the disease entirely would likely be well-received, particularly given that the average life span of patients with T1D is estimated to be 16 years shorter than individuals without the disease.

Additional milestones expected in 2020. In addition to the outcome of the company’s Type B meeting with FDA, key catalysts and milestones in the coming months for PRVB include: longer-term data from the TrialNet At-Risk study, the potential for strategic partnerships for teplizumab on a regional basis or with a global pharmaceutical company, and the completion of enrollment of Provention’s Protect Study in newly diagnosed T1D patients.

In Dr. Herold’s prior quote, the investigator notes that TrialNet continues to follow up on patients in the At-Risk study, and longer-term outcomes will be assessed beyond the trial’s 60-month study period. New data from the trial could add additional color around the robustness of teplizumab versus placebo, however, Provention has not given timelines for such data as the TrialNet consortium is responsible for future study data and publications. Such information, should it become available next year, may play a role in the agency’s decision on approval for teplizumab.

In addition to targeting patients at-risk for developing T1D, Provention is testing teplizumab in a Phase 3 trial called the PROTECT study, in which patients are treated with the therapy within 6 weeks of being clinically diagnosed with T1D. The company believes that early intervention of newly diagnosed patients can offer the ability to preserve remaining Beta cells in the pancreas, which could retain remaining endogenous insulin production and delay or reduce the severity of T1D. With 40,000 newly diagnosed T1D patients in the U.S. each year, this may be an additional sizeable market opportunity for teplizumab if the PROTECT trial is successful. Enrollment of this study is expected to complete in 4Q 2020, with study results anticipated in 2022.

Provention continues to advance a pipeline of additional product candidates to prevent the onset of, or treat, autoimmune diseases such as refractory Celiac disease (partnered with Amgen) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Phase 1b results for the SLE therapy are expected in 1Q 2020, and the Celiac disease program is anticipated to begin enrolling patients in a Phase 2b study in 1H 2020.

Estimated market potential of $2 billion at peak for teplizumab in the U.S. The target market for teplizumab will likely be children, and there are approximately 20,000 individuals <20 years old who are diagnosed each year in the U.S with T1D. The majority of those cases are due to autoimmune factors, yet a challenge for Provention will be to find those cases, as screening for T1D antibodies in the U.S. is not very prevalent at the moment because no therapy exists to prevent the disease. According to an article published in the World Journal of Diabetes, “T1D is now a predicable disease with the measurement of islet autoantibodies and prevention will naturally follow. To prevent T1D, general population screening for islet autoantibodies is needed along with a safe and specific therapy for disease intervention.” Notably, Finland institutes broad screening practices for T1D, and if teplizumab obtains U.S. marketing approval, Provention, diabetes foundations in the U.S., other patient advocacy groups and charitable organizations such as the Hemsley Trust could promulgate a similar approach. Meanwhile, we assume that in the first year or two of teplizumab availability, those with family history of T1D diabetes, particularly children or siblings of those diagnosed, would be the initial targets for testing and teplizumab therapy if positive for T1D autoantibodies coupled with dysglycemia.

Based on these assumptions, the rising incidence of T1D, and that T1D screening is expected to increase with teplizumab availability, we estimate that the therapy could achieve sales of $500 million by 2025, and grow to approximately $1.5 billion by 2030 in the U. S. targeting the At-Risk population alone. Assuming that the company’s PROTECT study proves out early intervention when patients are first diagnosed (“New Onset”), this could add another $500-$600 million to peak sales, bringing the estimated total U.S. opportunity to $2 billion at peak (assumes ~42% of the At Risk T1D population <20 years old receives teplizimab dosing). International sales could expand the market opportunity, as well as use in adults assuming that screening becomes more widespread globally. Additionally, we assume that the At-Risk and New Onset populations are distinct. Given that most patients will eventually progress to T1D, there is an opportunity for some to get treated in both the At-Risk setting, then again as a New Onset patient, which is not factored into our estimates.

Recent capital raise removes overhang; valuation suggests favorable entry point. Provention raised net proceeds of $62.7 million in late September from an equity financing with institutional investors and a private placement for $20 million with Amgen. Shares in the offering were priced at $8.00. These financings were validating, and importantly, the company’s cash balance of ~$95 million funds the company to bring teplizumab to the market early, if FDA talks go well. We estimate a present value of $1.35 billion for PRVB shares, or $21 per share, based on a discounted cash flow analysis, suggesting that the stock is undervalued relative to the teplizumab opportunity. Our discounted cash flow assumptions are based on earnings before interest and tax [EBIT] through 2030, a $120,000 price per course of teplizumab, a gross margin of 70% and factor in 2 years of losses before teplizumab's launch and a discount rate of 15%. Other than teplizumab, none of PRVB’s pipeline programs are factored into our financial assumptions for the company.

We believe the ups and downs of the biotech market in recent months has yielded a favorable entry point on PRVB with potential significant upside as the regulatory path for Teplizumab becomes clearer. And now the Company has the capital to execute on its strategy.

