Delek US Holdings: Another Major Insider Buy At A Refinery Stock

Over the past year, I have made solid profits in two refinery stocks after I bought them after significant insider buys.

One of the incongruities of the market this year has involved the energy sector. Even as domestic energy production has continued its decade-long surge, the sector has been one of the worst-performing ones in the market so far here in 2019.

Even as the S&P 500 is up approximately 25% for the year at all-time highs, the overall energy sector has barely budged from where it was to start the year. Oil is down some 20% from a year ago, and natural gas prices have declined nearly 40% over that time frame. Small E&P concerns have been among the hardest hit in the industry as financing has dried up as private equity and other funding sources are now increasingly focused on cash flow generation instead of production growth at any cost.

Energy services concerns have also taken it on the chin in 2019, as the rig count has fallen even as production continues to rise.

One of the few sub-sectors that has done well in the past few quarters is that of the refiners. Not surprisingly, a lot of the rallies in these stocks were preceded by insider buying.

PBF Energy (PBF) has done well in recent months as Mexico's richest man, "Carlos Slim," continues to consistently buy large chunks of this name through an entity he controls. He has amassed nearly 20% of the company now via these purchases.

An over $1.8 million insider purchase in December of 2018 got me into industry giant Valero (VLO) via some buy-write orders to start 2019. It was a profitable trade especially considering the dividend payouts I received while the trade ran its course before expiring in the market.

Now we have the first insider trading in Delek US Holdings (DK) in quite some time. On November 15th, a director bought nearly $1 million in new shares. This is the first insider buying I can find in this stock since March of 2017. It comes following scores of insider sells over that time frame.

Delek owns and operates four independent refineries as well as hundreds of miles of pipelines for oil and refined products, approximately 600 miles of a crude oil gathering system and roughly 280 retail stores. The company is based just outside of Nashville and currently sports a market cap of approximately $2.7 billion.

The stock is close to where it began the year, but off nearly 20% from recent highs. The company posted mixed Q3 results on November 4th. Its third-quarter accomplishments are highlighted below.

Source: Company Presentation

The stock sells for approximately 10 times earnings and also sports just north of a three percent dividend yield. Delek also bought back $43 million worth of its own shares in the third quarter. The company generated just over $200 million of operating cash flow in the quarter, which is impressive. Delek also seems to have a solid balance sheet.

Source: Company Presentation

Analysts have not been sanguine on this name in 2019. Hold and Sell ratings from analysts have slightly outnumbered Buy ratings throughout the year and that carry on after third-quarter results. Of course, PBF Energy and Valero were not all that liked by analysts when insiders started buying either. Therefore, I have established a "watch item" holding in Delek via some buy-write orders hoping to profit from insider buying on my third refinery play here in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK, PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.