REIT Money Has Moved West

The group of institutions and big money known as the “REIT Mafia” has historically preferred coastal property. Major coastal metros like NYC and San Francisco have enjoyed lower cap rates and the REITs with properties focused in coastal areas have benefited from higher trading multiples. Presently, however, the REIT mafia’s preference seems to have shifted west. Specifically, California focused REITs now trade at a substantial premium and NYC concentrated REITs no longer do.

The average (mean) REIT trades at 18.7X 2020 estimated AFFO. (Capital IQ consensus estimates and closing prices as of 11/22/10).

REITs that identify California or a California submarket as their greatest geographic exposure trade at an average AFFO multiple of 22.7X. In contrast REITs identifying NYC as their primary market trade at 17.8X. The NYC premium has disappeared entirely while California REITs get a 4 turn premium over the average REIT.

This article will examine whether this migration is rational and look for regional opportunities.

New York cheapness – is it warranted?

New York has certain aspects that seem to be perpetually strong. Its high median household income of just over $81,000 greatly exceeds the national average of $66,000. Population density in the metro areas where REIT properties are concentrated has served as a continuous source of demand.

While these characteristics remain in place, New York has taken a turn that makes it less desirable for REITs going forward. We see 3 sources of problems for REIT’s in New York.

High SALT (state and local taxes) Rent control Generally unfriendly to business

The high SALT is reflected in the top line of the demographics table. A 5 year (2020-2025) projected population delta of 0.16% represents substantial outmigration as birthrates would tend to cause about 5% population growth over a 5 year period. Quite simply, people are fleeing to areas where it is less expensive to live. Over time, this outmigration will erode the demand drivers that have historically been so strong in NYC.

Rent control takes away much of the advantage multifamily REITs would typically have over local owners. REITs have highly developed property management and leasing capabilities which helps them outperform through tenant turnover. With rent control, however, there is minimal tenant turnover and renovations are often foregone because the rental rate does not go up to reward the capex. Multifamily cashflows in NYC are extremely stable but the low cap rates combined with restrained growth make investment less desirable.

NYC’s hostility toward business is a bit more subjective than the other problems. Perhaps I am reading too much into the blocking of Amazon from building its second headquarters there. Had it been built, it would have directly benefited a REIT (JBG Smith was set to partner with Amazon in the development) as well as indirect benefit to all business in the area through the job and population growth it would have caused.

There is also a significant amount of red tape when it comes to property zoning/permitting and development. The variable delay to property completion causes a lumpiness in deliveries that makes it nearly impossible for supply to properly match demand growth. Developers may have a good idea what demand will look like a year from now, but 5 years from now the outlook is just a guess. This is why in 2020 there are a large number of hotel and office developments coming in despite an environment that is already challenging for the property sectors. It will only get worse once the supply gets added to the picture.

Overall, New York looks okay with the population density and high income balancing out some of the negative factors we discussed. I believe the market is correct in removing the premium at which NYC REITs used to trade.

California premium – is it warranted?

California has similar benefits to New York in that it has high household income with a median of $90,556 and excellent population density in the MSAs in which the REIT properties are concentrated.

We see some additional benefits to California in that it has Silicon Valley and phenomenal weather.

Silicon Valley has brought in a tremendous amount of workers and importantly it has skewed the work force younger with California’s population consisting of 28% ages 15-34 and 26% ages 35-54. In both categories California is higher than the national average.

The great weather likely has and will continue to cause people to live and work in California even when it is not economically rational to do so.

There are quite a few draws to the state, but like New York it has serious problems, many of which are the same.

High SALT Rent control

High SALT is causing a similar outmigration in California with projected 5 year population growth of just 3.3% which is below organic birth rates. Rent control is newer in California, but it has arrived and has the same negative implications for apartment REITs. Marcus and Millichap compiled a nice map of states with some form of rent control that is either implemented or pending.

We see negative inflections in aspects of California that have been historically beneficial.

Port of L.A.

Tech Bubble

The port of Los Angeles has been a tremendous boon for industrial REITs with warehouses in the area enjoying full occupancy and rapid rent growth for the past decade. Going forward we see industrial REIT growth slowing in the area for 2 reasons:

Rents are already painfully high. Trade war disproportionately affects the west coast.

Class B and C industrial properties outperformed Class A during the great recession largely because rent was a minor expense for the tenant. At that time, rents in Class B and C facilities were somewhere around $1-$3 per foot. Class A rents got hit harder in the recession because it was an expense the tenants took more seriously. I suspect that in the next recession, the $10-$20 rents per foot in some of the California industrial facilities will be looked at as a potential way to cut expenses once tenants start tightening the purse strings.

This could be exacerbated in the event the trade war goes unresolved. Due to geographical proximity California ports are our primary means of trading with China. As trade volumes boomed, it helped the industrial REITs in the area through ramping demand for logistics space. If the trade war escalates, this demand would be undone. These may seem like nitpicky concerns, but recall that logistics properties in California are going for cap rates of about 4%. When real estate is priced for perfection, any minor problems can lead to disappointing IRRs.

The unicorn bubble is starting to crack. 3 years ago these fancy startups were viewed as infallible but as more of the shaky business models attempted to go public, increased analytical scrutiny was applied. Companies like UBER and WeWork which formerly had outrageous valuations have come back down to earth. It is increasingly clear that business models that generate revenue without a plan for profitability will not be tolerated by the market. I get that WeWork is not based in California, but its spectacular failure still dampens the excitement of VC firms. Over time, the focus on profitability will lessen the funnel of VC money into Silicon Valley.

We are also seeing increasing competition as tech hubs are being set up across the country. This will likely capture a portion of both VC capital and workers that would have normally gone to Silicon Valley.

Natural disaster problems

Earthquakes, wildfires and drought are becoming increasing problems in California. We see these as particularly impactful to the REITs because it will increase insurance premiums without any offsetting benefit to revenues. Drought is not colloquially thought of as a problem for real estate, but it is destabilizing foundations as the extremely dry soil will sink and shift.

Overall California looks a bit better than New York and I think the argument for a premium is fair. However, I think the size of the premium is a bit overdone. The 4 turn higher AFFO multiple at which California REITs trade requires significant growth just to break even from a return on investment standpoint. I worry that the multiple is a reflection of these REIT’s growth over the past 10 years rather than an honest look at the future. Trees do not grow to the sky and rental rates across multiple property types already look stretched in the area.

Greener pastures

Rather than fighting the demographic shift away from high SALT states, I would rather get ahead of it by owning properties in the areas to which populations are flowing. The southern U.S. is projected to have impressive population growth.

Importantly, the Southern REITs are not trading at the same premium that California gets. In fact, Texas concentrated REITs trade at a slight discount with a P/AFFO of 18.5X compared to the REIT average of 18.7X.

Takeaways

I want to be clear that I am not suggesting blindly buying or selling based on location. Instead, I advocate a more granular approach looking at specific REITs. There are likely some California REITs that are not overvalued, this is merely a guiding idea. It may be wise to take a step back and consider whether a REIT is actually worth its lofty multiple or whether it just trades expensively because that is where the REIT mafia is used to putting its capital.

In specific instances, the valuation gap is even more exaggerated and it is in these cases where I think the opportunity lies.

West Coast office REIT Kilroy (KRC) trades at 28X 2020 AFFO compared to NYC office REIT, SL Green (SLG) which trades at 20X. We like SLG for the reasons detailed in this article.

Kilroy’s management is grossly overpaid with John Kilroy topping out the highest paid REIT executives with 2018 compensation of $43.6mm.

Maybe there is something about Silicon Valley culture that facilitates egregious executive compensation, because second on the list of most paid REIT execs is Hamid Moghadam of San Francisco based Prologis (PLD). Prologis trades at 28X AFFO and stands among many overvalued industrial REITs in the California area. Rexford (REXR) and Terreno (TRNO) trade at 42.9X and 45.3X 2020 AFFO, respectively. Growth has been excellent for all 3 REITs over the past 5 years, but I don’t see enough growth going forward to justify multiples this extreme.

Instead, I would prefer more inland industrial REITs that still have nice growth but trade at more reasonable multiples. Stag Industrial (STAG) trades at just 16.9X 2020 AFFO and Plymouth (PLYM) can be had for just over 10X. STAG’s growth is slow and steady with a clean and repeatable business model of aggregating underpriced one-off transactions. PLYM is a bit riskier, but the value may make it worthwhile for investors of high risk tolerance.

In multifamily, I would look toward BRT Apartments (BRT) or BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) which have access to the strong sunbelt markets. Their respective AFFO multiples of 17.5X and 14.4X are quite appealing compared to California multifamily REIT, Essex (ESS), which trades at 24.3X. In the past, I have liked Essex quite a bit, but it is getting too pricey.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long STAG, PLYM, and SLG. I am personally long BSRTF, STAG and SLG . This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG, BSRTF, SLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.