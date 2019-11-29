Lundin Petroleum: The Johan Sverdrup Oil Field To Bolster Revenue And Share Price

Both top and bottom lines were propped up by accounting gain from the sale of a 2.6% stake in the Johan Sverdrup oil field.

The most recent results of the Swedish upstream company Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY, OTCPK:LNDNY, OTCPK:LNDNF), which I have been covering since November 2018, indicate that the bullish sentiment I had a year ago is still relevant.

Despite the macro headwinds and tumbled oil price, Lundin Petroleum climbed ~39% since the beginning of the year, while most of the oil & gas stocks have lagged behind benchmarks like the S&P 500 and country ETFs. Some of the players in the industry are even reeling on the ropes overwhelmed by debt, while their boards still try to balance growth and returns. So, I am pleased to see the market appreciated the merits of this highly efficient oil producer with phenomenally low production cost, positive FCF (and industry-leading FCF breakeven), and staggering revenue growth prospects in the early 2020s underpinned by the two phases of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

I have been a permabull for quite some time, and even mixed and somewhat lackluster Q1 and Q2 results had not shattered my optimistic stance. At the same time, Q3 even surprised me a bit, as, despite pressure on the top line caused by decreased realized oil and NGL prices, Lundin managed to expand margins and increase profits, proving its reputation as a highly profitable firm with industry-leading opex of only ~$4 per barrel.

Thanks to the Edvard Grieg oilfield, the company's flagship in the pre-Johan Sverdrup era, average Q3 production was resilient and equaled 82.7 kboepd. Most importantly, the commendable performance of the asset helped Lundin to raise full-year output guidance to 90 to 95 kboepd from initially expected 75 to 90 kboepd; another stimulus of optimism regarding production was the start-up and ramp-up of the prominent Johan Sverdrup oil field that happened in October, ahead of schedule; in end-October, the field yielded above 200 kboepd from five wells; in 2020, the field is anticipated to produce ~440 kboepd (gross) at plateau. Here I should briefly remind that prospects of this asset have buttressed my bullish sentiment not only on Lundin Petroleum, but also on Norwegian IOC Equinor (EQNR), and Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF).

The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Espen Rønnevik/Øyvind Gravås - Equinor ASA).

Still, Lundin's Q3 revenue crept substantially lower to $450.5 million, well below the Q3 2018 level of $596.6 million. That happened because of the weakest oil, gas, and natural gas liquids prices per barrel compared to 1H 2019, Q3 2018, and FY2018, and lower volumes sold. However, a punctilious investor will definitely notice that Lundin's revenue and other income increased considerably because of accounting gain from the sale of assets. As a reminder, earlier this year, LUPEY has agreed with Equinor to divest a 16% stake in the Swedish company for a direct 2.6% in the Johan Sverdrup and a cash consideration of ~$650 million. So, higher total revenue and other income impacted by the deal was behind EBIT and EPS recuperation.

Source: Report for the NINE MONTHS ended 30 September 2019, page 16. It is worth noting that the gain from asset sales did not impact the top line last year.

Most importantly, while LTM revenue declined, operating cash flow edged higher and, as a consequence, the net CFFO margin (if computed as net operating cash flow divided by revenue, without taking into account gain from asset sales) expanded compared to FY18. Now it stands at 68.7%, while it was 65.8% in 2018. Also, net CFFO covered LTM capital expenditures 1.3x. Apart from that, in the last twelve months, Lundin Petroleum delivered an exemplary Return on Total Capital of 25.3%.

However, the issue is that in Q3, the company had negative inorganic FCF to Equity (computed as the difference between net CFFO and investments in oil & gas properties). This is somewhat disappointing, but I anticipate FCF to recuperate in Q4 and FY20 on the back of higher production. The silver lining is that the divestment of 2.6% in the Johan Sverdrup brought an inflow of $959 million and bolstered inorganic FCFE.

Source: Report for the NINE MONTHS ended 30 September 2019, page 19.

The bulk of cash, however, was used to finance share redemption (and was returned to shareholders), and closing cash balance had not considerably changed.

What is also worth noting is that LTM EPS recuperated and reached $2.5, the highest level in two years, which is puzzling a bit considering that in 2018, Brent price was undoubtedly supportive, but profits were lower than in 2019. Apart from higher total revenue increased by a gain from the sale of a stake in the Johan Sverdrup, the main reason for that was a profound change in the tax rate. So, in 9M 2018, the tax rate equaled 71.8%, while in 9M 2019, it dropped to 46%.

Fly in the ointment

Unfortunately, Lundin's fundamentals still have a few flaws. For instance, its net worth is still negative; moreover, in Q3, shareholder equity crept lower while debt rose. Now its net worth equals -$1,799.9 million. Surely, in a broader context, debt does not look horrific, and Lundin is, of course, not teetering on the brink of insolvency, as annual EBITDA covers 42% of the total debt. However, in Q2, the coverage was better, as total debt equaled 1.9x LTM EBITDA. So, I hope that bank loans will gradually come down in the medium term.

Lundin trades at a premium to Aker BP

Thanks to higher total revenue and lower income tax rate, the P/E ratio of Lundin's shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm normalized. As of writing this article, it equals 18.5x. As a quick refresher, in May, its P/E was ~218x, while in September, it dropped to ~109x, but, still, upon cursory inspection, the stock looked insanely overpriced. While Lundin Petroleum is definitely a growth stock, its Price/Profit ratio by no means reflected its revenue expansion prospects. Bloated P/E was a direct consequence of burdensome taxation. In Q3, the impact of income tax was offset.

Lundin's closest peer is Aker BP. Forward and LTM EV/EBITDA, Return on Total Capital, operating margin together with 2020 revenue growth anticipated by analysts are summarized below.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

As you see, LUPEY is trading at a slight premium to the peer. While I was initially not truly optimistic regarding Lundin's premium valuation, now I have to concur its higher multiples are justified. As you see, Lundin Petroleum is clearly ahead of its closest peer regarding a few key metrics from operating margin to Return on Total Capital. However, Aker BP has a much higher gross dividend yield (~7.2% compared to ~4.6%), and cash flow growth prospects secured by the Johan Sverdrup will buttress its dividend coverage.

To sum up, I should briefly remind that Lundin Petroleum has no exposure to the NOAKA, the largest remaining project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The hydrocarbon resources of the area are cyclopean, and the mid-2020s production growth prospects of Aker BP are more than sizable. Still, Aker BP has to reach a consensus with Equinor regarding the concept and proceed to the FID. While I am bullish on Aker BP, I should acknowledge that the lack of progress will inevitably weigh on the stock valuation.

Bullish sentiment remains unchanged

Lundin Petroleum was nearly immune to the mid-2010s Brent price slump and its impact on oil stocks, as the share has returned ~213% (including dividends) since 2014 (surely, considering the share price on Nasdaq Stockholm). Still, the stock could barrel even higher from these levels as its medium-term growth prospects are secured by the Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Johan Sverdrup. Also, it is worth reminding that LUPEY is a dividend stock that yields ~4.6% with the potential to gradually rise DPS.

In sum, as Lundin's revenue and profits could more than double by end-2023, I see no reason to switch to neutral or bearish sentiment.

Note: As a reminder, Lundin Petroleum's ordinary shares have the highest liquidity on Nasdaq Stockholm. ADRs do not reflect the stock price movements accurately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.