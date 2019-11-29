Diageo's Share Buyback: A Great Move

Diageo stock is reasonably priced here, and is actually cheap if you think about it from an M&A perspective.

Contrary to what you might think at first glance, this is the correct decision.

I saw an article recently on Seeking Alpha saying that Diageo (DEO) is a good company but that it's overvalued. That's not too surprising; high-quality companies like Diageo often appear overvalued based on traditional valuation metrics. The author, Marathon Investing, however went into specifics saying that Diageo should not carry on its share buyback at present given the rising stock price.

As a long-time Diageo owner, and it being one of my larger holdings, it's worth running through a full analysis of the math here. Capital allocation, after all, is a key lever that determines whether you get okay returns or outstanding ones for your long-term holdings. I intend to hold DEO stock for decades, and as such, it's crucial that the company wisely deploy its capital for shareholders.

If management were blowing our money on a ill-timed share buyback program, that would be a good reason to consider selling DEO stock. In fact, however, the opposite is true.

Diageo's Share Buyback In Context

Here's a chart of Diageo stock since the day they announced the share buyback program, July 26th, 2017:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the stock shot up right as they announced the buyback in conjunction with a strong earnings report. So, at the time management started planning to execute the share buyback, the stock was trading at close to $120/share. It certainly seemed like a great deal to buy DEO stock at that price. Regardless, the same things that drove management to start buying back stock - improving operating results and cash flow along with proceeds from selling off some non-core brands - also caused investors to bid the price of the stock up.

Announcing a share buyback in and of itself serves as a catalyst to raise the share price as well. Remember that companies can't just go into stealth mode and gobble up their float; they have to let the market know their intentions.

It's easy as outside investors to think that management could time share buybacks better - and in some cases they certainly could. But it can be harder than it looks. You aren't just buying when the stock price is cheap - you also have to ask yourself where your dividend and share buyback fit in with the overall cash flow picture.

Diageo: Using Consistent Leverage To Maximize Returns

Diageo has done an impressive job maintaining a stable credit rating over the years - in fact going on nearly 15 years without a rating change:

Source: Corporate website

There's two elements to this; from a shareholder safety point, it's reassuring to see that Diageo hasn't taken any downgrades over the past decade. Even during the Financial Crisis and Diageo's 2014-16 earnings slowdown/emerging markets problems phase, its balance sheet never weakened. On the other hand, take note that Diageo has maintained a steady leverage position as well, keeping things finely-tuned enough to avoid getting upgraded either.

But aren't credit ratings upgrades always good? Not necessarily if you are trying to maximize shareholder returns. Particularly when you have growing recession-proof cash flows, using some low-cost debt to generate high investment returns often makes sense.

What's Diageo been investing in recently? For many years, it was buying additional spirits brands, particularly in emerging markets. Then it made a splash, buying George Clooney's Casamigos premium tequila brand for nearly $1 billion. That deal was widely questioned at the time, particularly since Diageo had already picked up another high-end tequila brand, Don Julio.

However, Diageo's wheeling and dealing appears to be paying off. The overall tequila market continues to grow nicely, with super premium - where Diageo has bet heavily - showing the fastest growth.

The overall U.S. tequila market | Source: GlobalData/just-drinks.com

Within the high-end category, Diageo is cleaning up. It has positioned Don Julio is a heritage traditional brand and Casamigos as a more youthful trendy offering. Impressively, both brands are taking market share, as rivals like Becle (fka Casa Cuervo) (OTCPK:BCCLF) - the Jose Cuervo owner - cede ground. So Diageo went into a spirit that already had market growth and then managed to grab brands that are taking share within a booming industry.

We can still quibble about the Casamigos deal - it was a high price. Diageo has to keep running Casamigos well for more years to fully justify the up-front cost. But in that sort of deal, at least at this point, it'd be hard to argue that Diageo engaged in bad capital allocation. Similarly, the swap with Becle - giving up Bushmills to get Don Julio - was certainly controversial, but appears to be paying off nicely.

Based on deal-making, it seems unfair to suggest that Diageo are poor capital allocators.

M&A Is Good, But What About The Buyback?

Now to the share buyback. Is it an indication of Diageo being a bad capital allocater? Not at all.

Assuming you want to maintain the same leverage ratio that you have for many years, you have to invest more money somewhere - otherwise cash builds up and lowers your returns. Just as cash sitting in your portfolio lowers your overall returns when blended with your equities, cash that piles up in a corporate treasury lowers overall returns. When you run a steady machine that gets bigger every year, like Diageo, it makes little sense to not use your capital efficiently.

So how should Diageo employ capital? They could try to build brands from scratch. Perhaps worth doing, but far from a sure thing. They could pursue even more M&A. But they've already done tons of M&A in recent years, and are still integrating a bunch of newer brands across many markets. Also, valuations in the beverages space for deals have been high; Diageo already took flack for Casamigos among other recent deals. Paying an even higher price for some other bolt-on brand would be a risk.

That leaves the options of paying a bigger dividend or buying back stock. Diageo has paid a rising dividend (as measured in British Pounds) since 1999, and has grown its dividend 250% over that stretch. Also, of note, its dividend payouts are based on a set ratio of operating profits, giving shareholders a clear indication of how quickly dividends will grow. Thus Diageo already rewards shareholders with a generous income stream, and one that is predictable and growing.

If they significantly boost the dividend now, they risk irritating shareholders if they become less generous in the future during more lean years and/or when compelling M&A opportunities arise and they need to use the cash flow that way. It's easy to hike your dividend. It's much harder to trim it. Most long-term holders prefer consistent annual dividend growth rather than an erratic track record.

Thus, unless DEO stock is significantly overvalued, buying back stock makes the most sense for the company at this time. Marathon Investing argues that "trees don't grow to the sky" and that it is risky for Diageo to repurchase stock with shares near their all-time highs.

I don't think this is a fair analogy, assuming the company in question is truly a great one. Plenty of companies see their share prices in general trend upward over time, as does the stock market as a whole. With most conservative long-term investments, you should be fairly confident that they will be worth more in 10 or 20 years than they are now - otherwise, why own them in the first place?

In any case, it makes little sense to think that Diageo's share price should stop going up simply because it is already at all-time highs.

The valuation is hardly egregious:

Data by YCharts

In fact, at 24x trailing earnings, Diageo is selling for roughly the same multiple it did in 2013, 2015, and 2017. Would any of those been bad times to buy back DEO stock?

It's also trading at a large discount to direct rivals such as Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B) and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDY) at 38x and 30x trailing earnings, respectively. It would seem irresponsible of Diageo management to sit around piling up cash yielding almost nothing when they can buy back reasonably priced stock at a historically normal valuation and a steep discount to their direct industry rivals.

Furthermore, they're repurchasing Diageo stock at a more than 4% earnings yield - and one which tends to grow at around 10%/year. Are there that many other places where Diageo can deploy capital now and enjoy such quality returns at such a relatively low risk? Could Diageo find an M&A target at 25x earnings with consistent 10% EPS growth? Good luck.

Diageo Is Actually Undervalued In At Least One Major Way

To drive this point in even farther, Diageo is dramatically undervalued compared to what it'd be worth to a private buyer who got control of the whole company.

Consider that Suntory paid 38x earnings for Jim Beam - a smaller inferior rival to Diageo - in 2014. Or that Anheuser-Busch (BUD) paid a rich 41x earnings for SABMiller in 2016 (source). If you ever wanted to buy out all of Diageo, you'd have to pay much more than the current 24x earnings.

Going back to the more skeptical author, Marathon Investing wrote:

Share buybacks will create value when the stock is selling below a conservative estimate of its intrinsic value; for example, if the stock was selling for 25% to 30% less than it was worth and the company had no more attractive acquisition on horizon.

The thing is, great companies don't typically trade at a 25-30% discount to what they're worth all that frequently. Nor does the index as a whole. If you were dollar-cost averaging into the S&P 500, and only elected to buy shares when the market was 25-30% below your perceived fair value, you'd almost never get to invest money. The U.S. stock market hasn't looked outright cheap on most valuation multiples since at least 2012, for example.

If you're a private investor putting modest sums of money to work, you can wait to try to only buy high-quality stocks when they're at an extreme discount to fair value. This probably isn't a great idea since you'd be sitting on way too much cash for many years at a time, but it's in theory possible.

A corporation can't be so discreet when repurchasing its own stock however, as they are subject to limits on how much money/trading volume it can deploy at any given time. Also, if a company tried to only aggressively buy back stock every once and awhile, traders could easily front-run it whenever a new program was announced. For a company like Diageo to buy back a meaningful chunk of stock, it should have a plan in place that operates gradually and continually over the course of years.

Sure, you won't always get the cheapest price this way. But as long as the business continues being a great one, the share price is going to be way higher 10 years from now than it is today.

Diageo Returns: What The Next 10 Years Might Look Like

Let's take a hypothetical. Diageo compounds net income at 7%/year, it buys back 2% of the stock every year, and the ending P/E ratio remains at 24x. In this scenario, DEO stock would be worth nearly $500/share in 2029. $500/share; that's not a misprint.

In this scenario, you'd probably laugh if someone suggested that Diageo's management was foolish because they bought back stock at $160 instead of waiting and hoping for a dip to $150 or $140 to get aggressive. If the business continues to be anywhere near as good as it's been historically, investing in it is going to be a good decision. And the opportunity cost of fighting for that last penny in price savings can be immense.

Okay, now let's assume something goes significantly wrong, and Diageo's net income growth plummets to just 2%/year going forward - far below historical averages. Revenue growth goes to basically nil and Diageo only manages to grind out any income growth from price increases and cost-cutting. The company loses its way, and disappointed investors drop Diageo's P/E ratio from the current 24x to 18x (about where it bottomed in 2015) to punish it.

In this scenario, with the bull thesis totally falling apart, and Diageo's valuation ratio constricting dramatically, shares end 2029 at - wait for it - $180 per share. That plus the dividends, and you still comfortably beat bonds or cash.

In this case, was buying back stock at $160 in the year 2019 a fantastic idea? No, not really. But it didn't destroy value, either. Even assuming some sort of terrible slow down or bout of gross management incompetence, Diageo stock will still be worth at least a little more than it is today. And buying back stock saves the company significant cash flow from dividends that it no longer has to pay, which benefits remaining shareholders.

It's not hard for share buybacks to destroy value (often permanently) in a cyclical business. Buy near the peak, and then run out of liquidity in the trough - then you have to dilute shareholders, sell off assets, or the like.

But this is Diageo - the reason its industry trades at a higher valuation in the first place is because it is nearly immune to economic downturns. As such, these businesses should (and do) use leverage, within limits. Diageo is A- rated, and has been for many years. Unless your management team is inept, why would you prefer that they deleverage the business as opposed to buying back their own stock at a greater than 4% earnings yield with a rapid growth rate?

What Would You Buy If You Were Diageo's CEO?

Let me put it another way to tie these threads together.

As we've seen, it's expensive to grow a liquor business via M&A at the moment. Diageo has proven this themselves, look at the price they paid for Casamigos. Or look at Suntory paying nearly 40x earnings for Jim Beam.

Brown-Forman and Pernod Ricard sell for 37x and 30x earnings today, respectively. In that world, imagine that there were a global diversified liquor company with explosive organic growth rates selling at less than 24x earnings. You'd want to buy some of that, right? Well, let me introduce you to Diageo and its current sales growth rates by product category:

Source: Corporate presentation

If Diageo could buy a business that was posting annual growth rates like this from the private market, what multiple do you think they'd have to pay for it? Probably higher than 24x, right?

I rest my case. Diageo's share buyback is a totally reasonable use of capital at the moment. Would it be slightly better if DEO stock fell back to, say, $130 for a year or two so that management could buy back even more shares with its excess cash flow? Of course.

But in the long-run, it will make little difference; the company is firing on all cylinders, and the valuation is fine. With such a strong balance sheet, buying back stock is a responsible use of capital, and a much better choice than trying to go with an aggressive bid on some M&A target simply to put money to work.

DEO stock is priced to return something like 8-9%/year compounded going forward; why wouldn't Diageo reinvest its cash flow into its shares at that rate of return? And as for me personally, I'd much rather be a buyer of additional DEO stock at this price than a seller of the shares I already own.

