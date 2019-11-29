Discover Financial Services: Give This Company Credit Where Credit Is Due

The company is one of the most profitable banks in the US.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) possesses three attributes I seek in a prime investment: A durable moat, exceptional management, and a safe dividend growing at double digit rates.

Discover Possesses A Narrow Moat

The company carved out a niche in middle-income America. Consequently, Discover's status as a tier two credit card (customer credit scores of 700-749), results in the company operating in a lending "sweet spot." Compared to most competitors, Discover's clients are more likely to hold a balance at the end of each month. At the same time, customers with credit scores in that range have a reasonable risk profile. While this drives outsized profits, it can also result in higher charge-off and delinquency rates. Nonetheless, recent results show both metrics trending well.

The firm's relatively large number of clients holding monthly balances serves as a bulwark supporting Discover's moat. Cardholders with existing balances are oftentimes considered a higher credit risk. Consequently, the majority of Discover's customers are either unlikely to be accepted by competitors or find no advantage in migrating to rivals. This is due to the cardholder being offered comparable or higher interest rates by other credit card companies.

Discover Shareholders Benefit From Exceptional Management

I rate Discover's management as exceptional. I readily admit that my opinion of the management team is influenced by Morningstar which characterizes the company's stewardship as exemplary. I hasten to add that although I sometimes rely on Morningstar for an assessment of a company's management team, I do so from my experience in evaluating other firms. In the past, when my investigations allow me to draw an opinion of a firm's stewardship, Morningstar and I are in agreement.

I also am confident of Morningstar's assessment of the company's management due to Discover's record of consistently outperforming rivals when comparing loan growth, credit quality, and historic returns on assets.

Discover Has A Robust Stock Buyback Program

Discover bought back approximately 8% of the company's shares during a period extending from late in 2018 through August of this year. Credit Suisse's Moshe Orenbuch expects Discover to buy back roughly 7% of shares in 2020. I will add that unlike many ill-conceived buyback programs, Discover is retiring shares while the stock is arguably trading below fair value.

The Discover Advantage

On the basis of ROE, Discover consistently ranks among the most profitable banks. Discover holds an advantage over larger rivals in that the company is required to hold less capital in relation to its loan book composition. Additionally, the bank's assets tilt heavily towards credit card loans, thereby driving outsized profits.

Headwinds

Higher rates could weigh on future profits.

Outside the US, Discover suffers from a low acceptance rate. This results in a barrier to entry for many prospective customers residing in upper income brackets.

The greatest concern lies in the potential for evolving technologies to disrupt Discover's credit card model.

Fair Value

As I compose this article, Discover trades for $84.81 a share.

Morningstar has a FV for the company at $89, CFRA values the shares at $93.53, Argus has a target price of $105, and Credit Suisse provides a target price of $99.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 25 and a Quality Score of 49. Although my system does not give a dollar valuation for the stocks, it clearly indicates the shares trade below fair value.

(For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.)

Dividend Metrics

Discover has a very safe dividend. With a payout ratio well below 19% and a dividend coverage ratio of approximately 535%, investors can anticipate continued growth in the dividend for the foreseeable future. The current yield hovers around 2.10%.

The three-, five-, and ten-year dividend growth rates stand at 11.6%, 15.2%, and 20.1% respectively.

(All dividend metrics gleaned from Schwab)

Financial Strength

Morningstar rates the company's financial health as strong. Argus rates the company's financial strength as High, the strongest level in Argus' rating system.

My Perspective

I rate Discover a Buy. Provided the company trades near the level that prevailed on the day I submitted this article, I have a strong conviction that investors are likely to experience reasonable capital gains as well as strong future dividend growth. The company appears to be undervalued and to offer reasonable prospects of future growth. The firm has a sound financial foundation. The dividend is safe and has grown at double digit rates over the last decade. I recently initiated a position in DFS and also sold puts in the name.

Concerning My Rating System

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 25 and a Quality Score of 49. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is a 30.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This weighs the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65. A score in the 50s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a Valuation Score of 25 or higher combined with a Quality Score of 41 or higher provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25 and 41.

One Last Word

Additional Information

