E-Trade: An Opportunity To Differentiate Itself

With retail commissions eliminated, we believe that the years 2020-21 will become the year of fractional shares.

E-Trade is in a difficult place. It had to adopt zero commission fees in a pricing competition that it didn't initiate. Furthermore, it has just seen its closest rival, Ameritrade, acquired by Charles Schwab in what is about to result in a $5.1 trillion conglomerate of wealth. On another hand, there may be an opportunity here, as E-Trade can redefine itself and morph into a company with a new profile. Below, we briefly summarize the company's business and remind readers of our valuation. We then discuss six reasons that could help E-Trade stand out.

Company Description

E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) is an online broker platform that allows consumers to place electronic trades, focusing on a wide variety of products: from stocks, futures, EFS and options to mutual funds, cryptocurrency, and various fixed-income investments. In addition to making money on transaction fees, the company earns revenue on margin lending and cash management services. The company's core competitors are Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, and Interactive Brokers, among others.

Valuation

ETFC has a vast comps group, which ranges from online brokers to various money management firms, which have an average 2020 P/E multiple of 16x. When we apply it to our EPS estimate of $3.25, which already incorporates the impact from reduced fees (we note that not everyone on the Street has this impact in their numbers, hence our estimate is below that of consensus), we get the target price of $52.

How E-Trade Can Stand Out From the Competition:

Introduce Tax Services: Many brokerage firms famously refuse to discuss taxation matters and thus essentially forego a potential revenue stream. We believe that by linking investment and taxation services under the brokerage umbrella ETFC can fill a void and differentiate itself within this market.

Fractional Share Pricing: With retail commissions eliminated, we believe that the years 2020-21 will become the year of fractional shares. An opportunity to establish competitive pricing there may provide the entrant with a meaningful advantage.

Acceleration of Corporate Services: This segment was never strong at ETFC, so the company would be prudent to invest accordingly and improve the value proposition, particularly for accounts above $5 MM. Specifically, the integration of Ameritrade into Charles Schwab is likely to create some entropy around corporate accounts in the short run, which could be an opportunity for a competitor to capitalize on and perhaps make a dent in the market share. International Markets: We’ve always believed that retail trading is under-penetrated in Western Europe. An opportunity to expand there organically or via a mid-sized acquisition cannot be underestimated.Continue With Buybacks: Recall that E-Trade bought back $566 MM in shares during 3Q, with $1.5 billion program as the latest authorization. We note that commission cuts may slow free cash flow generation in the near term, but we do not expect the buyback activity to be impacted. We anticipate about $200-250 MM in quarterly buybacks for 2020, with the authorization further increased by mid-year. Such strong buybacks activity will meaningfully differentiate E-Trade against Charles Schwab, since most of the latter's free cash flows have been channeled into the Ameritrade acquisition and there may not be as much room for capital return.

Partnership with Ameritrade?: This is not a far-fetched proposal but with Ameritrade now soon to be under Schwab’s umbrella, there are various back end and technology ways and means for E-Trade and Ameritrade to collaborate. We expect Ameritrade to retain its brand which would make such partnership more feasible

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Macro risks. Should the recession unfold in the next 1-3 years, we should see meaningful decrease in trading volume from ETFC's key partners.

Cyber attacks are always key in the trading business, as disruptions happen, on average, every 45 days. ETFC and its competitors frequently discuss annual increases in their technology budgets as a way of boosting cybersecurity.

Interest rate risk is vital, since the company invests in interest-earning assets.

Default risk is a rare event but (particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis) is a real possibility, even from a large institution. It is our understanding that even the regulatory controls currently in place, such as Dodd-Frank, are not enough to prevent it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.