3 Reasons Why The Dollar Index Should Move Higher, And 2 Reasons Why It Will Not

The dollar is the world’s reserve currency because of the economic and political stability of the United States and the convertibility of its foreign exchange instrument. The dollar, like all other currencies, is a fiat instrument. The greenback’s value comes only from the full faith and credit of the US government, which prints the banknotes that are IOUs.

Governments around the globe hold the dollar as one of their primary currency reserves. Aside from the dollar, other reserve currencies include the euro, Japanese yen, and British pound. The three currencies comprise a total of 83.1% of the dollar index futures contract that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures market. However, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) trade on the stock market bring trading and investing opportunities to market participants with standard equity accounts.

The fundamental and technical factors continue to point higher for the dollar index, but 2020 could turn out to be a crazy year where anything is possible.

Reason one - Interest rate differentials

One of the most significant factors affecting the path of least resistance of currencies is their yield compared to other foreign exchange instruments. When it comes to the dollar index, the US currency has offered holders of the greenback a far more attractive yield than the currencies that comprise the index. Since the euro is 57.6% of the index, the differential between the euro and the dollar supports higher levels. So far, in 2019, the US Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by 75 basis points to 1.50%-1.75%. The European Central Bank also trimmed its deposit rate by ten basis points to negative fifty basis points. The differential currently stands at 2.00%-2.25%. Holding the dollar may pay a smaller yield than before July 31 when the return was 2.25%-2.25%, and the differential with the euro stood at 2.65% to 2.90%, but the dollar has a yield while the euro has a cost when it comes to holding the currencies as reserve assets. Even though the Fed cut rates by 0.65% more than the ECB, the attraction of dollar holdings continues to support the US dollar and the index.

Reason two - The US economy

The US economy continues to grow at a moderate pace, unemployment is at the lowest level in more than half a century, and the US stock market has been making new record highs. Meanwhile, other economies around the world have not followed the US.

Economic growth in the US, compared to the rest of the world, is another supportive factor for the dollar index. The world’s second-leading economy in China has suffered under the weight of the ongoing trade war. In Europe, economic growth remains elusive. The bottom line is that as we move into the final month of 2019, economic growth and recent data are supportive of the dollar versus other world currency instruments.

Reason three - The trend is your friend

Fundamentals when it comes to interest rate differentials and economic growth and data continue to point to future gains in the US dollar index. At the same time, the technical picture remains bullish for the greenback.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, the dollar index has been making higher lows and higher highs since back in early 2008 when it found a bottom at 70.805. The most recent high came in early 2017 at 103.815. After a correction to a higher low at 88.15 in February 2018, the index was back above the 98 level on November 27. The dollar is a lot closer to the 2017 high than the 2018 low. The chart shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators continue to trend higher. Both metrics are above neutral territory on the long-term chart but have not moved into overbought conditions. Quarterly historical volatility at 4.89% has been declining steadily as the move to the upside has been slow and steady. While the dollar has been in bullish mode for over a decade, there have not been many price spikes in the index.

All of the evidence points to a continuation of the bull market in the US dollar index. However, two events on the horizon could either slow the ascent of the dollar or cause a correction in 2020.

Brexit will cause the pound and euro to recover

Between the euro currency and the British pound, the two foreign exchange instruments comprise 69.5% of the dollar index. A recovery in the two European currencies could weigh on the dollar.

The citizens of the UK will vote on December 12 in a general election that will decide if Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to lead the nation in his quest to complete the Brexit process that began with the June 2016 referendum. Prime Minister Johnson held the lead in the political polls as of the end of last week.

The Prime Minister had negotiated a deal with the leadership of the EU for Brexit. A compromise over the Irish border settled a sticking point. The December 12 election also stands as a second referendum for Brexit. If Prime Minister Johnson wins the contest and his deal with the EU can finally pass the UK Parliament, the value of the pound will likely rise vs. the dollar and the euro currencies. At the same time, the euro also would probably appreciate vs. the dollar as the uncertainty of the divorce between the EU and the UK would disappear. A rise in the pound and the euro against the US dollar could cause a decline in the dollar index in early 2020 as the current deadline for UK membership in the EU is at the end of January.

The 2020 Presidential election - A circus

Another factor that could weigh on the dollar index during the coming year is the US election. In November 2020, the Democrats will challenge President Trump in what could be the most contentious presidential election in US history. President Trump could limp into the contest after impeachment by Congress and acquittal by the Senate. Meanwhile, his challenger has yet to emerge, but the progressive wing of the opposition party has growing support. While former Vice President Joe Biden, a moderate, is leading in the polls, two progressive candidates together have a larger percentage of support in national polls. Even if Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders fail to capture the nomination, their impact on the platform of the Democrats will be substantial. The “Green New Deal,” healthcare, immigration, taxation, and social initiatives could drastically change US policy over the coming years.

We could see the dollar index move higher and lower with the political polls over the coming months as the election approaches, the Democrats select their candidate, and the rhetoric reaches new and unprecedented heights.

In 2019, the dollar index has traded in a range from 94.625 to 99.33. We could see a far wider range in the greenback index in 2020. While the most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the OTC or futures markets, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) bring the opportunity to trade or invest in the index to standard equity accounts.

UUP has net assets of $319.39 million and trades an average of 628,103 shares each day. UDN has net assets of $37.12 million and an average of 30,921 shares change hands each day. Both products charge an expense ratio of 0.75%. The fund summary for UUP states:

“The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index — Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

UDN operates inversely to UUP. The dollar index rose from 96.885 on October 21 to a high of 98.495 on November 29 or 1.66%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UUP rose from $26.54 to $26.98 per share or 1.66%. The most recent dip in the dollar index took it from 99.305 on October 1 to the October 21 low, which was a decline of 2.44% in the nearby December futures contract.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UDN moved from $20.15 to $20.67 per share or 2.58%. UUP and UDN are excellent tools that replicate the price action in the dollar index.

More than a few reasons favor a continuation of the rally in the dollar index, but Brexit and the 2020 Presidential election in the US could make next year far more volatile than 2019 when it comes to the greenback.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.