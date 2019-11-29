Alibaba Stock May Be Topping Out

Alibaba's (BABA) stock has run higher since reporting better than expected quarterly results and its recent IPO listing in Hong Kong. However, the shares appear to be peaking and may be poised to decline based on the technical chart and some bearish options betting. It could result in the stock falling by around 6% over the next few weeks.

The stock went higher after it reported better than expected quarterly results at the beginning of November. Those earnings were more than 23% higher than estimates, coming in at $1.86 per share. Additionally, revenue was more than 2.2% better than estimates, coming in at $16.91 billion. Meanwhile, the equity got an additional boost after the company successfully launched its IPO listing in Hong Kong, which helped it to raise approximately $11 billion.

Technical Resistance

The stock's big run-up has brought it to a level of technical resistance at $202. It is a price the stock has not climbed above since June 2018. But now, the stock appears to be failing at this level of resistance and that could result in the shares falling back to technical support to around $188. Additionally, the relative strength has reached an overbought level with a reading over 70, climbing to nearly 76.

However, should the stock break out and rise above $202, it could go on to rise back to its all-time highs at $211.

Betting The Shares Stop Rising

Additionally, there has been some betting in recent days that also suggests the stock may be topping out. The call options for expiration on December 20 have seen their open interest rise at the $210 strike price by over 6,000 contracts on November 29. It sounds like a bullish bet, but data from Trade Alert shows that the calls were traded on the bid, indicating they were sold. It means that the seller of the calls does not expect the price of the stock to rise above $210 by the expiration date. In this case, the seller of the calls collected a premium of about $2.00 per contract.

Valuation Is Compelling Over the Long Term

Even if the stock struggles over the short term, shares may continue to rise longer term. The stock trades at an attractive valuation of only 22.3 times one-year forward earnings estimates. That is cheap given that analysts' consensus estimate forecast earnings to grow by about 23% in 2021 and 27% in 2022, to $8.95 and $11.33 per share, respectively.

The equity is also trading at the lower end of its historical valuation since 2016 of 18 to 29. For example, should the stock return to the mid-point of that range of around 24, it could climb to as high as $215. Should it rise to the upper end of the range at 29, the stock could reach $260.

Data by YCharts

For now, Alibaba's stock may have traveled too far, too fast. In all likelihood, any pullback will only serve as an opportunity for investors with a longer-term time frame to pick an entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.